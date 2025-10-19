Pussy’s Got Claws: Florida lawyer Doreen Turner Inkeles exposed as “Itty BittyKitty,” secret enforcer in Jeremy Hales’s harassment cult.

Rick LaRivière

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

Pussy’s Got Claws: Florida Lawyer Leads Double Life as “Itty BittyKitty” Muppet Cult Enforcer

Attorney Doreen Turner Inkeles presents herself as a respectable Florida lawyer – but behind the scenes, she’s allegedly been living a double life as “Itty BittyKitty,” a key foot soldier in YouTube star Jeremy Hales’s so-called “Muppets” cult.

Pussy’s Got Claws: Florida lawyer Doreen Turner Inkeles

A protected source within Hales’s inner circle, fearful of retaliation, confirms that “Itty BittyKitty is Doreen Turner Inkeles.“

In Hales’s online world, “The Muppets” are an army of devoted harassers who attack Hales’s targets en masse. They swarm critics with anonymous accounts flaunting Muppet avatars and fake profiles.

Inkeles has been outed as one of Hales’s most fervent enforcers, allegedly orchestrating these smear campaigns under the cutesy cat alias. The insider describes Inkeles as “unstable and power-hungry,” claiming her erratic behavior is fueled by alcohol, opiates, and an insatiable lust for influence – traits that make her the perfect acolyte for Hales’s unhinged crusades.

Pussy’s Got Claws: Florida lawyer Doreen Turner Inkeles wanted to be a judge.

Her secret persona, “Itty BittyKitty,” reflects a fixation on appearing doll-like and innocent – what the insider calls a case of “body dysmorphia” – even as she ruthlessly instigates abuse from behind a keyboard. Inkeles’s bizarre devotion to Hales suggests she has fallen “under his spell,” say observers, transforming from officer of the court into a self-styled cancel-culture vigilante.

“Doreen is Jeremy’s secret weapon,” the source says, describing how Hales directs Inkeles and her fellow “Muppets” to dogpile enemies with vicious posts and even phony police reports.

Pussy’s Got Claws: Inside Hales’s Cult – Screaming “Muppet” Mastermind and His Hit Squad

Jeremy Hales – a YouTuber known for his screaming rants and over-the-top antics – has turned petty feuds into an internet bloodsport. Branding himself an outlaw, Hales commands a cult-like mob he openly calls “The Muppets,” a group of internet maniacs he boasts of directing to harass enemies.

Jeremy Hales

These followers act as his personal cancel-culture hit squad, flooding targets with abuse, false accusations, and mass complaints to authorities at Hales’s behest. Their tactics are relentless.

In one case, Florida neighbors John Cook and Michelle Preston endured an astonishing 35 visits from Child Protective Services after Hales’s crew repeatedly lodged frivolous claims against them. Journalist Michael Volpe calls it “sadistic torture and stalking.”

Hales exploits law enforcement and courts as weapons, dragging critics into court with sham lawsuits and even ensnaring Florida seniors in baseless litigation using knowingly fraudulent federal court filings – an act now under FBI scrutiny.

“The court should toss it – and sanction Hales and his scumbag lawyer,” legal journalist Michael Volpe said of Hales’s latest lawsuit, referring to Hales’s attorney, Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet, who filed a convoluted “shotgun” complaint against a laundry list of Hales’s detractors.

Hales’s own on-screen tirades give away his mindset: during an October livestream, he dared journalist Richard Luthmann to settle their differences with a “trial by combat” – medieval duel style.

With a devilish sneer, Hales vowed not to refuse such a challenge and egged on his followers.

This is the chaos Inkeles signed up for. Under Hales’s spell, she has leveraged her law license to lend an air of legitimacy to the mob’s attacks – writing legal threats, coordinating complaints, and amplifying Hales’s wild allegations.

