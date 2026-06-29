NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Brian Adams’ firing raises questions about NYPD discipline, Taylor, Tisch, Zhu, and accountability.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Brian Adams is not above accountability. Nobody is. But that is not the issue. The issue is whether the NYPD has one standard or two. If Adams gets fired over alleged time abuse while Richie Taylor repays money, keeps rank, and survives the machine, the public has every right to demand answers. Add the Police Foundation money trail, the Tisch family connection, and Andy Zhu’s bribery case, and this becomes more than an employment dispute. It becomes a public-integrity test. NYPD leadership does not need more spin. It needs receipts, comparators, disclosures, and sunlight. This piece is “NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice,” first available on NY News Press.

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

The Community Affairs Purge Looks Too Selective

(NEW YORK, NEW YORK) – Outside the NYPD Community Center at 127 Penn, the message was not subtle: “Take your hands off Brian Adams.” Supporters gathered around a man they call a community champion, a longtime bridge between cops and the neighborhoods City Hall always claims it wants to reach.

Rally for Brian Adams last Friday

But behind the rally signs and blue-and-gold graphics is a much uglier fight inside One Police Plaza — a fight over selective discipline, race, rank, harassment allegations, stolen-time probes, and the private-money pipeline surrounding the New York City Police Foundation.

Brian Adams was fired. Richie Taylor was spared. Paul Saraceno was pushed out. Andy Zhu was arrested.

Now, Jessica Tisch sits at the center of a department where every disciplinary decision raises the same dangerous question: is this accountability, or is this the machine protecting its own? She’s sold the firing of Brian Adams as a clean disciplinary action, but it lands in a dirty room.

NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Commissioner Jessica Tisch

Adams, a civilian director in the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, was reportedly terminated after an internal probe accused him of submitting unworked hours, misusing a department vehicle, and lying to investigators. The department says the earlier sexual-harassment allegations against him were separate from the firing.

Fine. Put every allegation on the table. Test it. Prove it. Apply the rules.

But the question is not whether Brian Adams is above accountability. He is not. Nobody at One Police Plaza should be. The question is whether accountability is being applied evenly, or whether Adams became the public sacrifice while uniformed brass with similar or worse time-abuse issues were protected, transferred, pension-cushioned, or quietly rehabilitated.

Brian Adams

That is where Deputy Chief Richie Taylor becomes impossible to ignore. Taylor reportedly lost his Community Affairs post after investigators said he collected pay for unauthorized work hours and agreed to repay thousands. Yet he was not marched out as a symbol of corruption.

He was moved. He kept rank. He survived the machine.

So what is the standard? If alleged stolen time destroys a Black civilian director, why does a deputy chief get a softer landing? If the misconduct is “misappropriation of hours,” then the rule should not bend according to shield, rank, race, politics, or proximity to power.

Community Affairs is supposed to build trust. Instead, the NYPD has produced the oldest trust-killer in government: one rule for insiders, another rule for everyone else.

NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Harassment Allegations Cannot Become A Smokescreen

The harassment allegations around Brian Adams make the story more volatile, but they should not make it less precise. Reports say Adams had previously been accused of sexual harassment by two women. One lawsuit was reportedly settled earlier this year, and another complaint was withdrawn.

An NYPD source said those allegations were not the basis for Adams’ dismissal. That distinction matters.

If Adams engaged in harassment, the department should say what it proved, when it proved it, what discipline was imposed, and why. If the harassment claims were not part of the firing, the NYPD should not allow those allegations to float in the media fog as character-assassination seasoning for a time-and-vehicle case.

This is how bureaucracies launder narrative. They fire a man for one stated reason, let another uglier accusation hover nearby, and count on the public to stop asking procedural questions.

NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps

NYPD Detective Ada Reyes

The same department has been drowning in scandals involving sex, overtime, retaliation, and executive privilege. Former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resigned after explosive sexual-misconduct allegations tied to overtime. Lieutenant Quathisha Epps alleged sexual coercion and retaliation.

NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Jeffrey Maddrey

Later investigation shows the allegations to be a “nothing burger.” The Feds are still digging on Maddrey to save face— but they are wary that no jury would buy a used car from their “star witnesses,” Epps and Detective Ada Reyes, according to sources with knowledge.

