Right Side Goes Nuclear: Retired FBI agent J. Gary DiLaura urges Trump DOJ action over alleged threats, sedition, and anti-Trump incitement.

LUTHMANN NOTE: J. Gary DiLaura’s open letter is not polite cocktail-party commentary. It is a warning flare from an old-school FBI Special Agent, a Top Cop who got the job done, unlike James Comey, a Crooked Cop who destroyed the FBI. DiLaura believes the political class has played too cute with threats, incitement, and anti-Trump hysteria. The language is brutal. The allegations are sweeping. But the core issue is deadly serious: America cannot have one standard for Trump and another for everyone else. If public figures cross from speech into threats or incitement, investigate them. If they did not, clear them. But stop pretending the temperature is normal. It is not. The fuse is burning. Washington knows it. This piece is “Right Side Goes Nuclear,” first available on TheRightSideJGaryDiLaura.com.

J. Gary DiLaura

By J. Gary DiLaura , FBI Special Agent (Ret.)

An Open Letter to the Forty-Seventh President of the United States

President Donald J. Trump,

Thank you for your kind words in the letter of March 6, 2026.

We MUST stop the inflammatory, illegal, treasonous, seditious, and very dangerous THREATENING “to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on the President of the United States… a federal felony under 18 U.S.C. § 871. This statute makes it illegal to “knowingly and willfully” make such threats, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine…”

Although the Secret Service (SS) may be primary in investigative responsibility for threats, the FBI can and has assumed primary (when necessary) … well, it’s necessary. We did that several times, jointly with major investigations at their request and our requests, due to manpower issues when the crime involves these threats. But in this case, Treason will be a charge along with a few others … we do have the PC!

When we bring these violations together… mostly from elected officials, we now have a MAJOR CONSPIRACY of the worst kind…TREASON (you are correct). Mr. President, it is treason, and we MUST go after the scoundrels who are trying to get you killed. That is NO BULLSHIT … it is for real. And I know SS well enough to know that you are giving them a hard time. I have not spoken to anybody in SS. I’ve been retired too long to know any of them, so don’t blame them for leaking anything. I do know when things are getting very dangerous, and I do know when the shit is going to hit the fan. Mr. President, please do what the Secret Service wants you to do. You have a family to protect and a country that loves you … don’t fuck it up …. please. In Treason, there is no Statute of Limitations, and the penalty is DEATH. We need to eliminate some of these terrorists who are stoking the fire. You must take all the precautions that the Secret Service wants!

Right Side Goes Nuclear: The Left’s Call for Violent Assault on POTUS is UNACCEPTABLE AND UNLAWFUL!!!

Many of these “elected officials” are ignorant and will probably claim that they are insane…because they are! That’s why we have laws, judges, and juries! Let the jury decide. On EVERY SINGLE elected official and celebrity request in the strongest terms… no bail…they must stay behind bars, with no communication with anyone except their attorney. They have proven their ability to incite, to riot, commit dangerous felony crimes to destroy by inciting to riot…up to and including destroying our Constitution and attempts to kill the President, and whose celebratory comments of the attempts, by many of them, must not be allowed!

If we go back to your first term, there is much more PC with all on video, so there is no denying it.

THIS IS IMPORTANT…the way we MUST proceed is to get all Magistrate Arrest warrants (like they did to you and others), along with Search warrants for incriminating evidence. That was a little trick we did, totally legal! If you don’t understand what the Information is … talk to Rudy or Joe and stay the course with the” Information procedure” of the Federal Rules and FIND A REPUBLICAN DISTRICT WITH A “FRIENDLY JUDGE”. Do not go to anything Democrap …stay away from the F—n DC Districts and the entire WFO, FBI Agents. Venue can be in ANY District you want…Treason covers ENTIRE AMERICA…take your pick!!!

