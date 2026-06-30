This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Andy
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Her actions do not change and only confirm the fact that the Family Court uses parents as disposable garbage. Instead of justice we see manipulations, corruption, and open child trafficking to the foster system.

Instead of blaming her, use the story as proof that Family Court judges, CPS, and the foster system form a well-connected child trafficking cartel designed to devastate and kill parents.

The absolutely wrong idea of "squeaky clean" should be buried. It is nothing but another level of gate-keeping an manipulation.

Check our case, "Lyashchenko vs CPS", and you will see how rotten American justice is.

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