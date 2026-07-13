This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther
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The pressure on the self anointed elites must continue until prosecutions follow perp walks and restorative justice at least represents the fantasy of a return to a one-tiered system. Luthmann needs to stay on the gas – – no brakes on this one.

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