Love In The Lockup: Kevin Barry Love, husband of NYC Council Majority Whip Kamillah Hanks, was reportedly held at the 120th Precinct.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Kevin Barry Love is presumed innocent. Kamillah Hanks and Tania Kinsella have not been charged with wrongdoing, and NYPD Internal Affairs Log No. 2026-24243 is not proof of misconduct. But political power cannot become a precinct privilege card. Sources reported Saturday that Love was taken into custody at the McDonald’s on Bay Street, Staten Island, placed in a cell at the 120th Precinct, and had his property vouchered. By Sunday, the information flow had collapsed. The NYPD offered no substantive explanation, and several Staten Island elected officials and public officials reached by this outlet said they were receiving little or nothing. So what happened after Love entered that cell? Was he issued a routine desk-appearance ticket? Was he treated differently because his wife is the City Council majority whip? Was the matter quietly downgraded, transferred, sealed, or buried? Or does Love have some undisclosed cooperation relationship with state or federal law enforcement? That last possibility remains unproven. But when a politically connected man enters a precinct under formal custodial conditions and then disappears into an official information fog, journalists must ask whether he is protected, cooperating, or both. The NYPD must preserve every call, text, voucher, command log, and arrest record. Release the timeline. Release the disposition. Let the public determine whether this was ordinary justice—or political insulation. This piece is “Love In The Lockup,” first available on NY News Press.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

(STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK) – Kevin Barry Love, the politically connected Staten Island real-estate developer and husband of New York City Council Majority Whip Kamillah Hanks, was taken into NYPD custody Saturday and held inside the 120th Precinct, according to multiple sources familiar with the developing matter.

NYC Council Majority Whip Kamillah Hanks and her husband, Kevin Barry Love.

Sources say that Love was seized by police at the McDonald’s on Bay Street near Wave Avenue, on Staten Island’s North Shore.

Sources further say Love was transported to the 120 Precinct, placed in a precinct cell, and that officers inventoried and vouchered his personal property, a significant step that suggests his detention went beyond a voluntary interview or routine conversation with police.

Love In The Lockup: The McDonald’s location where Kevin Barry Love was arrested.

The NYPD has not publicly identified the alleged offense, disclosed the legal basis for the detention, or confirmed whether Love was formally arrested, issued a desk-appearance ticket, held on a warrant, transferred for arraignment, or later released without charges.

As of publication, no publicly accessible criminal complaint, arrest record, or official NYPD statement had been located.

The story escalated Saturday evening when the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau assigned Log No. 2026-24243 to a complaint raising questions about possible political intervention in Love’s treatment. At 8:58 p.m. on July 11, Sgt. Nichols of the Internal Affairs Bureau Command Center responded to a detailed press inquiry and complaint submitted by this reporter with a direct acknowledgment: “Your IAB Log number is 2026-24243.”

That response establishes that Internal Affairs received and logged the allegations, creating a formal departmental record of concerns that a senior elected official may have attempted to use political access while her husband was being processed inside a Staten Island precinct.

Love In The Lockup: A Precinct Cell, Vouchered Property, and No Public Explanation

The latest information is that Love was physically placed inside a cell and that his belongings were collected and vouchered by NYPD personnel. Property vouchering typically creates a formal departmental record of items taken from an individual for safekeeping, evidence, arrest processing, or another police purpose.

That indicates that police exercised official control over Love and his property.

Love in the Lockup: Millionaire Real Estate Developer Kevin Barry Love and Kamillah Hanks partying in New Orleans.

The unanswered questions are now unavoidable. What incident brought police to Love? Was he taken into custody on a new complaint, an outstanding warrant, an alleged violation of an order, or some other legal process? Was he fingerprinted and photographed? Was an arrest number created? Did the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office review any prospective charge? Was Love issued a desk-appearance ticket, taken for arraignment, transferred elsewhere, hospitalized, or released?

The NYPD has been asked to confirm each of those points, along with the time of detention, the legal basis for holding him, and the disposition of the matter. No substantive response had been received before publication.

Love is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Being confined in a precinct cell and having property vouchered does not establish that he committed a crime.

It does, however, make continued silence from the Department more consequential, particularly where the person being held is married to a powerful member of the City Council, and allegations have surfaced that political calls were made while police were processing him.