Critics say Hales and Inkeles have formed a symbiotic terror squad: a psychotic puppet master who can’t speak without screaming, and a zealot attorney willing to do his bidding. Authorities are now circling.

What started as YouTube drama has mutated into real-world repercussions, thanks in no small part to Inkeles’s behind-the-scenes machinations.

Pussy’s Got Claws: The Questions We Asked

Doreen Turner Inkeles did not respond to requests for comment as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>

Date: On Sunday, October 19th, 2025 at 7:59 AM

Subject: Questions for Comment — Story on “The Muppets” and Itty BittyKitty

To: doreen@shochetlaw.com <doreen@shochetlaw.com>

CC: mvolpe998@gmail.com <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, richard.luthmann@protonmail.com <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, RALafontaine@protonmail.com <ralafontaine@protonmail.com>, robbie@keszeybrothers.com <robbie@keszeybrothers.com>, twoleespod@gmail.com <twoleespod@gmail.com>, brucematzkin1@gmail.com <brucematzkin1@gmail.com>, miltownsbest1@gmail.com <miltownsbest1@gmail.com>, rbonecrusher@gmail.com <rbonecrusher@gmail.com> Dear Attorney Turner Inkeles, We are preparing a story for FL Gulf News about your alleged involvement in Jeremy Hales’s online hate group and cancel culture mob, a cult known as “The Muppets,” and several related matters. To ensure fairness and accuracy, we are offering you the opportunity to respond to the following questions before publication: 1. Are you “Itty BittyKitty”?

https://www.facebook.com/itty.bittykitty/

https://web.archive.org/web/20251019114500/https://www.facebook.com/itty.bittykitty/

That adorable Facebook cat account clawing at Hales’s enemies — is it you behind the fur and emojis? Is your cat named “Aja” (Asia)? 2. Why are insiders calling you “Jeremy’s secret weapon”?

A source inside The Muppets says you take orders directly from Hales. Are you his legal lieutenant — or just his latest victim? 3. How deep is your relationship with Jeremy Hales?

Is it professional, personal, or cult-level devotion? Do you act on his instructions to attack critics? 4. Do you know you’ve been accused of helping run The Muppets, described as a “criminal cancel-culture cult”?

And if not, why are your fingerprints all over their smear campaigns? 5. Are you under Hales’s spell — or are you the one casting it?

People say Jeremy screams. You whisper. Who’s really running this freak show? 6. What’s with the obsession over looking like a teenager?

A former associate claims you have “body dysmorphia” and curate a childlike image. Is “Itty BittyKitty” part of that persona? 7. What’s your real connection to Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet?

He’s got fraud and perjury in his past — is he your lover, your law partner, or your latest mark? 8. How do you respond to the nickname “Man Eater”?

Your ex-husband lost everything. Your new man’s career is imploding. Coincidence or pattern? 9. Did drugs and alcohol destroy your marriage to Dr. Paul Inkeles?

Your ex lost his medical license and went to prison for DUI manslaughter. Are you following his path? 10. Do you use opiates or alcohol while practicing law?

Multiple sources suggest your erratic conduct may be tied to substance use. Do you deny it? 11. Are you aware of pending ethics or Bar complaints?

Rumors swirl of grievances tied to your work with Hales and Shochet. Are investigators circling? 12. Did you break campaign laws in your 2016 judicial run?

You allegedly spammed sitting judges for donations — would you call that ethical? 13. Why do all your men end up in scandal?

Paul lost his license. Randy lost his reputation. Jeremy lost his mind. Who’s next? 14. Is “Itty BittyKitty” your alter ego — or your escape hatch?

Because that page reads like the diary of a mean girl with a law degree. 15. What’s your message to the people who say you’ve turned the justice system into a personal weapon?

Are they wrong — or are they next? We expect to go to press shortly. If we do not receive your responses by press time, we will include your comments in a follow-up. Thanks, Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

(239) 766-5800

Follow Me On Substack

If we receive any response from Doreen Turner Inkeles or her representatives, we will incorporate the same in a follow-up.

