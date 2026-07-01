Targeted But Not Erased: Jennifer Couture’s story shows the Fort Myers mother, medical-office leader, and private woman behind the viral frame

LUTHMANN NOTE: Jennifer Couture’s story is a demand for proportion, context, and humanity. The internet has become very good at creating “defendants” who never get a courtroom, a defense, or an ending. Couture was turned into cancel culture content by strangers who did not have to live with the consequences. But she is not a clip. She is a mother, a worker, a Fort Myers woman, and part of a real medical practice with real patients and real people behind the doors. The mob saw a target. This story sees the person. This piece is “Targeted But Not Erased,” first available on FL Gulf News.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

The Woman Behind The Frame

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) – Before the internet turned Jennifer Couture into a cancel culture target, she was something much harder to reduce: a Fort Myers mother, a beauty-and-wellness professional, a working woman, and a familiar figure inside one of Southwest Florida’s established aesthetic medical practices.

That is the story the mob never wanted to tell.

An internet cancel culture mob has spent the better part of the last four years terrorizing Jennifer Couture and her family.

Online outrage has a brutal talent for flattening people. It takes one clip, one allegation, one ugly caption, one court fight, one stranger’s rage, and tries to make that the whole human being. It does not ask what came before.

The cancel culture mob does not care who depends on the person. It does not pause to ask whether there is a family, a workplace, a staff, a patient list, a community, or a private life being dragged behind the viral wagon.

Jennifer Couture became one of those people: a private woman pulled into a public punishment machine. But the factual record shows a broader life: a manager at Garramone Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, roots in beauty and wellness, including cosmetology training in Fort Myers, and later continuing education in New York.

That is not the résumé of an internet character. That is the background of a woman who spent years around presentation, confidence, patient care, service, and the daily art of helping people feel more comfortable in their own skin.

That matters because the internet’s favorite trick is to strip people of context. In Jennifer’s case, context is the whole story.

Targeted But Not Erased: Fort Myers Roots And Real Work

Jennifer Couture grew up in Fort Myers. In a transient state, in a region where money, medicine, real estate, and reputation often move faster than memory, local roots still mean something.

Fort Myers is not merely where the controversy found her. It is where her professional identity was built, where her family life was centered, and where she became part of a practice known across Southwest Florida.

Jennifer Couture on the cover of the July 2025 issue of Naples City Lifestyle .

Inside a medical office, especially an aesthetic medical office, a manager is not decorative. That person is often the human hinge of the place. The phones, the schedules, the consultations, the staff coordination, the nervous patients, the follow-up, the vendor issues, the office tone, the crisis response — it all passes through the operational bloodstream.

Patients may remember the surgeon, but they also remember whether the office made them feel safe, respected, and seen.

That is where Jennifer’s real public profile belongs: not in a viral outrage file, but in the world of patient-facing service, wellness communication, staff culture, and business survival.

Her portfolio includes writing: “Healthy is the New Beautiful.” That is a better clue to her actual public voice than the caricature built by strangers.

She writes about health, aesthetics, and the pressures that come with changing bodies and changing faces, not trying to become famous. She was working in the same ecosystem where women, aging, self-image, and confidence collide every day.

Targeted But Not Erased: The Practice The Mob Tried To Define

Garramone Plastic Surgery is not a social-media rumor. It is an internationally renowned plastic surgery practice with a public address, staff, patients, and a long regional footprint. The practice’s team is focused on personalized care, safety, comfort, and patient vision.

Dr. Ralph Garramone, Jennifer Couture’s husband, is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has practiced in Fort Myers for more than two decades. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and has performed thousands of surgeries over a long career.

That factual foundation matters because it explains the stakes. When online accusers attack a medical practice, they are not just attacking a logo. They are attacking a workplace. They are attacking the receptionist who answers the next call, the patients who may be walking into the most vulnerable appointment of their lives, and a staff that has to steady the room while strangers try to poison the well outside.

The mob can laugh at that. Real business owners cannot.

Jennifer Couture’s position inside that practice puts her directly in the blast zone. She is not a distant bystander. She is part of the daily operation. When the phones ring, when the reviews come in, when the allegations spread, when the staff has to keep working, she must live the collision between internet spectacle and real-world responsibility.

