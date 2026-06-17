Judge Hinkle’s Reality Problem: Order calls Luthmann “detached from reality” as Fed Two becomes a media circus involving Hales and Shochet.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Judge Hinkle’s problem is not that he insulted Luthmann. Luthmann has been insulted by “Don Rickles-level” professionals. The problem is that Judge Hinkle may have proved Luthmann’s point. If Luthmann is “detached from reality,” why is he being measured like Cravath with a fax machine and four associates? Jeremy Hales calls him “Paint Chips,” sues him over satire, and then demands lawyer-grade precision. Randy Shochet files certificates, shifts theories, and calls it advocacy. Fine. But if the Fed Two case now pending in Gainesville Federal Court becomes a circus, do not blame the clown. Blame the man who bought the tent and dragged him into the ring. This piece is “Judge Hinkle’s Reality Problem,” first available on FL Gulf News.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

The Circus Came to Court Because Hales Dragged It There

(GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA) – Richard Luthmann went on Two Lees in a Pod and said the quiet part out loud: Jeremy Hales has used Gainesville federal court litigation as content for years, and now Luthmann is doing the same thing back to him.

Artist’s sketch of U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle and U.S. Magistrate Judge Zachary Bolitho

That is the entire “Fed Two” problem in one sentence.

Two Lees in a Pod

Robbie Keszey

The Halesverse cheered when Judge Zachary Bolitho denied Luthmann leave to file a reply. They cheered again when Judge Robert Hinkle backed him up. They thought it meant Luthmann had lost the plot. They missed the bigger story.

Luthmann turned the ruling into a media weapon, a Substack piece, a Florida Gulf News piece, and a live-show lesson on judicial time, legal class privilege, and the ordinary nature of federal judges.

On the livestream, Luthmann said he was “having fun in Fed Two” and argued that “a legal case is the perfect catalyst for media,” because Hales already proved that model.

That is the part Hales and Randy Shochet never seem to understand. You do not sue a broke, bombastic, “paint-chips eating,” “mentally impaired” journalist over satire and then cry when he turns the complaint into a bonfire.

Halesverse Humor Division: Richard Luthmann turns Two Lees in a Pod into comedy with DJ Rattis, mugshot glasses, and Tuboku Damages.

Hales makes YouTube from litigation. Luthmann makes litigation from exposure. That is not chaos; that is symmetry.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

If the Plaintiff’s business model is POLAMOP—Protraction Of Litigation And Multiplication Of Proceedings—then the defendant is allowed to document it, mock it, and broadcast it.

Hinkle’s Latest Order Throws Gas on the Fire

Then came the latest Judge Hinkle order. In overruling Luthmann’s additional objections, Hinkle wrote that Luthmann had made a “baseless suggestion” that the clerk’s office mishandled earlier objections, possibly because opposing parties had infiltrated or bribed clerk’s office employees. Then came the money line: “The assertion is detached from reality.”

Hinkle Order 1

Hinkle Order 2

That is the kind of phrase judges write when they think they are ending an issue. In this case, it may have opened three new ones.

First, Hales himself has told audiences that he has people inside the Levy County courthouse. Luthmann points to old Hales livestream clips where Hales discusses courthouse contacts and ex parte-style access, and argues that suspicion of courthouse-side influence is not pulled from the moon.

Whether that proves anything in Gainesville federal court is another question—but it makes the issue germane.

In any event, Judge Hinkle’s blanket “detached from reality” language is a gift to Luthmann’s next argument: If the Court believes Luthmann’s thinking is detached from reality, why is the Court holding him like a polished white-shoe lawyer with a litigation department?

Second, the order’s caption still reads Jeremy Bryan Hales et al. v. John Cook et al. even though John Cook was dismissed months ago.

The docket shows Cook was terminated on April 24, 2026, and the clerk’s judgment dismissed claims against Cook and others with prejudice.

“Senior status does not mean senile status,” Luthmann said. “But if Judge Hinkle is going to call me detached from reality, I’m going to ask whether the Court’s own caption is also stuck in a different procedural universe. Hinkle and Bolitho look like they could pilot the Millennium Falcon.”

Artist’s rendering of Hinkle and Bolitho in an alternate universe.

