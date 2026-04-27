Island Warfare: Key 2026 political races across America reveal battles over unions, spending, and power shaping the nation’s future.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is part of a series about where the real story is—away from cable news, buried in state races where power actually gets exercised. What’s happening in Hawaii isn’t isolated. It’s a microcosm. Money floods in. Interests collide. Candidates either fold or fight. And the ones who survive? They don’t look like the old political class anymore. They’re tougher, more disciplined, and less willing to play nice. That’s the shift. If you want to understand where America is going, stop watching Washington theater. Start watching these races. That’s where policy becomes reality—and where the next generation of power players is forged. This piece is “Island Warfare,” first available on Frank Report.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

(Hawaii, U.S.A.) – There are leaders who are manufactured — polished in the right rooms, introduced to the right people, handed a path already cleared. Then there are those who are made by something older and less forgiving: by loss, displacement, by the daily friction of a life that asks for more than it gives.

Sylvia Luke is the second kind.

She was born Chang Eun Jung in Seoul, South Korea, in 1967.

Her Korean name, Eun, meant silver — and so her mother, with the quiet poetry of immigrant hope, gave her the English name Sylvia.

In 1977, when Sylvia was nine, her family sailed toward a new world. They landed in Honolulu, drawn by the promise that effort, in America, could become something.

The first day of school at Ka’ahumanu Elementary was hard.

Sylvia Chang could speak almost no English. She remembers it still — sounds washing over her, faces of classmates who had no idea what to make of the quiet Korean girl sitting in the back.

But her teacher noticed. And without being asked, without an obligation other than simple human decency, that teacher stayed after school every day to coach her, word by word, until the language began to open.

It’s a kind of thing that sounds small until you understand what it plants in a child.

Sylvia Luke has spent the rest of her life trying to pay that debt back— not literally to the teacher, who could not be repaid, but to every child who might be in the back of a classroom somewhere in Hawaii, lost and hoping someone will notice.

A Mother’s Lesson

In human life, there is always suffering coming and going. Of what was once robust, that falls and fails.

Sylvia was a freshman at Roosevelt High School. Her father, Paul Chang, had suffered a stroke. Two years later, weakened by lung cancer, he died, leaving her mother, Yun Ja, a widow with three children and very little money.

Yun Ja did not crumble. She never let her children feel the weight of hardship. And no matter how little the family had, she taught her children that there were others with less. She brought food to elderly church members. She visited the sick. She poured herself into the community with that matter-of-fact kind of generosity that only comes from someone who understands that kindness in this world is not a luxury, but it is, rather, a duty.

Her daughter was watching. Everything Sylvia Luke would later become — the tenacity, the fiscal discipline, the refusal to waste a dollar that could help some family somewhere, that instinct toward equity- could be traced back to a widowed Korean woman, an immigrant feeding her neighbors out of a kitchen that didn’t have much to spare.

Sylvia worked her way through Roosevelt High School with intensity that her teachers recognized. As a senior, she began independent studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa—an unusual step that helped her win scholarships, which, despite the family’s poverty, would put a college degree within reach. She graduated from UH Manoa, then put herself through the University of San Francisco School of Law.

At UH, she ran for president of the Associated Students of the University of Hawaii — a race that pitted her against her classmate, who would later become a congressman, the late Mark Takai.

Finding Her Vocation

She won. Takai, gracious in defeat, became one of her closest allies. The two of them lobbied the governor for a 10,000-seat arena on campus, going together into the executive office to make their case, and left with a commitment. She was twenty years old.

She thought she had found her vocation.

In 1998, Luke, a lawyer now, won her race, her first, for the Hawaii State House of Representatives, representing the Makiki, Punchbowl, and Nuuanu neighborhoods of Honolulu.

These were not Honolulu’s wealthy precincts. Makiki in particular had long been the kind of place where former plantation workers and working families lived alongside the city’s strivers — people who had come from somewhere else and were building something here. She knew these streets. She had been one of these people.

She would not leave the House for 24 years. That is a long time to do anything. It is long enough to learn where every body is buried in a state budget, which programs work, and which are theater, which line items are sacred cows that no one has had the nerve to question.

Luke questioned them. She became Chair of the House Finance Committee. She held that post for more than a decade — and earned a reputation. She was a budget hawk who could not be charmed, lobbied, or flattered. Everyone knew it. She was the one legislator who would never approve spending that she could not justify.

Island Warfare: The Budget Hawk

Island Warfare: Sylvia Luke

It was not glamorous. It did not make friends. It was the work of someone who understood that a dollar misspent by the state is a dollar taken from a family that worked for it or maybe needed it.

She scrutinized. She demanded transparency. She pushed agencies to claim federal Medicaid reimbursements they were leaving on the table — estimating Hawaii’s Department of Education could recover as much as $100 million more per year if it simply did the work of asking. She introduced legislation to require regular reviews of tax credits and exemptions, challenging the comfortable assumption that once a tax break exists, it deserves to exist forever.

Her colleagues did not love her for it. She was called difficult. She was sometimes called relentless. She took them both as compliments.

In 2022, Sylvia Luke made her bold move. She announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii.

Luke ran on a platform built on four pillars: educational equity, broadband access, housing, and the cost of living.