THE ORDER OF THINGS…START WITH THAT PIECE OF HUMAN EXCREMENT, WANNABE COMEDIAN, WHO NEVER WILL BE FUNNY… JIMMY KIMMEL…WHO JUST STEPPED ON HIS PENIS AND BOY, THIS IS GOING TO HURT. YOU WENT TOO FAR ASSHOLE…AND I’M COMING AFTER YOU…WITH WORDS OF COURSE…!

NOBODY BUT NOBODY THREATENS, MY BUDDY ‘S WIFE …OUR FIRST LADY…AND GETS AWAY WITH IT…

YOU WILL WISH YOU WERE NEVER BORN…WE WISH YOU WERE NEVER BORN…AND BORN SO STUPID. WAS YOUR MOTHER A HEAVY DRINKER OR DOING DRUGS? IS THAT WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? …YOU AND ALL YOUR WANNABE FRIENDS WHO ARE EQUALLY AS STUPID WILL SOON JOIN YOU.

MR. PRESIDENT start with Kimmel, Hakeem Jeffries, Schumer, and Maxine Waters. They are an easy hit, tons of threats, seditious, and the PC is overwhelming for ALL OF them (The Three Stooges + ONE). Do it now…don’t procrastinate!

Right Side Goes Nuclear: Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer’s actions and rhetoric smack of TREASON AND OTHER CRIMES!!!

Director Patel should NOT run these cases at Headquarters. He must pick a jurisdiction that “fits” the case, since it can be ANYPLACE with this violation! This case Agent …a case Agent who can walk and chew gum at the same time and who knows what an INFORMATION is, must get these most dangerous people off the street! NOW…that’s part of the “why Magistrate” warrants! They are a danger to the President and his wife…that’s a fact! USA Pirro can authorize prosecution, and Director Patel should be present and allow his case Agent to present the case. The FBI Director should not present the PC…unless he wants to testify. He should allow his Agent to present the case! Your case Agent probably doesn’t know what information is, so have somebody teach him. I ALWAYS obtained Magistrate warrants …in all of my thousands of cases (that’s because I was on the two biggest and most successful squads in NYO for six years…the Truck Hijacking Squad, John Gotti crew, about 300 cases per year with 67% recovery and hundreds of subjects and the Bank Robbery Squad at 500 BRS and 60% solution, 30 working Agents, per year! NYO was the largest FBI Office… LA was the 2nd largest FBI office in the world. We solved 60% of the 500 BRs +/-. That’s more cases than LA had to solve!

Right Side Goes Nuclear: There was a time when the FBI didn’t play politics and GOT THE JOB DONE!!!

Columbia, S.C. was my first office. Thirty days of orientation and one murder solved, I transferred to Charleston. That was action…that we three created. In 13 months, we arrested 200 +/fugitive deserters, Escape Federal prisoners, and a few UFAP fugitives! We responded to a rally point; there was a Bank Robbery in Myrtle Beach. Armed with a shotgun, he was ID’d as the petty cash trustee for the prison with a car! The Senior gave everybody an assignment, but us…he was mad at us for something stupid, so he directed everybody to go South …the wrong direction. My partner was angry. I said, “Let them go… ” Check your watch …what time is it? He laughed and said, “They went the wrong way.” I said, “Get my map”. I did some simple math and figured out where he would be. I told my partner, “Put that blue light, seat belt, and siren on. I’m running wide open and going to catch him. We found him with two young adults, stopped at a deli. We called for help, the Boss ordered all Agents to respond Code 3, Agents need help. He came out of the store with a bag of groceries. The cavalry was coming; we put out that he was getting in the car, we were taking him down. Denis and I caught him with the loaded shotgun, two hostages who did not know they were to be hostages, if I didn’t pull him out of that car. We cuffed him as the help arrived! We got all $18,000 and his shotgun, and we were flying high.