Deputy Chief Paul Saraceno was later pushed out after allegedly approving old overtime slips for Epps.

NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Deputy Chief Paul Saraceno

The whole structure screams for a single standard, meaning Adams’ supporters are right to demand transparency, but they should demand it cleanly. Not “no discipline.” Not “hands off because he is popular.” The real demand is equal discipline.

Show the evidence. Show the comparators. Show why Adams was fired while Taylor survived. Show why some people get terminated, and others get transferred.

The civil-rights question is not sentimental. It is structural: did NYPD discipline become selective, retaliatory, discriminatory, or politically convenient?

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NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: The Police Foundation Conflict Question

Then comes the money problem. The New York City Police Foundation sits in the background of NYPD power like a velvet rope around public policing. It raises private money for public-safety initiatives. It hosts commissioners, honors donors, and partners with the department.

That arrangement may be legal. It may even fund useful programs. But in a city where police leadership has been hit by scandal after scandal, private money near public power deserves sunlight, not polite applause.

NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Commissioner Jessica Tisch and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Jessica Tisch is not merely another commissioner. She is a member of one of New York’s richest and most connected families. The Police Foundation’s own board materials list Andrew H. Tisch among its trustees. The Foundation also publicly hosts Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch as the central public official whose department benefits from Foundation support.

That creates at least an appearance problem. The commissioner runs the NYPD. The Foundation raises money around the NYPD. A Tisch family name appears on the Foundation board. The public deserves to know where the lines are.

Andrew and Ann Tisch with Muppets

Who approves Foundation-funded projects? Who screens donors? Who decides access? What recusals exist when donors have business before the city, seek influence, want police proximity, or become subjects of criminal inquiry? Does the commissioner have any role, direct or indirect, in Foundation priorities? Are family-board relationships disclosed to ethics officials? Are there written firewalls?

This is not about assuming guilt. It is about preventing the ruling-class machine from saying, “Trust us,” while the same machine disciplines little people, protects big people, and wraps private influence in nonprofit letterhead. If NYPD leadership wants credibility after the Adams-era scandals, it cannot treat the Police Foundation as a donor lounge immune from scrutiny.

NYPD’s Two-Tier Justice: Andy Zhu And The Question Nobody Wants Asked

The Andy Zhu case makes those questions unavoidable. Yan Po “Andy” Zhu, a developer also known as Andy Zhu, was arrested in a federal bribery case involving former top Eric Adams adviser Frank Carone. Prosecutors allege a bribery scheme tied to a migrant shelter contract.

Zhu watches his Nassau County home get raided.

Zhu with Carone in his Nassau County backyard.

Zhu has pleaded not guilty. That presumption matters. But so does the public record of influence.

Reports say Zhu donated tens of thousands to law-enforcement nonprofits, including the New York City Police Foundation, and the figure being discussed publicly is $50,000. If that is accurate, the next question is not optional: what access, recognition, meetings, invitations, or credibility did that money buy?

Zhu and Bill Clinton

Zhu and Barack Hussein Obama

Nobody is claiming that the Tisch family was involved in Zhu’s alleged bribery scheme. That would be reckless. But it is not reckless to ask whether the Police Foundation’s donor structure has been properly audited in light of Zhu’s arrest.

It is not reckless to ask whether any donor connected to a federal bribery case received police-adjacent influence, social legitimacy, or proximity to NYPD brass.

It is not reckless to ask whether Jessica Tisch, her department, and any family-linked Foundation trustee should publicly disclose all relevant guardrails.

Brian Adams’ firing is therefore bigger than Brian Adams. It is a window into NYPD’s discipline-and-influence machine.

A Black civilian director gets terminated. A deputy chief accused in a similar time issue keeps rank. Another deputy chief is ousted over overtime approvals. A politically connected donor is arrested in a bribery case after giving money around law enforcement. The commissioner’s family name appears inside the Police Foundation ecosystem.

That is not a conspiracy theory. That is an accountability roadmap.

The public does not need another scripted NYPD statement. It needs receipts.

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