Love In The Lockup: Allegations of Calls From Kamillah Hanks

Sources have alleged that Council Member Hanks began contacting people within the NYPD after Love was taken into custody. The most serious claim is that Hanks contacted, or attempted to contact, First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, the Department’s second-highest-ranking official. The alleged purpose, according to sources, was to seek assistance, intervention, or favorable treatment for her husband.

First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella

A spouse or family member always has every right to ask whether a family member is safe, seek the name of an attorney, inquire about medical needs, or request basic information.

But the public-interest line is crossed when political office, governmental power, or personal access is used to influence police discretion, alter normal procedures, suppress information, expedite release, reduce charges, or secure treatment unavailable to an ordinary person in custody.

That is why Hanks and the NYPD were asked direct questions.

Did Hanks contact the 120th Precinct, Kinsella, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, a borough command, or any other official?

Did she ask only for information, or did she seek Love’s release, expedited processing, changed custodial conditions, special access, reduced charges, or suppression of the event?

Did anyone acting on behalf of Hanks or Love make similar requests?

Did any senior official then contact the precinct, the arresting officers, the detective squad, or the desk officer?

Those questions remain unanswered.

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Love In The Lockup: Why Tania Kinsella’s Name Matters

The reported involvement of Tania Kinsella raises the stakes because of both her rank and her connection to Staten Island. Kinsella serves as First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD, directly beneath the police commissioner in the Department’s command structure. She also has longstanding ties to Staten Island and the 120th Precinct.

A call from a council member to Kinsella automatically constitutes misconduct. Senior officials routinely receive calls from elected leaders, community organizations, attorneys, and members of the public.

First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella

The issue is what happened next. If Hanks or a representative contacted Kinsella while Love was sitting in a precinct cell, the questions abound:

Did Kinsella call the 120th Precinct?

Did she ask questions, request updates, suggest a course of action, or issue any instruction?

Did anyone within the command interpret her involvement as pressure?

Were officers told to delay, alter, downgrade, seal, suppress, or otherwise handle the matter differently?

Kinsella’s position makes transparency essential.

This outlet sent an inquiry to the NYPD, including Kinsella, and copied elected officials. Only the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau responded. Here is what was said:

From: IABCMDCNTR <IABCMDCNTR@nypd.org>

Date: On Saturday, July 11th, 2026 at 8:58 p.m.

Subject: Re: URGENT PRESS INQUIRY: Kevin Barry Love Custody and Alleged Political Intervention

To: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Your IAB Log number is 2026-24243.

Sgt. Nichols

COMMAND CENTER, INTERNAL AFFAIRS BUREAU

This e-mail message and any attachment(s) is intended only for the person and/or entity to which it is addressed and may contain CONFIDENTIAL or PRIVILEGED material. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure, or distribution is strictly prohibited and may violate applicable laws including the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. If you are not the intended recipient, please contact the sender by reply e-mail and delete/destroy all copies of the original message. If you are the intended recipient but do not wish to receive communications through this medium, please so advise the sender immediately. Please treat this and all other communications from the New York City Police Department as LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE / FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY. NO REPORT OR SEGMENT THEREOF MAY BE RELEASED TO ANY MEDIA SOURCES.

From: Richard Luthmann < richard.luthmann@protonmail.com >

Sent: Saturday, July 11, 2026 8:10 p.m.

To: TANIA.KINSELLA@nypd.org, MELD.Extensions@nypd.org, User123456@nypd.org, district19@council.nyc.gov, FirstDep@nypd.org, DG_Lic-HandgunRenewals@nypd.org, communityaffairs@nypd.org, HandgunNewApps@nypd.org, district49@council.nyc.gov, info@rcda.nyc.gov, fallc@nyassembly.gov, kevinblove@gmail.com, laline@siadvance.com, SALAMIR.TAYLOR@nypd.org, IABCMDCNTR@nypd.org, jessica.tisch@nypd.org, commissioner@nypd.org, 120PCTYCO@nypd.org, 120PCTDVO@nypd.org, NYPDIG@doi.nyc.gov, professional.development@nypd.org, DCPI.DCPI@nypd.org, ny1desk@charter.com, tips@ny1news.com, errol.louis@ny1news.com, Ashleigh.Owens@rcda.nyc.gov, DCarr@council.nyc.gov, correspondence@council.nyc.ny.us, Morano@council.nyc.gov, fmorano@council.nyc.gov, khanks@council.nyc.gov, frank@moranoforcouncil.com, AskJB@council.nyc.gov, correspondence@council.nyc.gov, AskKalman@council.nyc.gov, vfossella@statenislandusa.com, dmaster@statenislandusa.com, tallon@cityandstateny.com