In my first four days on the Truck Squad …during a search warrant on a Gotti drop, I chased a loaded straight truck, I thought was suspicious and gave chase …he bailed out, and we exchanged gunshots …my first of MANY shootings. There were the proceeds of three truck hijackings on that truck. I was credited with a $750,000 recovery …my first commendation from Director Hoover and a $200 check …first of many! Not bad for being on the Squad for four days. I was always lucky, I guess. READ my book “ACTION-FBI CRIME FIGHTING – THE WAY IT WAS” … AMAZON.

Right Side Goes Nuclear: A Picture of Law Enforcement FAILURE!!!

Next is selecting the venue. I don’t envy you, as I don’t know how to finagle getting the crimes Comey sent away and which ones he kept… all to cripple the FBI, which he succeeded in. He ruined the FBI…it was a crime-fighting agency, extremely successful. Now it’s nothing … no criminal cases! You MUST get a Republican, America-friendly… Magistrate who believes in the Constitution, good luck with that, who recognizes the danger our First Family faces. PICK THE “RIGHT DISTRICT” …THE Magistrate District to Arrest and Search!!! We are getting all our warrants, and it MUST be a Magistrate who is a patriot and honest. Do NOT …I REPEAT, do NOT use anything WDC…NOTHING … do not use ANY DOJ Lawyers …

Director Patel… you cannot run FBI cases from HQ as Comey did. He did what he did to keep his buddies out of jail! He stayed on top of which politician, friend was in trouble …i.e., Hillary… and sabotaged that case. You must allow the local offices to run their Districts! Want to know what to do…if you get stuck…do the opposite of Comey.

Here are a few reasons why…FBI HQ has no investigative staff; they use WFO. Many Agents from WFO are too close to politicians and are prime for leaks, and other bad things. Close down HQ and set up someplace away from WDC!

HQ has no Evidence Room (steel vault) where all the evidence is stored. Leaving the temptation to store evidence in their desks…i.e., ADIC Andy McCabe…for six months!! And I’ll bet he has done that before, and so have other agents. If real FBI Agents left evidence in their locked desk…fired!

The Right Side

Below are tidbits of some of the things I addressed…

In criminal law, an information is a formal, written accusation filed by a prosecutor that initiates criminal proceedings against a defendant without a grand jury indictment. It outlines the charges and factual basis for the alleged crime, acting as a crucial charging document to begin legal processes, often in felony or, commonly, misdemeanor cases.

Key details about the information:

Prosecutor-Led: Unlike an indictment, which requires a grand jury, an information is presented directly by a prosecutor.

Purpose: It is used to charge an individual with an offense and must be provided to the defendant at their first court appearance.

Usage: It is often used for speedier charges, such as when a defendant waives their right to a grand jury indictment.

Judicial Review: While it doesn’t need a grand jury vote, an information is presented to a judge or magistrate to establish that probable cause exists.

My notes: the FBI case Agent presents all the evidence …hearsay is allowed

Mr. President, Acting AG Blanche, Director Patel…there is plenty of PC to arrest a list of assholes who directly and indirectly want the President killed … threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on the President of the United States is a federal felony under 18 U.S.C. § 871.

Right Side Goes Nuclear: Protect POTUS and ENFORCE THE LAW!!!

This statute makes it illegal to “knowingly and willfully” make such threats, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine. The Secret Service investigates these threats.

2385. Advocating the overthrow of the government Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District, or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof— Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction. If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction. As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons 2381. Treason Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. 2382. Misprision of treason Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both. 2383. Rebellion or insurrection Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. 2384. Seditious conspiracy If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Director Patel, let the FBI District Offices run their investigations… if they are capable! If you are going to make the FBI better…you need crimes to investigate, and the Democraps are a great place to start! Swallow, Shitty, Brennan, and Crapper are so dumb… turn your Agents loose and get the arrests, convince the court to keep them locked up for months, no bail. If you want help…call me…ask Frank!

Thank you for your time,

J. GARY DI LAURA

FBI SPECIAL AGENT (Ret.)

Right Side Goes Nuclear: PROTECT POTUS 47

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