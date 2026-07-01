Ian’s Scar Starts Healing: Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild moves forward after federal permit approval, years after Hurricane Ian.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is not just a pier story. This is a recovery story, a bureaucracy story, and a Fort Myers Beach morale story. Hurricane Ian destroyed homes, businesses, landmarks, memories, and routines. The pier became one of the most visible scars on the island. Now Lee County says the federal permit approval is in hand, and the rebuild is moving into pre-construction. Good. But residents deserve more than vague “behind the scenes” language. They deserve dates, milestones, visible mobilization, and honest updates. Fort Myers Beach has been patient. Now it needs progress. Build the damn pier. This piece is “Ian’s Scar Starts Healing,” first available on FL Gulf News.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

(FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA) – Fort Myers Beach just got the kind of news this island has been waiting to hear for almost four years: the pier is finally moving forward.

Not another “stakeholder process.” Not another bureaucratic vapor trail. Not another government promise wrapped in a press release and buried under a federal delay.

Lee County says the Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild has received the required federal permit approval, allowing the county to move into the critical pre-construction phase after Hurricane Ian ripped the landmark apart in September 2022. The original promise was a rebuild by August 2027.

Ian’s Scar Starts Healing: Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild rendering.

The county is now working through contractor meetings, final schedule reviews, construction submittals, regulatory coordination, and the alphabet-soup blessing parade that comes with anything involving FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

That is the official version.

The real version is simpler: Fort Myers Beach has been staring at a scar where its front porch used to be, and now — finally — somebody in government found the permission slip.

Ian’s Scar Starts Healing: Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild rendering.

The pier was never just wood, pilings, railings, and a fishing deck. It was the handshake of the island. It was where tourists took sunset pictures, locals cleared their heads, families watched the Gulf roll in, and fishermen told lies big enough to deserve their own charter boat. When Hurricane Ian destroyed it, the storm did not just take out a public structure. It took out a symbol.

And symbols matter, especially in a town still crawling out from under the wreckage of one of the worst hurricanes in Florida history.

Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka

Lee County officials say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit has now been received, after the county had been waiting on federal approval since last year. County Commissioner David Mulicka said work could begin as soon as August and take about 12 months, while county representatives cautioned that FEMA funding sign-off and final federal paperwork still remain before construction can truly start.

That is the part that should make every taxpayer twitch.

Because this is exactly how recovery gets strangled. First comes the hurricane. Then comes the debris. Then comes the insurance fight. Then comes the federal grant maze. Then comes permitting. Then comes coordination. Then comes another agency. Then comes another review. Then comes another “final” step.

By the time the shovels hit sand, the public has already survived the disaster and the paperwork.

FMB Mayor Dan Allers

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers got it right when he said the pier process “has been going on for a long time.” That is politician-speak, but the meaning is clear. Everybody knows this has been too long. Everybody knows the beach needed this win sooner. Everybody knows the island has been asked to be patient while Washington, Tallahassee, Lee County, consultants, contractors, regulators, and environmental reviewers passed the file from desk to desk.

Still, this is a win.

Not because the process was pretty. It was not.

Not because government moved fast. It did not.

Not because residents should be grateful for bureaucracy finally doing the thing it should have done already. They should not.

Ian’s Scar Starts Healing: Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild rendering.

It is a win because Fort Myers Beach needs forward motion, and the pier is forward motion you can see, touch, walk on, fish from, photograph, and point to when people ask whether the island is really coming back.

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Lee County says the public may not see visible construction immediately. The county is holding coordination meetings, reviewing the contractor’s schedule, handling construction submittals, and working with regulatory agencies and stakeholders before crews mobilize. The county also says preparing equipment, staging materials, and starting a project of this size safely takes time.

Fair enough. But there is a difference between patience and amnesia.

People on Fort Myers Beach remember what this island looked like the morning after Ian. They remember the boats in yards, the gutted homes, the missing businesses, the empty lots, the FEMA paperwork, the insurance denials, the blue roofs, the heartbreak, and the slow-motion rebuild. They also remember when the pier stood there like the island’s public living room.

That is why this project carries more weight than a typical county construction job. It is not just a rebuild. It is a morale marker.

Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Liszak

Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Liszak said she was “thrilled, over the moon,” and called the pier the “number-one visited spot in the county.” She is right. The pier is a postcard, a gathering place, a tourism engine, and a psychological anchor. It tells visitors the beach is alive. It tells locals the island is not frozen in Ian’s shadow. It tells businesses that the recovery story can finally shift from ruin to return.

The new pier is also expected to be bigger than the one Ian destroyed. Lee County previously released renderings for a replacement pier funded through FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026 and take about a year, weather permitting. County materials describe the project as a finalized design, still subject to minor adjustments.

That matters because Fort Myers Beach cannot simply rebuild yesterday. It has to build for the next storm, the next generation, and the next version of the island economy.

Ian’s Scar Starts Healing: Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild rendering.

Nobody wants a fake recovery. Nobody wants a ribbon-cutting ceremony over half-measures. Nobody wants a pier that looks good in a consultant rendering but cannot take the beating that Gulf weather eventually delivers. If the extra time produces a stronger, safer, more durable landmark, residents will live with that. But if the extra time was just the normal government swamp dance, then taxpayers have every right to be angry.

This is the line Lee County must now walk. Celebrate the approval, yes. Keep the public updated, absolutely. But do not hide behind process. Do not bury the island in vague language. Do not tell people “behind the scenes” forever. The public has heard enough of that. They need dates, milestones, photos, mobilization, visible progress, and honest explanations when something slips.

Ian’s Scar Starts Healing: Fort Myers Beach Pier rebuild rendering.

Fort Myers Beach has earned that much. Hurricane Ian tried to erase the island’s old life. The bureaucracy then took its sweet time approving the island’s next chapter. Now the permit is in hand, the funding path is moving, and the rebuild is finally inching toward reality.

So let the contractors stage the equipment. Let the agencies finish their checklists. Let the county line up the crews. Let the Coast Guard, FDEP, FEMA, and the Army Corps do whatever final paperwork ritual remains.

Then build the damn pier.

Because Fort Myers Beach has waited long enough.

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