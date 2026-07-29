Six Months for Bullets: It’s what James Lebuhn got for mailing bullet imagery to judges. Paul Boyne received 20 years with no direct contact.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The legal establishment will hide behind count structures, plea credits, and sentencing guidelines because the raw numbers are indefensible. James Lebuhn mailed bullet imagery directly to federal judges and received a 6-month sentence. Paul Boyne published offensive political speech, contacted no judges directly, hadn’t set foot in the Nutmeg State for decades, and received a 20-year sentence. No one must approve of Annapolis Graduate, former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and defense contractor, devout Roman Catholic, and self-described “White Christian Nationalist” Boyne’s rhetoric to recognize a grotesque abuse of proportionality. Connecticut did not sentence a violent predator. It buried an elderly, medically fragile critic of its family-court machine, which he believes is infiltrated by pedophiles and designer child traffickers. When mercy depends on which judges were targeted and which institutional narrative the defendant offended, justice stops being blind. It becomes a political weapon wearing a black robe. This piece is “Six Months for Bullets,” first available on The Family Court Circus.

Frankie Pressman

Richard Luthmann

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – Paul Boyne is 64 years old, medically fragile, and serving a sentence likely to consume what remains of his life. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Peter Brown sentenced him to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of special parole, after a jury convicted him on 18 stalking-related counts arising from inflammatory blog posts about Connecticut judges. Boyne had no prior criminal record. He did not shoot anyone. He did not travel to a judge’s home. He did not mail ammunition, display a weapon or carry out an act of physical violence. He wrote words—sometimes ugly, sometimes reckless, sometimes plainly offensive—on a website devoted to exposing what he believed was corruption inside Connecticut’s family-court machine.

Then there is James Lebuhn.

Six Months for Bullets: James Lebuhn is a Chicago-area man who mailed pictures directly to two judges.

Lebuhn mailed letters to two federal judges containing photographs of bullets. The letters warned that citizens knew what the judges were doing, disliked their actions, and believed they were damaging “our democracy.” The message concluded with an unmistakable warning: be careful, because public anger was rising. The apparent targets were U.S. District Judges Matthew Kacsmaryk and Aileen Cannon, both appointed by President Donald Trump. Lebuhn also admitted sending similar letters to federal employees.

His sentence was six months.

Not six years. Not 20 years. Six months.

The lawyers will immediately reach for procedural distinctions. Lebuhn pleaded guilty. Boyne went to trial. Lebuhn accepted responsibility. Boyne remained defiant. Boyne faced more counts under different statutes. Those differences exist, but they cannot carry the moral weight being placed upon them. They do not explain how one government treats bullet imagery mailed directly to judges as a six-month offense while another government treats political blogging as grounds to bury an elderly, sick man beneath a sentence ordinarily associated with killers, armed predators and career criminals.

Six Months for Bullets: Mercy for the Approved Narrative

Federal Judge Sara Ellis did not excuse Lebuhn’s conduct. She recognized that threatening judges is serious and that judicial families should not have to fear that political anger will arrive at their front doors. That is correct. A government that cannot protect judges from genuine threats cannot preserve an independent judiciary.

Six Months for Bullets: Federal Judge Sara Ellis

But Ellis also saw Lebuhn as a human being.

His lawyer described a man who had collapsed under financial and family stress, lost his job as a financial analyst, taken work as a bus driver, and cooperated with federal investigators. He confessed. He expressed shame. The court considered the circumstances surrounding the offense and imposed incarceration, but it stopped at six months. Lebuhn received punishment tempered by proportionality and mercy.

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Paul Boyne received something altogether different.

Annapolis Graduate and Former U.S. Navy Nuclear Engineer Paul Boyne

Connecticut transformed his writings into 18 felonies, prosecuted him inside the same judicial system he had spent years denouncing, and then stacked consecutive terms until the number reached 20 years. Boyne’s posts reportedly included home addresses, photographs of residences, references to death and crude attacks involving religion and perceived sexual orientation. Those facts should not be minimized. Some of the material was reprehensible and gave prosecutors powerful evidence.

But the prosecution was never merely about frightening language. Boyne’s entire public identity had become entwined with his criticism of Connecticut’s family courts, judicial officers and politically connected insiders. He accused the system of protecting itself, silencing critics and turning family litigation into an industry of punishment. Connecticut then answered that criticism by making an example of him.

Lebuhn attacked judges associated with Trump while invoking the culturally approved language of saving democracy. Boyne attacked judges embedded in an entrenched state courthouse establishment while accusing them of corruption. One defendant’s politics fit comfortably within the dominant institutional narrative. The other defendant declared war on the institution holding the keys to his cell.

Only one was granted meaningful mercy.

Six Months for Bullets: The Sentence Was the Message

No responsible comparison can pretend these cases are identical. Boyne was convicted after trial on 18 counts. Lebuhn pleaded guilty to two federal charges. The statutes, sentencing frameworks, and evidentiary records differed. But equal justice cannot be reduced to a scavenger hunt for technical distinctions. Every criminal case contains different facts. The real question is whether the punishment imposed remains proportionate to the conduct.

Lebuhn deliberately mailed bullet photographs to federal judges. Boyne published inflammatory rhetoric on a political website.

Lebuhn received six months. Boyne received 20 years, followed by another decade of government control.

New Haven Judge Peter Brown sentenced Paul Boyne to a death sentence.

That disparity should disturb anyone who still believes sentencing is supposed to measure danger, culpability and actual harm rather than political usefulness. Boyne deserved a fair adjudication and, after conviction, a proportionate sentence. He did not deserve institutional annihilation. A 20-year term for a medically fragile 64-year-old blogger is not correction. It is a slow-motion death sentence delivered through paperwork, consecutive terms and the sterile vocabulary of judicial discretion.

The Lebuhn sentence exposes the central fraud in Connecticut’s treatment of Boyne. Threatening judges does not automatically require decades in prison. Even mailing bullet imagery directly to judges can result in six months when the defendant pleads, apologizes, and is presented as a troubled man worthy of rehabilitation.

Boyne was denied that humanity. His refusal to validate Connecticut’s narrative became evidence that he had learned nothing. His insistence that the prosecution was political retaliation became another reason to punish him. His criticism of the judiciary was not merely evidence in the case. It became the unforgivable offense beneath the offense.

No court has found that politics dictated these sentences. No document will openly say that attacking Trump judges earns leniency while attacking establishment judges earns burial.

The numbers say enough. Six months for bullets. Twenty years for a blog.

That is not equal justice. It is a warning.

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