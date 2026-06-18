Leo Grillo May Die: DELTA Rescue founder still in custody, as his longtime UCLA cardiologist warns the government gambles with his life.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is exactly where the system shows its teeth. Leo Grillo is 77 years old, presumed innocent, and sitting in a federal cell while his own cardiologist says the man could drop dead without warning. That is not justice. That is bureaucratic roulette with a human heart. The government says it has a case. Fine. Prove it. But do not pretend a fraud suspect seeking favorable treatment is Moses coming down from the mountain with tablets of truth. And do not bury a no-kill pioneer in custody before a jury ever hears the evidence. If Leo Grillo dies in that cell, the warning signs were flashing: INSTITUTIONAL HOMICIDE. This piece is “Leo Grillo May Die,” first available on Art Voice.

Frank Parlato

Richard Luthmann

A No-Kill Pioneer Now Sits in a Federal Cell

(LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) – Leo Grillo built one of America’s largest no-kill animal sanctuaries over nearly half a century, and the facts of his life’s work should not be treated as background noise. For 47 years, Grillo has run DELTA Rescue on a ridge above Los Angeles, where roughly 1,500 dogs, cats, and horses live because one man made them a promise most people would never dare make. These are not easy animals. Many are old, sick, traumatized, unwanted, or otherwise unadoptable. DELTA Rescue is not a showroom shelter built for sentimental brochures. It is the last stop for animals that have already been discarded once.

Leo Grillo May Die

Now Grillo, 77, is in federal custody.

Since March 3, 2026, he has been held without bail on a single charge of attempted kidnapping. He has no criminal record. He has not been convicted of anything. He is presumed innocent under the law. Yet he remains in a cell while the sanctuary he built strains under the weight of his absence.

That absence matters. DELTA Rescue depends on leadership, fundraising, continuity, public confidence, and the founder’s direct hand. If the sanctuary buckles, the consequences will not be abstract. They will fall on living animals who have nowhere else to go.

The government may call this pretrial detention. But for Grillo, his doctor says it may be something far worse: a death sentence before trial.

Leo Grillo May Die: A UCLA Cardiologist Warns Jail Could Kill Him

Dr. Adel K. El-Bialy, Grillo’s longtime cardiologist, has put the danger in writing. El-Bialy has treated Grillo for roughly 15 years, including after Grillo suffered a heart attack in 2011. This is not a casual opinion from a doctor who briefly reviewed a chart. This is the judgment of a physician who knows Grillo’s heart, his history, his limits, and the fragility of his condition.

Leo Grillo May Die Says Dr. Adel El-Bialy

According to Dr. El-Bialy, Grillo suffers from dangerous arrhythmias that can stop his heart without warning. His blood pressure can collapse at medication doses that would not affect an ordinary patient. His condition requires close management, careful adjustment, and medical responsiveness that his cardiologist says cannot be provided behind bars. In the doctor’s words, continued incarceration places Grillo at substantial risk of sudden death.

That phrase should stop the courtroom cold.

This is not a claim that Grillo is uncomfortable in custody. This is not a complaint about jail food, jail beds, or the ordinary indignities of incarceration. This is a warning that a 77-year-old man with serious heart disease may die in a cell before the government ever proves its case.

The question is not whether Grillo should face legal process. The question is whether the process should be carried out in a way that creates an avoidable medical catastrophe. A court can impose conditions, monitoring, home confinement, electronic surveillance, travel restrictions, and medical supervision. It cannot bring a man back from sudden cardiac death.

ART VOICE

Leo Grillo May Die: The Government’s Case Rests on a Compromised Witness

The case against Grillo rests heavily on James Clark, a precious-metals dealer whose own business collapsed amid allegations that elderly retirees were left without their savings. Clark is reportedly under federal fraud investigation, and the FBI’s own affidavit acknowledges that he cooperates in hopes of favorable treatment in his own case. That is not a minor detail. It goes directly to motive, credibility, and the reliability of the government’s theory.

James D Clark, FBI Criminal RAT

Clark is not a neutral bystander who stumbled into a crime and called authorities out of pure civic duty. He is a man with his own legal exposure, his own problems, and his own incentive to make himself useful. The government may trust him. A court need not treat his account as gospel.

The recordings raise additional questions. The government’s captured material reportedly includes only a fraction of what was said. The video failed. The most important moments were not preserved. That leaves the court with an incomplete record filtered through the lens of a cooperating witness seeking leniency.

That is a thin reed on which to hold a sick 77-year-old man without bail.

Grillo has not been convicted. He has no criminal record. He is presumed innocent. Those words are not ceremonial. They mean something, especially when the government’s case depends on a fraud suspect and partial recordings. Pretrial detention should not become punishment by another name, and it should not become a medical gamble with a man’s life.

Leo Grillo May Die: The Court Has Been Warned

There is now a simple, humane question before the court: should Leo Grillo be left in a cell where his own cardiologist says he faces a substantial risk of sudden death? The answer should not depend on whether one likes Grillo, trusts DELTA Rescue, or accepts every claim made by either side. It should depend on the record, the medical warning, the presumption of innocence, and basic decency.

US District Judge Fernando Olguin

Senior US District Judge George H. Wu

US Magistrate Judge Michael Kaufman

Grillo began the no-kill movement long before it became fashionable. He built DELTA Rescue before animal rescue became a social-media brand, a donor pitch, or a nonprofit industry. He took in the animals nobody wanted, kept them alive, and gave them a home. For decades, he stood between abandoned animals and oblivion.

Now the man who spent his life saving the abandoned may be abandoned himself.

The editors of Frank Report and Artvoice believe this must be placed on the record before a preventable tragedy occurs. A 77-year-old first-time defendant with serious heart disease should not die in custody while awaiting trial on a charge he denies, based largely on the word of a compromised witness with his own legal troubles.

Assistant US Attorney Haoxiaohan Cai

If the government believes it can prove its case, let it prove the case. But it should not be allowed to run out the clock on Leo Grillo’s heart.

If Leo Grillo dies in custody, no one will be able to say they were not warned.

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