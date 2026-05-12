This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Mark Hexum's avatar
Mark Hexum
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Was this reported to the DOJ and/or the FBI? I’ve recently reported my family court case that involves corruption of four US District Judges in the US Tax Court and the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, in addition to the IRS and the DOJ. https://www.scribd.com/document/976469157/IL-Family-Court-Fraud-Condoned-by-the-IRS-DOJ-US-Tax-Court-and-US-Court-of-Appeals

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