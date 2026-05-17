Jeremy Hales Case Trainwreck: Luthmann and Volpe torch the Third Amended Complaint, Megan Fox, TUG, POLAMOP, and the YouTube lawfare machine.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Jeremy Hales’s Fed 2 case is no longer a lawsuit. It is a content furnace with a Gainesville federal court case number. The Third Amended Complaint proves the point. What started as a sprawling “anti-What The Hales media ecosystem” epic has collapsed into two leftover claims and one ridiculous attempt to turn satire into cyberharassment. They want to call me a hidden New York nonresident when they need substitute service, then a Florida resident when they need jurisdiction. That is not litigation. That is narrative repair. This is POLAMOP in real time: the docket as stage, filings as fuel, and YouTube drama dressed as justice. This piece is “Jeremy Hales Case Trainwreck.”

Dick LaFontaine

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

George Left Germ — Then the Federal Docket Caught Fire

(GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA) – Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe opened their latest live broadcast with comic chaos, the kind of absurdist war-drum satire that has become a signature of the Hales litigation circus.

The “George Left Germ” breakup jingle set the tone before the show swerved into the real battlefield: Hales v. Preston and Luthmann, pending in the Gainesville Division of the Northern District of Florida, where YouTube drama, federal pleadings, internet grudges, and First Amendment combat have now fused into one combustible legal spectacle before senior U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle.

Volpe began by taking aim at Megan Fox and That Umbrella Guy, who recently spent time criticizing his reporting on Bruce Matzkin, Levy County Judge Groeb, Clerk Candace Thomas, Lawyer Randy Shochet, and the unauthorized-practice-of-law controversy spinning out of the Hales ecosystem.

Volpe’s point was simple: Fox and TUG did not fairly present the article, did not walk through the full email record, and did not answer the central factual issues. Instead, they relied on mockery, insults, selective readings, and the same kind of vibe-based “analysis” they routinely accuse others of using.

Luthmann backed Volpe’s critique with his own sharper blade. To him, the episode showed the operating system of the Hales media machine. When the Hales side digs through private lives, police reports, court records, mugshots, and personal disputes, they call it accountability.

When scrutiny turns back on them, they scream harassment, defamation, revenge porn, or emotional distress.

That double standard, Luthmann argued, is the spine of the entire case. The Hales ecosystem wants to dish it out by the shovel, then run to court when someone throws a spoonful back.

Jeremy Hales Case Trainwreck: The Third Amended Complaint Shrinks the Battleship Into a Dinghy

After the Volpe-Fox-TUG firefight, Luthmann turned to the legal heart of the show: Jeremy Hales’ Third Amended Complaint. What began as a sprawling “anti-What The Hales media ecosystem” lawsuit has now collapsed into a much narrower action against two remaining defendants, Michelle Preston and Richard Luthmann.

The grand conspiracy stage show has been stripped down to two leftover claims: one malicious-prosecution claim against Preston and one Florida sexual cyberharassment claim against Luthmann.

That matters because, in Luthmann’s telling, the complaint is not stronger because it is narrower. It is weaker because the smoke has cleared.

The remaining claim against him is framed under Florida’s sexual cyberharassment statute, but Luthmann says Hales has not pleaded the statutory core.

There is no private intimate image. There is no allegation that Hales entrusted Luthmann with a private sexual photograph or recording. There is no reasonable expectation of privacy in public images used for satire or commentary.

Jeremy Hales Case Trainwreck: GERM can’t get his story straight. Was he Luthmann’s intimate sexual partner under the revenge porn statute? Or Megan Fox’s? His pleadings say he was allegedly intimate with “a journalist.” Who is the journalist—Don Lemon? Total joker.

There is only an offensive, vulgar, edited public controversy publication that Hales wants repackaged as “revenge porn.”

Luthmann’s argument is that Hales is trying to get the emotional punch of a revenge-porn claim without pleading the legal facts of revenge porn. If the image is satire, parody, political insult, media criticism, or grotesque public commentary, then the First Amendment comes roaring into the room.

That is why Luthmann repeatedly returned to the Larry Flynt and Hustler v. Falwell analogy. Public figures do not get to convert ridicule into damages merely because the joke is crude, offensive, humiliating, or mean.

If emotional distress from satire were enough, every political cartoonist in America would need a defense fund and a bodyguard.

FLGulf.News

Jeremy Hales Case Trainwreck: The Service Contradiction and the POLAMOP Machine

The show’s hardest legal punch came on service. Luthmann says Hales and Shochet tried to have it both ways. For substitute service, they allegedly treated him as a concealed New York nonresident conducting business in Florida.

But in the Third Amended Complaint, they now plead him as a Florida resident for purposes of personal jurisdiction. Luthmann’s formulation was brutal and clean: they cannot call him a hidden nonresident to serve him, then call him a Florida resident to sue him.

Those two stories cannot both be true.

That contradiction, Luthmann argued, is not harmless sloppiness. It is “narrative repair” after procedural failure. The service history, in his view, exposes the deeper problem with the case: it has not moved like clean litigation. It has moved like a content machine.

Filings become livestream topics. Docket events become drama fuel. Procedural skirmishes become social media clips. Legal costs become leverage. The court process becomes punishment.

That is where Luthmann’s POLAMOP frame comes in — protraction of litigation and multiplication of proceedings.

POLAMOP (a term originally coined by Bruce Matzkin) is the theory that litigation can be weaponized not merely to win in court, but to prolong conflict, manufacture pressure, generate content, and keep the outrage economy fed.

Luthmann and Volpe argued that the Hales litigation has become exactly that: a federal docket serving as a YouTube production schedule. Every motion becomes an episode. Every procedural fight becomes a thumbnail. Every accusation becomes a clip.

The lawsuit is not just the lawsuit. It is the show.

By the end, the episode had moved from parody song to courtroom autopsy. Megan Fox’s deleted family-court videos, TUG’s attacks on Volpe, Randy Shochet’s fraud history, Bruce Matzkin, Judge Groeb, satire, emotional-distress claims, severance, quashing service, and dismissal all became pieces of one larger story.

The question now is whether the Court treats Hales’ Third Amended Complaint as a real legal pleading — or sees it the way Luthmann does: a salacious smear job, a procedural salvage mission, and a federal-court content farm running out of road.

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