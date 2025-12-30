None Dare Call It Treason: A hard-charging case that elite immunity, FISA abuse, and party capture demand jury trials—not media verdicts.

LUTHMANN NOTE: J. Gary DiLaura isn’t some keyboard warrior or partisan hack—he’s a decorated, retired FBI Special Agent who spent his career chasing facts, not headlines. He’s a straight shooter, and straight shooters recognize coups when they see them. For more than a decade, Americans have watched a slow-motion institutional takeover: weaponized law enforcement, manufactured evidence, rigged narratives, and political immunity for insiders who thought they were untouchable. DiLaura is right—this wasn’t chaos, it was coordination. And coordination has names, signatures, affidavits, and bank records. The law is clear. The evidence trail is vast. The only thing missing has been courage. It’s time to stop pretending this was politics-as-usual and start treating it for what it was: an American coup. Bring the co-conspirators to justice—finally. This piece – None Dare Call It Treason – first appeared on therightsidejgarydilaura.com.

J. Gary DiLaura

It appears to this writer that the most treasonous acts have been committed by members of Congress, the Senate, and most important…most of the entire Executive Branch under two former Presidents…Hussein Obama and disrespectfully, Joe Obiden, in my opinion. Either that or they all had a sudden stroke, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or an attack all at once, and then a miracle happened, and they were absolved by Jesus himself. They think they are absolved by some proclamation…by a non-human digital machine, suddenly and completely erased those sins by that proclamation… nobody seems to remember! Hot Damn!

YOU BE THE JUDGE…

Here are the Laws, and please keep in mind there is no Statute of limitations for Treason!

§2381. Treason Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. §2382. Misprision of treason Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both. My Editorial Notes: Those of you like Hillary, Sullivan, Huma Abedin, Valerie Jarett …et al. may be 100% innocent of let’s say accidently doing anything illegal, like destroying thousands of secret documents that were under subpoena, accidentally transcribing or copying Top Secret eyes only, not copyable, must be under lock and key and not on an unlocked desk and on and on, maybe did as you were told…and recorded… made backups to protect yourself …maybe innocent by standards …there could be a legit, legal and easy way out. I saw it all, and “misprision” is very easy to prove! Those I dealt with when I was an FBI Agent, almost all took that easy way out… first-come, first-served! §2383. Rebellion or insurrection Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

1994—Pub. L. 103–322 substituted “fined under this title” for “fined not more than $10,000”. §2384. Seditious conspiracy If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both. §2385. Advocating the overthrow of the government Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof— Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction. If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction. As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.

Hot Damn if …all of it…sounds like the entire Obama and Obiden terms in Office …giving our Islam enemy, Iran, enough money to blow up WDC…open the borders and let every asshole in… unvetted …they only let in 25 million and want us to feed, house, provide clothing, medical care …what are the chances that …oh, say 10% of that 25 million are criminals and enemies of the US …that’s 2,500,000 enemies, you read through the abbreviated above LAWS, you should be saying things like “WOW …I didn’t know that …I’m not going to hang for somebody else’s treason! Gee, I wonder if so and so made a deal. It’s more than likely that it will happen…it usually does!

None Dare Call It Treason: Ex-FBI Agent claims Comey, Obama, Biden & Clinton orchestrated a “coup” to “fundamentally change” America.

I believe that will be the case, but let me tell you that the paper trail is enormous …from Obama’s fictitious birth certificate(s) to his fake Social Security card(s), to his reasons he sent our enemy, Iran, some $180,000,000,000 +/- in cash!

How can he claim his one religion is Islam and the other is Christianity…the definition of Muslim, according to the Quran, is one unified body that directs all aspects of your life, and at the same time, our First Amendment to the Constitution specifies separation of Church and State!?

The evidence that a coup was/is taking place …to alter elections, to try to alter candidates by the attempts on President Trump’s life and the killing of Mr. Charlie Kirk …it could be for no other reason but to discourage anybody from running for Office unless they are Democraps!

There was an influx of foreign money to influence our elections, as well as alter our laws. That money came from “political contributions” that bought mayors, district attorneys, judges …follow the money. Over 200 supposedly elected high-ranking officials were bought. All to overthrow our country. That includes dual citizenship, citizens who should be arrested for conspiracy to overthrow our country. Follow the money! Fortunately, the criminal prosecutors who filed charges against an innocent man, our current President, President Trump, were caught, and some of them have been charged, and others will be. Fortunately, everything blew up in their faces, and most have been dismissed, and the rest should be soon.

The FBI MUST open several cases of Treason, Misprision, Conspiracy, all to overthrow our Country …it certainly isn’t to strengthen our Constitution!

These people who were involved in the past and current acts of sedition, espionage, and treason must be arrested, tried, and jailed! Those who are calling for riots, sedition, and violating the LAWS with their inciting to riot acts and words should be imprisoned! They are mostly unemployed, low-lifes, who are paid to riot, in my opinion! Follow the money!!!

