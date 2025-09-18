Judge Defies Brain Doctor: Cook County Judge O’Donnell ignores warnings and hands a boy to his abuser. Outrage demands federal action.

Richard Luthmann

Chicagoland Judge Kevin M. O’Donnell and attorney Wendy R. Morgan first tried to force “reunification therapy” on an 11-year-old boy with his estranged father, Kevin Spear. That dangerous plan collapsed after world-renowned neurologist Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind, M.D., Ph.D, issued an urgent medical warning.

In an August 28, 2025, letter, Dr. Hipskind said the child had an “extensive history of trauma and multiple forms of abuse” and advised the court that “there should be no contact between the child and father, including supervised or reunification services.”

Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind, M.D., Ph.D, sits on the White House Brain Health in America Initiative Committee. He’s world-renowned, and his opinions are trusted by President Trump and Secretary Kennedy.

Anything less, Dr. Hipskind warned, risked “irreparable neurological harm” to the child’s developing brain.

But Cook County doesn’t protect children—it protects abusers. When the reunification scheme failed, Morgan switched to the infamous “silver bullet” strategy. She ran ex parte to Judge O’Donnell, who, on September 5, 2025, signed an Emergency Order of Protection in Spear’s favor.

The order—granted in secret, without the mother present—flipped custody and directed that police seize the boy and deliver him to his father. To make matters worse, O’Donnell’s order gagged the mother, banning her from speaking publicly about the case, contacting advocacy groups like the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, or criticizing Morgan’s law firm.

Scumbag Lawyer Wendy Morgan, dressed like a cast reject from the 1980s sitcom “Designing Women.” She’s been involved with the family law hustle since the Carter Administration.

Now police are hunting for the boy to enforce O’Donnell’s crooked order. But the child is gone—missing. Whether hidden to avoid further trauma or simply disappeared into the chaos, the fact remains: a medically fragile child is being dragged back to his alleged abuser under color of law.

Outrage is spreading, and calls are growing for federal intervention before another child is lost to Chicago’s corrupt family court machine.

Judge Defies Brain Doctor: Top Neurologist’s Dire Warning Ignored

Dr. S. Gregory Hipskind is no fringe figure. He is a nuclear-qualified behavioral neurologist, a certified brain injury specialist, and a member of the White House Brain Health Initiative Committee. He was retained by the Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts to evaluate the boy’s trauma. On August 28, 2025, Hipskind issued a dire letter to the Cook County court.

Dr. Hipskind’s Letter

“Upon preliminary review,” he wrote, “the child’s records indicate an extensive history of trauma and multiple forms of abuse.”

His directive could not have been clearer: “Until such time as I am able to complete my full neurobehavioral evaluation for the Court, it is my firm medical advice that there should be no contact between the child and father, including supervised or reunification services.” Anything less, he warned, would put the child’s “vulnerable and still developing brain at unacceptable and avoidable risk of irreparable neurological harm.”

This was not some casual recommendation—it was an emergency medical directive from one of the country’s top brain health experts. Hipskind underscored that further exposure to the father risked permanent damage. He even linked forced reunification tactics to international definitions of torture, echoing United Nations standards that classify psychological coercion of children as cruel and inhuman.

Despite this, Judge Kevin M. O’Donnell and attorney Wendy R. Morgan charged ahead, treating the doctor’s findings as an obstacle to be bulldozed. The warning was ignored. The therapy racket and the courtroom games took priority. The child’s health and safety came last.

Judge Defies Brain Doctor: ‘Silver Bullet’ Custody Scheme via Secret Order

When Dr. Hipskind slammed the brakes on reunification, Wendy R. Morgan pivoted to a darker weapon: the silver bullet. Investigative journalist Michael Volpe has documented the tactic extensively, defining it as “using a bogus protective order to get leverage in child custody or divorce.” That’s exactly what played out in Cook County.

On September 5, 2025, Morgan marched into Judge Kevin M. O’Donnell’s courtroom without notice to the mother. In a one-sided, ex parte proceeding, O’Donnell signed an Emergency Order of Protection, flipping custody to Kevin Spear.

Ex Parte Order of Protection

The order granted Spear “physical care and possession of the minor children” and directed that law enforcement ensure the boy’s immediate return to his father. In a chilling inversion of reality, the accused abuser became the “protected person,” and the protective parent became the target.

The order didn’t stop at custody. It included a sweeping gag clause. The mother was banned from contacting advocacy groups like the watchdog Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts or speaking publicly about the case.

Gag Provision

O’Donnell’s order specifically barred her from posting anything on social media about the judge, the guardian ad litem, or “the Law Firm of Wendy R. Morgan.”

In other words, the court weaponized the law not only to take the child but also to silence any criticism. This is the silver bullet in action: a fraudulent abuse allegation, a rushed emergency order, and a gag to cover the tracks.

And now, with police ordered to seize the boy for delivery to Kevin Spear, the child is missing.

Judge Defies Brain Doctor: Court Corruption, No Answers

The result of this courtroom circus is a child in danger and a system exposed. Police have been ordered to track down the boy and deliver him to Kevin Spear under Judge Kevin M. O’Donnell’s ex parte order.

But the child is missing.

Whether hidden to escape trauma or lost in the bureaucratic machine, his safety is unknown. Before the silver bullet, he was safe.

Now, it’s Kevin Spear, the alleged abuser who requested the Gag Order, who is putting the child’s name out there.

Grayson Spear Missing

Grayson Spear.

Here is what Grayson has to say about his abusive father:

1× 0:00 -0:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And here’s what a dirty Chicagoland cop said to try to lure Grayson back to his abuser:

1× 0:00 -0:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Maybe the Roselle, Illinois, Police Department has no idea what’s going on. But that’s doubtful. Detective Sergeant Patrick Grempka – (630) 671-4048 – is no rookie.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Grempka, Roselle IL Police Department

We asked the allegedly abusive father, Kevin Spear, for his side of things. He did not respond as of press time. Here is what we asked:

Judge Defies Brain Doctor: Calls for Action

What is certain is that the Cook County Family Court ignored medical science, silenced the protective parent, and empowered an alleged abuser.

Advocates say this is not an isolated blunder. It’s business as usual in Cook County. For years, the family courts have operated like a racket, favoring abusive fathers, feeding money to reunification therapy hustlers, and crushing mothers who speak out.

Jill Jones-Soderman, executive director and founder of the watchdog Foundation for Child Victims of the Family Courts, called court-ordered reunification therapy “sanctioned torture” that inflicts “severe mental injury, emotional trauma, and long-lasting psychological harm.”

Jill Jones-Soderman

Dr. Hipskind’s warning carried the same conclusion: forced contact equals trauma, not healing.

Yet Crooked Judge O’Donnell and Scumbag Attorney Wendy R. Morgan pressed forward. They didn’t just ignore expert evidence—they actively weaponized the law to override it. This is corruption, pure and simple. And now an 11-year-old boy is missing because of it.

Outrage is building, with many calling for a federal investigation into the Cook County Family Court system. Some demand the Department of Justice step in.

Others say only President Trump has the will to clean house. Trump has already promised to bring order to Chicago’s crime-ridden streets. Critics now insist his next stop should be the family courts, where the lives of children are trafficked: bartered in secret hearings and rubber-stamped by crooked judges.

For Grayson Spear, time is running out. The nation is watching. Will this boy become another casualty of Chicago’s corrupt family court machine?

