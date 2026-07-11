Respect The Roar: France ended Morocco’s World Cup run, but the Atlas Lions proved their global football rise is an institution.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Morocco did not lose its place in world football when France won in Boston. It confirmed it. The old football aristocracy loves calling African achievement a miracle because miracles do not require institutions, investment, or uncomfortable changes to the hierarchy. Morocco has stripped away that excuse. A 2022 semifinal, a 2025 Under-20 world championship, and another deep run in 2026 are not random flashes. They are evidence of a national machine built with discipline and purpose. France won the quarterfinal. Fine. But the Atlas Lions are not disappearing into history. Another generation is already sharpening its claws. This piece is “Respect The Roar,” first available on NY News Press.

Abbas Bombadiko

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

There is disappointment in Morocco today, and there should be. The Atlas Lions did not cross the Atlantic merely to participate in another FIFA spectacle or collect polite praise for exceeding expectations. They came to hunt, carrying the hopes of a nation, the pride of Africa, and the voices of a worldwide Moroccan diaspora that turned stadium after stadium into a rolling wall of red.

Respect The Roar: Cheers all around, and kudos to the Moroccan footballers who have achieved elite success and now demand respect.

France ended the journey with a 2–0 quarterfinal victory. Kylian Mbappé struck, Ousmane Dembélé followed, and one of the world’s great football powers advanced. Yet Morocco did not leave the World Cup diminished. It left with something the international football establishment had withheld for far too long: permanent, unavoidable respect.

The score in Boston closed one tournament, but it did not close the Moroccan story. In many ways, it confirmed exactly what that story has become.

Respect The Roar: This Was Not Emotion—It Was Evidence

For years, some people treated confidence in Moroccan football as little more than sentimental patriotism. They heard the roar and mistook it for noise. They saw the flags, the crowds, and the emotion, but failed to recognize the machinery being built beneath the celebration.

Respect The Roar: With success comes the celebration of youth in a man’s world game of dominance.

My confidence was never based solely on the beauty of Morocco’s colors or the passion of its supporters. It came from watching an institution take shape, academy by academy, coach by coach, and player by player. Morocco’s success is not desert lightning, nor is it some miracle that appeared without warning and vanished before the world could understand it. It is the harvest of investment, planning, patience, and national purpose.

In 2022, Morocco reached the World Cup semifinals after defeating Belgium, eliminating Spain on penalties, and sending Portugal home. That historic run made Morocco the first African and first Arab nation to reach a men’s World Cup semifinal. Much of the football establishment called it a fairy tale, as though Morocco had stumbled into history by accident.

Then the Atlas Lions returned in 2026 and made another deep run.

They survived the Netherlands on penalties, overwhelmed Canada 3–0, and became the first African nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals more than once. France eventually stopped them, but only after Morocco had again outlasted nations with greater wealth, deeper commercial leagues, and generations of inherited football prestige.

One extraordinary tournament can be dismissed as an upset. Two deep World Cup runs constitute evidence. Morocco is no longer knocking on the castle door. It has entered the castle and established its place there.

France Won the Match—Morocco Won Its Place

There should be no bitterness about France. The French earned their victory, and Mbappé remains one of the most dangerous players alive, capable of changing the temperature of an entire stadium with one movement. Dembélé supplied the second blow, and France demonstrated why it remains among the great powers of world football.

Kylian Mbappé

There is no shame in losing to excellence, but Morocco’s dignified acceptance of defeat should not be confused with submission. The Atlas Lions did not bow their heads because they suddenly discovered that France was formidable. They knew exactly what stood across the pitch. They remembered the 2022 semifinal, understood the history and talent of the opponent, and still moved forward without fear.

That is the new Moroccan mentality.

There was a time when simply reaching the knockout rounds would have been treated as a national triumph. The new Morocco reaches the quarterfinals and leaves dissatisfied. That is not arrogance. It is growth. The players are no longer asking whether they belong beside France, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, or Portugal. They already know they belong. The next demand is victory.

Moroccan football has acquired the most dangerous habit in sport: winning. Tournament after tournament, celebration after celebration, these players may someday grow weary, but they will have to become tired of winning before they become tired of success.

Respect The Roar: The Young Lions Are Already Coming

The strongest evidence for Morocco’s future did not appear only in Boston. It also appeared in Chile, where Morocco won the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, defeated Argentina in the final, and captured the nation’s first FIFA world championship.

Respect The Roar: Win after win, celebration after celebration, the Moroccan national footballers will have to get sick of winning before they get sick of success.

