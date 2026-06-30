This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
12m

I have believed Bombadiko who has been sharing his insight after his years of pounding the African drum for respect. I’m sure Canada will feel his wrath soon. Thank you to Sully for keeping the momentum.

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