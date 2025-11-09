Judge Slaps TikTok Creator: Danesh Noshirvan ordered to pay $62,320 for bad-faith conduct, harassment, false posts, and online intimidation.

NOTE: This piece was first available on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

FORT MYERS, Fla. — TikTok content creator Danesh Noshirvan was ordered by a federal judge to pay $62,320 in attorney fees to Garramone Plastic Surgery for conduct the court described as “bad-faith” during his suit against Dr. Ralph Garramone, Jennifer Couture, and others.

Noshirvan, known online as @ThatDaneshGuy, is suing Garramone for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and tortious interference, alleging that Garramone and his associates conspired to harass and defame him in retaliation for his viral TikTok posts about his wife, Jennifer Couture.

U.S. District Judge John E. Steele ruled following a two-day hearing and months of briefing that Noshirvan should “reimburse the victim” – Garramone Plastic Surgery – for expenses that “would not have [been] incurred but for [Noshirvan’s] misconduct.”

Judge Slaps TikTok Creator: Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Judge Steele’s order traced the $62,320 penalty to a deposition in which Noshirvan interrupted the questioning of his wife, Hannah Noshirvan, issuing warnings and accusations against opposing counsel. According to the court, Noshirvan’s explicit language and subsequent online posts targeting the attorney were “committed in bad faith” and “served no purpose other than to harass and intimidate.”

After the deposition, Noshirvan authored posts on social media accusing defense counsel Julian Jackson-Fannin of racism and misogyny—allegations the court deemed “false, inflammatory, and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.”

Norshirvan wrote that Jackson-Fannin, who is black, could not distinguish between monsters and black people and that he produced “revenge porn” at the deposition to show his wife.

Hannah Noshirvan in Black Face

Hannah Butcher Noshirvan

Jackson-Fannin had questioned Noshirvan’s wife about a photograph of her in dark makeup. The photo was labeled “Blackface,” but Hannah explained that it was part of a costume she wore while portraying a “burnt charcoal-covered zombie.”

Judge Slaps TikTok Creator: Danesh’s OnlyFans Page

Jackson-Fannin also asked about a photo published by Noshirvan on his OnlyFans account, which showed him, as he described it, as “two girls giving me a BJ at the same time.”

This was relevant because the lawsuit claimed that rumors about their non-monogamous marriage were defamatory.

Danesh’s Libelous Social Media Post

Black Miami Civil Rights Attorney Julian Jackson Fannin

In his social media posts, Noshirvan accused Jackson-Fannin of producing revenge porn and asked his followers to express outrage. A wave of threats followed, some violent, targeted Jackson-Fannin, his family, and colleagues.

Much of the communication clearly did not come from human followers but from automated accounts, AI-powered bots, and spoofed calls—tools Nosrhivan often uses to amplify his accountability campaigns.

Judge Slaps TikTok Creator: Attorney Nick Chiappetta

The court’s order also issued a public reprimand for Noshirvan’s attorney, Nicholas Chiappetta, for failing to restrain his client and allowing online attacks to continue.

The $62,320 sanction is due immediately. The case may be dismissed if Noshirvan fails to pay the sanction.

Regardless of dismissal, the judgment remains enforceable for up to 20 years, allowing Garramone to garnish bank accounts, wages, and place liens on any real estate Noshirvan owns now or acquires in the future. Garramone will also earn interest on the judgment until it is paid. At the 3.57% annual compound interest rate, the $62,320 judgment will grow to approximately $64,545 after one year and about $74,267 after five years if it remains unpaid.