That achievement was not a ceremonial youth trophy or a pleasant developmental footnote. It was a warning that the next generation had already arrived.

These young Moroccan players possess technical quality, tactical intelligence, and the confidence of athletes who have been taught that they do not enter international competition as grateful guests. They enter to win. That psychology matters because, for decades, African players were often developed individually and then absorbed into European systems. Their talent strengthened foreign clubs while many national programs struggled to build continuity, infrastructure, and a clear institutional identity.

Morocco has challenged that arrangement.

The Mohammed VI Football Academy, the national training structure, improved coaching, diaspora recruitment, and sustained investment in both youth and women’s football have produced something far more powerful than a single successful team. They have produced a football culture.

The senior Atlas Lions may therefore not be standing at the end of Morocco’s golden age. They may be standing at its beginning. While traditional powers search for replacements for aging legends, Morocco has champions rising through the ranks. While other nations debate their football identity, Morocco has already chosen its own: disciplined, technically ambitious, tactically mature, and utterly unafraid.

The old powers should no longer ask whether Morocco will return. They should ask how many Lions are coming.

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The Diaspora Became Morocco’s Twelfth Man

The Moroccan diaspora also deserves its own salute. Across North America, Europe, and beyond, Moroccans did not behave like scattered expatriates watching a distant national team. They moved as one nation without borders.

Even the Moroccan Diaspora have been asked to elevate their fandom to world-class football status. They have proven to be their own success story.

They filled streets, took over stadium concourses, and raised Moroccan flags thousands of miles from Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, and Marrakech. They sang with the urgency of supporters who understood that every Moroccan victory carried meaning beyond football.

The players elevated the supporters, and the supporters elevated the players. That relationship has become one of Morocco’s great competitive advantages. A Moroccan match is no longer played by eleven footballers alone. It is contested by a worldwide nation that arrives early, sings loudly, and refuses to disappear when the final whistle blows.

That is world-class support for a world-class football institution.

The diaspora has also proven that Moroccan identity is not weakened by distance. In many cases, it is intensified by it. Children growing up in Paris, Brussels, Madrid, Montreal, New York, or Amsterdam can now watch the Atlas Lions and recognize something larger than a sports team. They see inheritance, possibility, and home.

Respect The Roar: Africa Is Not Asking Permission

Morocco’s rise also belongs to Africa. For too long, international football has described African success as novelty. An African nation wins a dramatic match, and the broadcasters immediately reach for words such as “surprise,” “miracle,” and “fairy tale.”

Respect The Roar: One mighty celebration to the great African nation that is leading the way into the world football future.

Those words have become excuses. They allow the football establishment to marvel at African achievement without confronting the harder truth that the hierarchy is changing.

Morocco has become the leading institutional example of what African football can accomplish when natural talent is joined to infrastructure, disciplined administration, and long-term vision. The Atlas Lions are not merely representing themselves. They are demonstrating a pathway.

African football has never lacked genius. What it has too often lacked is a consistent system capable of protecting, developing, and deploying that genius. Morocco is building such a system, and the results are visible at every level: a World Cup semifinal in 2022, a FIFA Under-20 championship in 2025, and another men’s World Cup quarterfinal in 2026.

That is not a fairy tale. It is a program, an institution, and a great African nation helping lead world football into its future.

Now Give Them Their Respect

To the Moroccan players, thank you for carrying yourselves with courage in victory and dignity in defeat. Thank you for refusing to accept the limits assigned to African football. Thank you for teaching young Moroccans that the world’s greatest stages do not belong permanently to somebody else.

To the coaches, academies, families, and supporters, this achievement belongs to you as well.

And to those who once laughed at predictions of Moroccan greatness, there is no anger here. There is only a reminder that we told you. We said it in 2022. We said it when the young Lions conquered the world in 2025. We said it before Morocco returned to the final eight in 2026.

France won in Boston and deserved its celebration. Morocco, however, leaves this World Cup stronger, more experienced, and more dangerous than before. The Atlas Lions are no longer chasing one magical tournament. They are establishing a standard of sustained excellence.

Many thanks to my partner Sully, who rode beside me through every prediction, every celebration, and every magnificent expression of what some called my overstated confidence in Moroccan football.

It was not overstated. Perhaps it was simply early.

Until the next great moment for my Moroccan brothers, I sign off with pride, not mourning what ended, but celebrating what has begun.

The Lions have left the field, but the roar remains.

Adieu!

Respect The Roar: Abbas Bombadiko

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