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Subject: URGENT PRESS INQUIRY: Kevin Barry Love Custody and Alleged Political Intervention

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STOP WHEN UNSURE. Never click on links or open attachments if sender is unknown, and never provide user ID or password. Suspicious? Please report to this email address: reportphishing@nypd.org

NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Public Information:

This is an urgent press inquiry concerning Kevin Barry Love, the husband of New York City Council Member Kamillah Hanks.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Love was taken into NYPD custody today, placed in a cell at Staten Island’s 120th Precinct, and had his personal property vouchered by the Department.

We have also received information that Council Member Hanks has been contacting individuals within the NYPD in an effort to intervene on her husband’s behalf or obtain favorable treatment. Specifically, sources report that Hanks contacted—or attempted to contact—First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella.

This allegation raises an obvious and serious question: Is a sitting member of the New York City Council attempting to use political access to influence the treatment, processing, charging, release, or custodial conditions of her husband?

The concern is heightened by First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella’s longstanding connection to the 120th Precinct. Department records state that Kinsella previously served as its executive officer and later as its commanding officer.

Please provide immediate answers to the following:

1. Was Kevin Barry Love taken into NYPD custody on July 11, 2026?

2. Was Love placed in a cell at the 120th Precinct?

3. Was his property inventoried and vouchered?

4. At what time was he taken into custody, and what was the legal basis for that custody?

5. Has Love been formally arrested, issued a desk-appearance ticket, charged with an offense, held on a warrant, or transferred to another facility?

6. What charges, if any, are pending against him?

7. Did Council Member Kamillah Hanks contact the 120th Precinct, First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, any borough command, or any other NYPD official regarding Love?

8. Did any representative, employee, political associate, attorney, or intermediary acting for Hanks or Love contact the Department?

9. Did Hanks request Love’s release, expedited processing, altered custodial treatment, access to him, suppression of information, or any other accommodation unavailable to an ordinary member of the public?

10. Did First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella communicate with Hanks concerning Love’s custody?

11. Did Kinsella contact the 120th Precinct or any officer involved in Love’s arrest or detention?

12. Has Kinsella issued, suggested, requested, or discussed any direction concerning Love’s processing, charging, detention, release, property, or access to counsel or visitors?

13. Has the NYPD taken steps to insulate the arresting officers, desk officer, detective squad, and precinct command from political interference?

14. Has the Department referred any attempted intervention to Internal Affairs, the Department of Investigation, the Conflicts of Interest Board, or another oversight authority?

15. Will the NYPD preserve all telephone logs, text messages, emails, Signal or WhatsApp communications, duty logs, command-center records, body-camera footage, arrest paperwork, property vouchers, visitor logs, and communications involving Hanks, Love, Kinsella, and the 120th Precinct?

16. Has any member of the Department been instructed to withhold, delay, alter, downgrade, seal, or otherwise manipulate information concerning this matter?

17. Will First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella recuse herself from any involvement because of her prior command relationship with the 120th Precinct and the reported personal outreach from Hanks?

This is not a request for privileged investigative material. It is a request for accountability concerning whether political power is being used to obtain preferential treatment inside an NYPD precinct.

An ordinary New Yorker whose property has been vouchered and who has been placed in a precinct cell does not have a City Council majority whip calling the Department’s second-highest-ranking official. If such calls occurred, the public is entitled to know who made them, who received them, what was requested, and what action followed.

Please treat this inquiry as time-sensitive. We request a substantive response as soon as possible today. Please state clearly which facts the Department confirms, denies, or declines to address.

Absent a response, our reporting will state that the NYPD was presented with detailed questions concerning alleged political intervention in Love’s custody and did not answer before publication.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Regards,

The Internal Affairs Bureau logged a complaint based on the email that specifically asked whether Kinsella communicated with Hanks, contacted the precinct, discussed Love’s custody or release, or should be recused from any review of the matter.