Pussy’s Got Claws: Loose Cannons in Love? Inkeles and “Pocket Rocket” Shochet’s Trail of Trouble

Inkeles’s entanglement with Hales isn’t her only controversial alliance. Her current beau and law partner, Randall “Randy the Pocket Rocket” Shochet, has a sordid history of his own – and observers wonder if Inkeles’s influence will lead him to ruin just like her last husband.

Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet looking as charming as a serial killer.

Shochet, once a dentist in Missouri, was booted from the dental profession amid fraud and perjury scandals. In 1990 the Missouri Dental Board suspended his license after he admitted billing insurance for work never done and even lying under oath in the investigation.

Shochet tried switching careers to law, but Arkansas’s highest court slammed the door on him. The Arkansas Supreme Court found he “failed to establish good moral character” and declared “there simply is no place in the law for a man… who cannot or will not tell the truth.”

Shochet was denied admission to the Arkansas bar for his pattern of fraud, perjury and utter lack of candor.

Somehow, Florida gave Shochet a second chance, and he’s been practicing there – but now he’s firmly in Inkeles’s orbit. The pair have earned the nickname “Florida’s legal loose cannons” after teaming up to file quixotic lawsuits in rural Levy County on behalf of Hales.

“Is she a man-eater?” Luthmann quipped about Inkeles, noting how every man in her life seems to end up disgraced.

Paul Martin Inkeles

Indeed, Inkeles’s former husband, Dr. Paul Inkeles, was a prominent Coral Springs psychologist – until drug abuse destroyed him. He lost his medical license after a heroin and cocaine overdose and then, while out on bond for drug charges, killed a man in a DUI crash. Paul Inkeles was found with a pharmacy of narcotics in his system and later pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, earning seven years in prison.

Now observers wonder if Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet will meet a similar fate. Since falling under Inkeles’s spell, Shochet abandoned his wife and kids for the temptress who dresses like a teen.

The family Randy Shochet abandoned.

Observers wonder whether Shochet’s own daughter, who is now an adult who lives in Los Angeles, has developed “daddy issues” because of the Pocket Rocket’s abandonment. No one would be surprised.

Does Randy Shochet’s adult daughter have “daddy issues”?

“It’s a damn shame that Randy abandoned his beautiful wife and children to play Pocket Pool with that trollop,” Luthmann said. “But these are the kind of people your are dealing with in Jeremy Hales’ Ecosystem.”

Luthmann says Shochet is “much, much thinner” now.

“Weight loss like that makes you wonder. Is it diet, exercise, and Ozempic, or is it crack, sex, and cosplay with Doreen dressed like a teen?” Luthmann said.

Randall Shochet – Before

Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet – Now

Significantly, Shochet has also tied his fortunes to Hales’s sinking ship – filing what experts call frivolous, malicious lawsuits that could boomerang back with sanctions.

“He believes his own lies and assumes everyone else should too,” one attorney says of Shochet, describing him as a con man in a lawyer’s suit. “My prediction is that he will be the first person in recent memory barred from two professions.”

Inkeles, for her part, brings plenty of baggage: she even broke election laws in an unsuccesful 2016 bid for judge, spamming sitting judges with campaign donation pleas in violation of Florida statutes.

Together, Inkeles and Shochet have formed a kind of legal Bonnie and Clyde – if Bonnie were secretly inciting an online lynch mob and Clyde had a past riddled with fraud.

Both present themselves as officers of the court, yet both stand accused of egregious misconduct and ethical lapses.

U.S. Judge Robert L. Hinkle

One of Jeremy Hales’s many federal court cases in currenlty pending in Gainesville Federal Court before U.S. Judge Robert L. Hinkle.

As their partnership with Hales drags them further into dubious territory, legal experts predict it’s only a matter of time before this powder-keg trio blows up in court.

