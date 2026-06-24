This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
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Sully and FJB nailed it. Is it too much to ask that … if fans don’t speak at the turnstiles with their money now, they will be forced to wear pride uniforms while watching a sport They don’t choose while taking a knee and explain to their children, why there’s no more choice – – but only a belief that one must cowtow where alpha males, steroids, and methamphetamines used to lead the march for superheroes and superhumans to play sports we all dreamed of his kids. I want my superheroes hitting 700 foot home runs – – instead of acronyms like LBGTQ+ 3X10CIA that I get lost in the quagmire and not the nuance of the sport.

In North American sports, where the aggressive, alpha male, testosterone-laden individuals draw massive crowds and international revenues, the extreme fringe still appears energized to not give up the beta male syndrome they want to inject, consistent with DEI standards.

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