Thanks for reading This is For Real.! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

FL Gulf News

Paint Chips, Accommodations, and the Problem Hales Created

Here is the real trap: Hales has allegedly spent months calling Luthmann “Paint Chips” on YouTube. According to Luthmann’s Local Rule 7.1 accommodation email to attorney Randall Shochet, Hales has repeatedly used the nickname to suggest Luthmann suffered brain damage from eating lead paint chips and even implied he continues to do so.

Luthmann does not adopt the insult. He weaponizes the notice. If Hales publicly portrays Luthmann as cognitively impaired, then Hales cannot turn around and demand that federal Court treat Luthmann like a lawyer with unimpaired judgment, full ECF access, staff support, and professional litigation training.

That is why Luthmann’s email to Shochet matters.

He asked for reasonable procedural accommodations: additional time where appropriate, liberal construction of pro se filings, courtesy electronic service, and a chance to cure defects before forfeiture, waiver, contempt, or sanctions. He cited pro se solicitude, access-to-courts doctrine, and Judge Jack Weinstein’s prior warning in United States v. Luthmann about the dangers of ignoring mental health problems in practicing lawyers.

Then Hinkle added his own phrase: “detached from reality.” At that point, the accommodation argument stopped being abstract. Hinkle supplied the exhibit.

This is not a demand for immunity. It is a demand for procedural sanity. If the Court believes Luthmann is unstable, it should not spring lawyer-grade traps on him and call that justice. The law does not require the judiciary to admire pro se filings. It does require courts to read them with some practical understanding of who is writing them.

Randy Shochet’s Record Problem Gets Worse

Randy Shochet has his own problem, and it is not just a matter of style. In Doc. 212, Shochet’s response to Luthmann’s sanctions motion claims that Luthmann’s attack is procedural gamesmanship and that Hales’ characterization of the challenged video is “reasonable, accurate, and fully supported.”

The filing argues that Luthmann admitted the media was edited, satirical, composite, manipulated, or altered, and tries to convert that into an admission that the video depicts Hales’ likeness in sexual scenarios.

Luthmann’s email conferral notice called that move what it is: a retreat from the literal statement. Hales and Shochet originally told the Court the video depicts Jeremy Hales engaging in oral sex with a journalist. Luthmann’s position is simple: identify the timestamp, frame, or portion that literally shows that. If they cannot, then the statement is not fact—it is advocacy dressed up as fact.

In the June 16 conferral email, Luthmann said Plaintiff’s opposition had shifted from “the challenged video depicts Jeremy Hales engaging in oral sex” to a softer theory about digitally manipulated sexual imagery, semantic dispute, and developing law.

Then came another issue: service. Shochet’s certificate of service represented that Doc. 212 was served by email. Luthmann says he was not.

Shochet Certificate of Service

Luthmann sent a “#HeyRANDY” email saying he had no record of receiving it and demanded proof. Maybe Shochet has it. Maybe he does not.

But in Fed Two, every certificate, every timestamp, and every claim of service is now part of the show.

Senior Status, Judicial Time, and Forced Retirement

Judge Robert Hinkle is no rookie. He is a senior federal judge in the Northern District of Florida, nominated by Bill Clinton in 1996, confirmed that year, and on senior status since 2016. He was born in 1951, making him 74. He served as chief judge from 2004 to 2009 and remains part of the federal judicial machinery.

That history cuts both ways. Experience can sharpen judgment. It can also calcify it. Luthmann’s argument now is not that Hinkle is corrupt. It is sharper and more dangerous: Hinkle may be acting like the case is ordinary paperwork while missing the media volcano under his feet.

He calls Luthmann detached from reality while signing an order caption that still names a dismissed defendant. He rejects procedural concerns while the docket itself shows a long history of service fights, email-service disputes, returned mail, struck filings, default vacatur, and repeated deadline management. That is not a simple case. That is a Halesverse debris field.

So yes, ask the ugly question: should federal judges face forced retirement? The Constitution says Article III judges hold office during good behavior, not until public confidence evaporates. But lifetime tenure was designed for independence, not immunity from public scrutiny. Senior status should mean wisdom, not drift.

Hinkle made judicial time ordinary. Fine. Then judicial error is ordinary too. And ordinary public servants get criticized when they miss what is right in front of them.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

FL Gulf News