The email also requested preservation of telephone logs, emails, text messages, Signal and WhatsApp communications, command-center records, duty logs, visitor logs, body-camera footage, arrest paperwork, property vouchers, and all communications involving Hanks, Love, Kinsella, and the 120th Precinct.

Internal Affairs Creates a Formal Record

The IAB acknowledgment is the first independently documented development beyond the source reporting. Internal Affairs confirmed receipt of the complaint and assigned Log No. 2026-24243. That number does not prove corruption, interference, or preferential treatment, but it shows that the allegations have entered the Department’s official complaint system and that NYPD Internal Affairs has been formally placed on notice.

The complaint alleges that a sitting City Council majority whip may have sought intervention from the Department’s second-ranking official while her husband was confined inside a precinct cell. That allegation now exists in an official NYPD record.

No major news organization or law-enforcement agency has publicly confirmed Love’s arrest. The IAB response does not independently confirm the underlying detention, but it does confirm that the Department received a detailed complaint identifying Love, Hanks, Kinsella, the 120th Precinct, and the alleged effort to obtain special treatment.

That is a real and verifiable development.

Love In The Lockup: Who Is Kevin Barry Love?

Love is a Staten Island developer and longtime political figure who has operated largely behind the scenes of Hanks’ political organization. He has been described in court filings and prior reporting as Hanks’ husband, adviser, fundraiser, and political operator.

Love In The Lockup: Kevin Barry Love said the 2017 Hanks Campaign was “broke” and couldn’t pay workers. A few weeks later, he’s strolling the streets of Paris.

He has also become a controversial figure because of allegations involving unpaid campaign obligations, threatening communications, pressure on developers, and the alleged use of political relationships to intimidate adversaries.

Love and Hanks are defendants in litigation brought by journalist and former attorney Richard Luthmann arising from work connected to Hanks’ unsuccessful 2017 City Council campaign. The dispute began over approximately $86,000 in allegedly unpaid legal, political, and campaign-related services. Love denied the debt allegations and called them a “vulgar lie.”

Subsequent filings expanded the case into allegations of political interference, threats, campaign misconduct, and efforts to frustrate the litigation.

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Prior reporting has also described a recorded collections-related telephone call in which Love allegedly invoked the FBI, the Department of Justice, and political allies while responding to demands for payment. Separate reporting has alleged that Love referenced government contracts, discretionary funding, development approvals, and Hanks’ political influence while communicating with Staten Island developers.

The 120th Precinct serves Staten Island’s North Shore, including much of the territory represented by Hanks. The location also carries a personal connection for Love: his late father, retired NYPD officer John B. Love, previously served at the precinct.

Kamillah Hanks and the Power Question

Hanks represents District 49 on Staten Island’s North Shore and serves as Council majority whip. Her office participates in constituent services, legislative work, land-use advocacy, neighborhood development, and discretionary-funding recommendations. There is no allegation that Hanks was arrested, and no evidence presently establishes that she committed a crime.

Embattled NYC Council Member Kamillah Hanks [L] has direct ties to Drug Lord Ettore Mazzei. DA Michael E. McMahon [R] is prosecuting him. Her husband, Kevin Barry Love, was reportedly detained and arrested.

The issue is narrower and more serious: Did she use her position to influence what happened to her husband after police placed him in a cell?

An ordinary New Yorker may call a precinct and ask about a loved one. An ordinary New Yorker does not necessarily have direct access to the First Deputy Commissioner. That difference does not establish corruption. It is precisely why the NYPD must disclose whether political influence entered the process.

The Department should answer whether Love was arrested, why he was held, whether his property was vouchered, whether Hanks contacted senior officials, whether Kinsella contacted the precinct, and whether any officer received instructions outside the normal chain of command. Internal Affairs should also disclose, when appropriate, the status of Log No. 2026-24243.

The NYPD does not owe the press confidential evidence or sensitive investigative strategy. It does owe the public confidence that a precinct cell is not governed by political rank.

DEVELOPING: NY News Press is continuing to seek comment and documentation from the NYPD, the Internal Affairs Bureau, the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, Council Member Kamillah Hanks, First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Kevin Barry Love, and their representatives. This report will be updated as additional verified information becomes available.

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