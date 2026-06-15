Morocco Made Its Point: Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil proves the Atlas Lions are no fluke, but Bombadiko must stop begging FIFA for respect.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Bombadiko’s argument is gaining steam because Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, and I am not going to pretend that means nothing. Fine. Point made. Morocco can play. Morocco can compete. Morocco is not some ceremonial guest at the World Cup banquet. But I am not joining the Atlas Lions drum circle just yet, and I am not buying Bombadiko’s endless grievance tour. At some point, this stops being about FIFA disrespect and starts becoming a man yelling at the clouds because the football aristocracy will not kiss his ring fast enough. Win the games. Advance. Lift something. Then talk. Until then, enough with the persecution opera. This piece is “Morocco Made Its Point,” first available on NY News Press.

Abbas Bombadiko

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

(EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY) – The spotlight always finds the same flags.

Morocco Made Its Point: Some of FIFA’s most rabid fans from the northern African region.

Brazil gets the cameras. Brazil gets the breathless previews. Brazil gets the historical montages, the samba clichés, the “sleeping giant” storylines, and the benefit of every doubt. Before a ball is kicked, before a tackle is made, before a whistle blows, the football world decides who matters and who is supposed to play the supporting role.

But Morocco just reminded everybody of something they keep pretending not to understand.

Reputation does not win matches.

Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil was not a fluke, not a charity result, and not some cute little African football moment for the highlight reel. It was another warning shot from a national team that has already kicked the doors off the old football hierarchy and has no intention of asking permission to stay in the room.

Morocco, backed by some of the most rabid and loyal fans in North African football, stood across from the most famous football nation on Earth and did not blink.

As a Moroccan supporter, I have watched this script for years. The traditional powers are treated like destiny. Everyone else is treated like scenery. And every time Morocco proves it belongs, the surprise says more about the football establishment than it does about Morocco.

Bombadiko: During my playing days, I was always treated like a second-class footballer once people found out I was Moroccan — despite my world-class skills. Those days are over. Times must change.

Morocco Made Its Point: “As the author, during my playing days, I was always considered a second-class footballer once people found out I was Moroccan— despite my world-class skills.” Times must change, says Bombadiko.

Now another World Cup approaches, and once again Brazil arrives carrying enormous expectations. The old machinery is already humming. Analysts will talk about Brazil’s stars, Brazil’s tradition, Brazil’s tournament pedigree, Brazil’s “inevitable” rise.

But there is one problem. Morocco already looked Brazil in the eye and walked away level.

Morocco Made Its Point: Years of player development have produced a class team.

That matters.

It matters because opening matches are not decided by museum trophies. They are not decided by television studios. They are not decided by old assumptions about who is supposed to dominate. They are decided by pressure, discipline, organization, and belief.

Morocco has all four.

NY News Press

What exactly have people forgotten?

Morocco did not appear from nowhere in 2022. We earned every minute of that run. We beat respected opponents. We eliminated giants. We became the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. We did not sneak into history. We fought our way into it.

And much of that core remains. The experience is there. The chemistry is there. The confidence is there. The scars are there. This is not some young, wide-eyed squad overwhelmed by the occasion.

This is a battle-tested team that knows what it feels like to shock the world.

The Brazilian national team – even in their worst years – is considered a favorite in every international match they play.

Brazil, even in its weaker periods, is treated as a favorite in almost every international match it plays. That reputation is powerful. It creates fear before kickoff. It bends narratives. It gives Brazil the psychological advantage before the first pass is made.

But Morocco has already shown that fear is optional.

The 1-1 draw changed the tone. It proved Morocco can stand with Brazil, absorb the pressure, answer the moment, and refuse to be swallowed by the mythology. That kind of result does not win a World Cup by itself, but it does something important.

It kills the illusion.

It tells Brazil that Morocco is not a warm-up act. It tells the football world that Morocco is not a sentimental 2022 memory. It tells every pundit reaching for the same tired script that this team is still dangerous.

And perhaps that is the larger issue. The world football community still struggles to view African nations as equals. African success is too often described as “surprising” instead of deserved. Progress is treated as temporary. Achievement is treated as an exception. Excellence is treated as something borrowed rather than built.

Why?

African football has developed enormously. The infrastructure has improved. The academies have improved. The tactical sophistication has improved. The player development pathways now produce elite talent capable of competing anywhere on Earth.

Morocco Made Its Point: Seghir and other top national members expect a plethora of FIFA celebrations in 2026

Morocco’s rise is not a miracle. It is the result of investment, planning, coaching, discipline, pride, and generations of players pushing the continent forward.

Seghir and the next wave of Moroccan talent are not showing up for participation trophies. They are showing up expecting celebrations. They are showing up with belief. They are showing up knowing the shirt carries weight now.

That is what the Brazil draw means.

It means Morocco is not asking to be respected anymore. Morocco is forcing the conversation. It means the old football powers can still enjoy the spotlight, but they no longer own the stage.

Let Brazil have the headlines. Let the pundits talk about history. Let people pretend the old hierarchy is still secure.

Those of us in Morocco have heard it all before.

The difference now is that the world has already seen what happens when Morocco is underestimated. It happened in Qatar. It happened against Europe’s giants. And now, even Brazil has felt it.

Opening day was not decided by reputation, yellow shirts, old trophies, or television narratives. It was decided by eleven players against eleven players. Morocco is the latest reminder that football’s old empire is cracking — and Africa is no longer waiting outside the gates.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

NY News Press