LET ME MAKE A FEW THINGS PERFECTLY CLEAR…

Hillary Clinton purchased, bought, assumed the debt service of the DNC, Democrap National Committee. Thereby, she assumed all financial responsibilities! There is a contract that Hillary signed specifically that states that Hillary is the ONLY ONE who can distribute the funds collected …and the ONLY one who may make purchases …she controlled EVERYTHING! I thought a political candidate could not “own” their committee, the Democrap National Committee!?

From POLITICO, by Donna Brazile, 11/2/17… “The agreement—signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook, with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal over who would be the party’s communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.” Hillary’s signature is on the original contract…I saw it! Now …that being true… I exposed that tidbit when it happened in 2016, if my memory serves me right?!

Just to show you the scoundrel that piece of crap Hillary is, she gave Brazile no warning whatsoever. Then that other piece of human excrement, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, told Brazile, “Everything is fine. The party was two million dollars in debt, again from that same article on POLITICO, “What?” I screamed. She had good reason …she just took over the DNC! And didn’t know Hillary BOUGHT IT!?

“I am an officer of the party, and they’ve been telling us everything is fine, and they were raising money with no problems.” That wasn’t true, she said. Officials from Hillary’s campaign had looked at the DNC’s books. Obama left the party $24 million in debt—$15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign—and had been paying that off very slowly.

What does that tell you about the den of thieves…they would eat their own children!?

Then, Hillary hired and directed Fusion GPS to draw up a derogatory dossier…eventually, the Steele Dossier evolved. I don’t know all the specifics, but here are the basic FACTS…the Steele Dossier is all lies and accuses Trump, Hillary’s opponent for President of the US, of colluding with a foreign government, Russia, and put forth the Steele Dossier to prove Trump interfered in the Presidential election. How we know it’s a phony document… the CEO of Fusion GPS said so, under oath! It gets better… a DOJ Attorney, Bruce Ohr’s wife, WORKS FOR FUSION GPS AND WORKED ON THE FREAKING DOSSIER?! Do you believe she never shared that with her husband…? She and her husband BOTH are guilty of several felonies, and they both know it. Think about that for a minute.

Ohr and his wife are party to withholding crucial information that they, UNDOUBTEDLY, knew was false and going to be used against Donald Trump! They were parties to Misprisions of serious Felonies! And could have been responsible for the entire election blowing up, based upon LIES! They knew the Dossier was BULL SHIT. They must be arrested as well and flipped! Or go to jail! In my opinion, the entire staff at Fusion GPS should be charged with several Title 18 Sections, starting with wire fraud, mail fraud, and collusion to interfere in a Presidential election! Is everybody guilty of Misprision of a Felony at Fusion GPS?

None Dare Call It Treason: Secret Muslim Barack Hussein Obama

FBI Director Comey signed off on the search warrant, which is 90% relying on the Steele Dossier, which he had to know where it came from… as “true and accurate” to the best of his knowledge.

These documents had to be presented as evidence before the FISA Judge. Either Strzok or McCabe had to present it to Comey who had to approve it, return it to our two heroes McCabe and Strzok, who had to present it to the FISA Court, to be “the” SWORN evidence for the wiretap(s) because its ALL they had!

Before Trump was sworn in, he asked Comey, on National TV, what he thought about the Steele Dossier, and Comey surprised EVERYBODY when he, Comey, bailed out and said,” I believe it is salacious and unverified, a confession if there ever was one!!!!! The SOB knew he was caught; the jig is up…and he is looking for a way out!!!!!

Comey SIGNED THE FREAKING THING less than two months earlier, October 2016! And that was the first time heads of agency had to also sign…UNDER OATH…ever…why? Put the FISA court judge under oath and ask him why…why did FISA require heads of agencies to sign under OATH! That and then somebody, I believe McCabe AND Strzok, presented the request for the search warrant, probably as Affiant, for the first wiretap on Carter Page, ALL of which had to be signed and sworn to by all the pertinent FBI officials and DOJ officials… Sally Yates, Rosenstein being signers! Because the FISA COURT didn’t trust the FBI OR DOJ…and eventually the FISA found that they were right…they couldn’t be trusted. They were not…they lied, they cheated, they falsified documents and then presented them to a federal, FISA judge swearing they are true to the best of their ability, “I swear to God. That’s a criminal and attempted successful conspiracy, ACT OF TREASON…if I ever saw one and several other felonies!

ALL the Affiants HAD TO SWEAR… UNDER OATH… that their application and sworn statement, “Are true and accurate to the best of their ability”! They knew or should have known… LET THE TRIAL JURY DECIDE!

LET A TRIAL JURY DECIDE…THAT’S WHY WE HAVE TRIALS. DO NOT THINK WE NEED TO DISCLOSE ALL THE EVIDENCE TO ARREST THESE SCOUNDRELS AND DO NOT GO TO ANY GRAND JURY FOR ANY WARRANTS…BE INVESTIGATORS …GET ARREST AND SEARCH WARRANTS AND NOT BENCH WARRANTS! The first search warrant is illegal and has NOT been before ANY impartial jury. I’ll bet my life that the FISA court judge who signed that warrant would testify that without the fabricated Steel Dossier, the government did not have PC, and he would NOT have signed any warrants. If he doesn’t testify to that …make him a co-conspirator because anybody who has reviewed the so-called “evidence”, internal investigations by the FBI and DOJ have concluded that there is no PC without the Steele Dossier.

