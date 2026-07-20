Leave the Gravy Alone: Greg Maresca revisits Pennsylvania-Italian satire celebrating immigrant grit, family traditions, faith, food and humor

LUTHMANN NOTE: Italian-American culture does not need to be preserved beneath glass like some museum relic. It lives because Italians argue about it, laugh at it, and defend it with the intensity of a five-hour Sunday sauce. Greg Maresca’s original column worked because the jokes came from inside the family. That distinction matters. Satire without affection is mockery. Satire grounded in shared history is recognition. The Coal Region Italians he roasted descend from miners, builders, parishioners and mothers who could feed 20 people without measuring anything. Their pride survived the mines, economic collapse and assimilation. It can survive a few jokes about Ragu. This piece is “Leave the Gravy Alone,” also available on NY News Press.

Greg Maresca

By Greg Maresca

Last year’s column on Pennsylvanian‑Italians, written with fondness for the people of Kulpmont, Shamokin and Mount Carmel where the scent of peppers and onions lingers in the parish halls, deserves a second look on the annual San Marziale’s festival weekend.

Not because it was provocative, but because it was, at its core, a celebration.

A celebration wrapped in satire, but a celebration, nonetheless.

The piece was written in the spirit of comedian Jeff Foxworthy’s renowned “You might be a redneck …” routine. It is a comedic device that works because it is rooted in affection for the community.

Having grown up among Italian-Americans, I know the cadence of the community and the difference between gravy that simmers for five hours and a jar of Ragu that should never see the light of day. This from someone whose mother bore the grand surname – Ferraiuolo – a name that sings its own Italian aria.

Leave the Gravy Alone: Families gather beneath the tents at Mt. St. Peter Parish’s Festa Italiana in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Parish festivals like this preserve Italian-American identity through food, faith, music and traditions handed down across generations.

The column’s satire was not a dismissal of Pennsylvanian-Italians. It was a reminder that Italian-American identity is not monolithic. New York Italians, Pennsylvania Italians, New Jersey Italians are each a branch of the diaspora that nurtures its own customs, its distinct culinary traditions, and its own lexicon of endearments and insults, along with its own distinct accent.

This diversity is no weakness.

It is the very thing that made Italian‑American culture so durable, so adaptable and so beloved.

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The column highlighted something deeper: the historical divide between Northern and Southern Italians, a divide that predates Ellis Island by centuries. The comparison to America’s own North/South tensions contextualized it. The Italian migration was not a single wave of identical families arriving with identical stories. It was a mosaic of regions, dialects, and traditions that collided, blended, and eventually became the Italian-American identity we know today.

And nowhere is that mosaic more poignant than in Pennsylvania’s Coal Region.

Leave the Gravy Alone: Coal miners and breaker boys prepare to return home after a day’s work in Pennsylvania’s anthracite fields around 1913. Immigrant laborers and their families helped power the industries and cities that transformed America.

The Italian descendants of those “Coal Cracker” miners who clawed anthracite from the earth carry a heritage forged in danger, sacrifice, and unshakeable loyalty. These were the folks who sent the coal that powered the steel mills that built New York City. They were the backbone of an industrial chain that stretched from the mines of Northumberland County to the skyscrapers of Manhattan. To tease them about plastic-wrapped furniture or mispronounced Italian dishes is not to diminish them. It is to acknowledge the fullness of their story: the grit, the humor, the stubbornness, the pride.

The column paid tribute to the immigrant experience itself: Italian, Polish, Lithuanian, Irish, Slovak, Ukrainian and every other nationality that carved out a life in the hardscrabble Coal Region towns. It recognized that these communities did not merely survive hardship; they transformed it into culture, into cuisine, into faith, into family. They built churches, raised children, buried their dead, and kept traditions alive even when the mines closed and the world moved on.

Satire is a mirror angled just enough to make the truth uncomfortable. Taken literally, it sounds absurd. Taken contextually, it hits like a confession. The problem isn’t satire missing the mark; rather, it is readers missing the wink.

Satire, when done well, is an act of affection. It is a way of saying: I know you. I see you. I am one of you. It honored the Coal Region’s Italian‑American heritage by celebrating its quirks, its contradictions, and its enduring spirit.

Leave the Gravy Alone: A pot of slow-cooked Sunday gravy anchors an Italian-American family feast. Whether a household calls it sauce or gravy, the ritual represents hours of preparation, inherited recipes, and the expectation that there is always room for one more person at the table.

In the end, the piece was not a jab; rather, it was a toast. A toast to the Zanellas, the DeFrancescos, and the various ways you spell Scicchitano. To every family that keeps a pot of gravy simmering on Sunday morning even as the world outside is collapsing. A toast to the shared heritage that binds New York Italians and Pennsylvania Italians far more than it divides them.

Vittoria Italiana, indeed.

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