The race was immediately ugly and expensive. A super PAC backed by the Carpenters Union spent nearly $3 million trying to defeat her, flooding airwaves with attacks and pouring millions more into her opponent.

There was a good reason for the carpenters’ union to oppose her.

The Honolulu rail project had been one of the most expensive and troubled infrastructure projects in American history — billions over budget, years behind schedule, and repeatedly returning to the state Legislature for bailouts.

Island Warfare: The Fight She Chose

The Carpenters Union depended heavily on construction jobs that rail generates; they have spent over a decade backing politicians who kept the rail money flowing and punishing those who didn’t.

Luke, as House Finance Chair, refused to permanently extend a 0.5% general excise tax surcharge that was the rail project’s financial lifeline. She had watched two previous bailouts totaling $4 billion get swallowed up with broken promises. She said no to a third.

She called it protecting taxpayers from being saddled with a permanent tax increase for a project that could not keep its commitments.

The Carpenters PAC — called “Be Change Now” — had done what they were doing to Luke before. They savaged former Governor Ben Cayetano in 2012 when he ran for Honolulu mayor and threatened to kill the rail. Cayetano lost, then sued the union for defamation. The union had to apologize publicly and donate $125,000 to charities in Cayetano’s name.

They did the same to Luke in 2022 — spending a state-record $4.1 million total ($2.9M backing her opponent Anderson, $1.2M running attack ads against her). The ads never mentioned rail. Instead, they tried to link her to an indicted defense contractor and portray her as corrupt. The teachers’ union called the ads “a mishmash of disconnected facts.” Four major union heads publicly blasted the campaign as an “all-time low in Hawaii politics.”

Island Warfare: Sylvia Luke

Luke won anyway with 36% in a six-way race.

She stood up to one of the most aggressive and well-funded political machines in Hawaii, protected taxpayers from a bad deal, took the hit, and won.

In November, she and Governor Josh Green won with 62 percent — a resounding mandate.

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Lieutenant Governor

On December 5, 2022, Sylvia Luke was sworn in as the 16th Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii, the first South Korean-born politician ever elected to statewide office in the United States.

As Lieutenant Governor, she moved with purpose, like someone who had been waiting a long time to act.

Her signature program, Ready Keiki, is a comprehensive push to give every three- and four-year-old in Hawaii access to free public preschool.

By October 2025, she had celebrated the opening of the 100th public pre-kindergarten classroom in the state.

This is not an abstraction. She knew — from her life, from the teacher who stayed after school to teach her English — that the earliest years are where futures are decided. A child without access to quality early education does not just start behind. In so many cases, that child never catches up.

Ready Keiki was her answer to that injustice.

The numbers behind it are staggering. Hawaii has only 18,487 preschool seats for 33,224 three- and four-year-olds statewide. Ready Keiki, backed by a $200 million state appropriation, aims to build 465 public classrooms by 2032.

She also secured a $4.9 million federal grant to recruit and train the next generation of teachers in Hawaii through an earn-and-learn mentorship program.

Then there was Connect Kākou, her broadband initiative. Her push to ensure that every household in Hawaii, including rural and underserved areas, had access to reliable high-speed internet.

Island Warfare: Sylvia Luke

She secured $149 million in federal funding to make it real. In a state where islands separate communities by miles of open ocean, broadband is not merely a convenience. It is a lifeline for health care, education, and opportunity.

Forty-five thousand public housing residents will receive fiber internet access through a partnership she brokered with Hawaiian Telcom — people who had been left behind by every previous version of the digital economy.

In August 2023, when wildfires tore through Maui and Hawaii Island with devastating speed, Luke was serving as Acting Governor. She declared a state of emergency, activated the National Guard, and acted decisively. In a crisis, she understood, hesitation is its own kind of failure.

She coordinated relief efforts with Mahi Pono, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and Maui Economic Opportunity to get resources to the people who needed them fast.

She personally facilitated a $2 million donation from the South Korean government for Maui disaster relief — a quiet act of diplomacy that reflected who she is and where she came from.

Island Warfare: The Coalition She Built

Over the years, the unions that represent Hawaii’s working people — the United Public Workers, the ILWU, the Hawaii State Teachers Association, the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly — have stood with Luke not out of sentimentality but out of recognition.

She has been there. She has done the unglamorous work that determines whether teachers get paid, whether state employees have the support they need, and whether promises made to working families are kept or abandoned.

The state’s diverse communities — Japanese American, Filipino, Korean, and immigrant communities of every origin — have found in her a politician who not merely speaks the language of their concerns but has lived within them. The product of public schools and a public university.

There is a kind of leader shaped not by privilege but by pressure — formed in the way that certain materials are formed, harder and more useful for having been tested.

Sylvia Luke is that kind.

She has been difficult. She has been relentless. She has served in the legislature for 24 years and in the executive office for three years and 4 months — doing the serious, unglamorous, essential work of keeping a state running for the people it is supposed to serve.

Her current term runs through December 7, 2026, and she is running for reelection in the Democratic primary in August 2026.

Through it all, she held her place—held the long purpose like a growing tree—held on through blame and faltered not at praise. Not bad for a nine-year-old girl who could not speak the language.

Island Warfare: Sylvia Luke

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