None Dare Call It Treason: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress. Law enforcement experts, including the great J. Gary DiLaura, have had his number from Day 1.

So, we are not just talking about the felonies that ALL the signers committed…oh …no… it goes MUCH deeper. You see, we have numerous high law enforcement and judicial officers conspiring to overthrow an election, the Constitution, and America. It’s a conspiracy of epic proportions involving Hillary, the FBI Director, the DOJ Attorneys, a Presidential candidate, other top executives of the FBI, Obama himself, and a FISA Judge…IF… he still believes the Steele Dossier is valid PC. In which case…make him a subject and co-conspirator. I personally believe that the FISA Judge would NOT have signed for a warrant without the Dossier, and/or he had known then what he now knows about that Dossier! Understand, it is a proven fact, the Dossier is invalid, fabricated, paid for by the opposition candidate, Hillary…who most probably used DNC funds! GET HIS TESTIMONY UNDER OATH…NOW…in a District away from WDC, where we use as a venue!!!!

These subjects committed Treason by trying to overthrow our government. They plotted, conspired, they acted and committed Overt Acts…Treason is the charge! By obtaining NUMEROUS illegal wiretaps on innocent US Citizens using a fabricated document and law, the FISA Court, which was created to protect…not to destroy innocent US Citizens… denied them Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, and an unsuccessful raid on our Constitution.

The way to handle this coup is to bring charges on the best evidence, and that is Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Yates, Rosenstein, and Ohr. The head of the snake we will deal with later! My money is, if they are smart, Strzok and McCabe will deal and come clean because Comey has already thrown McCabe under the bus. If they are smart, they will ask for immunity and GIVE it to them …we have to nail Comey…he deserves what he gets. McCabe and Strzok are sort of victims, although we (the real Agents) would never have done what they did. If the two of them stay together and testify honestly… Comey will face the death penalty!

Arrest them NOW …dammit…and stop jerking around…you are killing this case by waiting!! And execute search warrants! They will talk…Obama and Comey are already talking…make the deals…get off your asses…if you are afraid, reinstate me, and I’ll take it to the WDNY, Buffalo, where I believe we will get a fair shake, especially if Judge Arcara is on the bench!

Understand, you do NOT have to disclose any more to arrest than PC …what we need for arrest warrants and search warrants. Which we should have ALREADY executed!!! AND STOP MAKING YOUR CASES TO THE PUBLIC…for Christ’s sakes. DON’T try the cases in the public! Let the courts figure that out when all the evidence is in. If we had gone public… we NEVER did that…we would have been fired in the blink of an eye, if Hoover were alive. We give the Grand Jury enough PC to indict when the time comes…you have many interviews that will be very “telling”, many deals to be made…all to get the “head of the snake”!

FBI director J. Edgar Hoover is seen in his Washington office on May 20, 1963.

Speaking about Hoover …you, lawmen will never be successful if you do not reclaim the CRIMINAL cases …you need to stay sharp, learn “how to” with informants, learn the law, what you can’t do. Here are some examples…you do not take a felony case to a Magistrate. They are NOT federal judges, appointed by the President. You go to the Chief Judge. More than likely, they’ll send you to the Magistrate. If not, another judge. Then learn the federal rules for search warrants…you broke EVERY one on every search warrant you executed. Before you SIGN a search warrant/affidavit…make certain not only what YOU SWORE to, but be sure the others are correct as well. Before you arrest somebody for a violation, READ the Section of Title 18 you want to enforce and cover all the elements. Don’t bring your girlfriend or CNN to any arrests or search warrants…how much dumber can we get?!

Since Comey did away with criminal violations…what he did was to intentionally break the tie between the FBI Agents and the public. Without the faith and trust of the public, law enforcement is dead! That’s why he eliminated direct contact with real people (complaint agents), answering the phones, working with other law enforcement, and all calls were forwarded to HQ. The criminal cases you have never worked on, and which ARE the backbone of the real FBI. I’m talking about bank robbery, UFAP (look it up, it), and 76 cases (Escape Federal Prisoner), Interstate Theft, Hobbs Act, Kidnapping, IO Program with photos in post offices, Top 10 program …were…the best cases to work to stay well trained, a good shot and the best way to “make informants”. You look at the cases we solved 25 years ago, and you will see how and what you can do when a big case comes up and it’s your case, the source you developed, gave you! And you caught all the subjects and took it to trial and WON.

GET ALL THE CRIMINAL VIOLATIONS WE LOST …BACK!!! You say I am repeating myself …you can bet your ass I am! And I will continue until an adult FBI Agent takes it to a judge for warrants!!!

THE RIGHT SIDE – J. Gary DiLaura