That is where admiration begins: not because a person is perfect, but because she keeps showing up.

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Targeted But Not Erased: Community Is The Part They Missed

There is another part of the story that online mobs almost always erase: community. A person who is hated online can still be known locally. A business dragged through a feed can still sponsor local causes, attend civic events, and remain part of the social architecture of a region. That is not a magic shield.

It does not answer every legal allegation. But it does remind readers that human beings are bigger than the worst things the internet mob ever said about them.

Garramone Plastic Surgery

Garramone Plastic Surgery has appeared in Southwest Florida civic, professional, and charitable spaces in ways that complicate the cheap online caricature. This was not some anonymous internet brand floating in the outrage economy. It was a Fort Myers medical practice with local roots, public-facing patients, staff, community visibility, and charitable touchpoints.

One example is the Tommy Bohanon Foundation, which is sponsored by Garramone Plastic Surgery. The nonprofit’s mission focuses on children, adolescents, youth athletics, scholarships, sports equipment grants, football camps, leadership seminars, and programs for at-risk youth.

In plain English, that means the practice’s name was attached to one of the most important kinds of local work: helping young people build confidence, discipline, opportunity, and leadership through sports and community support.

The practice has also appeared in Southwest Florida’s civic and professional society orbit, including Gulfshore Life’s Top Doctors coverage honoring physicians recognized through Castle Connolly. That matters because medical reputation is not built only by advertising. It is built through professional visibility, local recognition, patient relationships, community events, and the quiet trust that accumulates over years.

Dr. Ralph Garramone

Those charitable and civic relationships do not make anyone perfect. But they do matter in a public-character story. They show the part of the record the cancel culture mob usually leaves out: the local practice that supports youth opportunity, participates in the region’s medical and civic life, employs people, serves patients, and remains part of the Fort Myers community even while strangers online try to reduce its people to a viral frame.

This is why Jennifer Couture’s story should not be written as a courtroom sidebar by media hacks or ambulance chasers. Hers is a local story about reputation, resilience, motherhood, service, and the limits of digital punishment.

Targeted But Not Erased: Private Mother, Public Fire

The ugliest thing about internet vigilantism is the way it pretends to defend humanity while stripping humanity from its targets. It uses family language when it helps the prosecution. Then it forgets families exist when the target is the mother on the other side of the screen.

Jennifer Couture is not a government agency, a faceless corporation, or an elected official who campaigned for a life under public fire. She is a mother and a working woman whose private life became content for people who did not know her, did not care about her, and did not have to live with the consequences of what they posted.

Targeted But Not Erased: Dr. Ralph Garramone and Jennifer Couture

That does not mean she gets canonized. It means she gets seen.

There is courage in that kind of survival. Not the theatrical or bumper-sticker kind. The daily kind. Getting up. Going to work. Answering the phone. Standing beside family. Keeping the business moving. Walking into rooms where people already think they know your story because an algorithm fed them a version of you designed to provoke contempt.

Jennifer’s strongest public story is not that she was attacked. It is that she remained a person under attack.

The viral machine tried to make her a symbol. The better story makes her human again: Fort Myers roots, beauty-industry training, wellness writing, medical-office leadership, community visibility, charitable support, and a private family life that never should have been treated like a public punching bag.

The Story The Mob Never Wanted Told

There is a simple reason this story matters beyond Jennifer Couture. If it can happen to her, it can happen to any professional, any spouse, any parent, any local business, any woman who makes one enemy with a platform and suddenly finds her name dragged into the town square.

The old America judged people across time. Family knew one part. Coworkers knew another. Neighbors knew another. Patients knew another. Character was not supposed to be decided by strangers racing for likes. It was supposed to be measured against a life.

The new digital punishment economy has no patience for that. It does not want whole people. Whole people are inconvenient; they complicate the mob’s script. Whole people have mothers, children, employees, friends, patients, church pews, charity tables, local photos, professional histories, and ordinary routines.

Targeted But Not Erased: Dr. Ralph Garramone and Jennifer Couture at Mar-A-Lago

Jennifer Couture’s life is larger than the frame her critics built for her.

She is a private mother who became a public target, a Fort Myers woman whose professional life runs through beauty, wellness, and medical-office leadership. She is part of a practice that has spent years serving Southwest Florida and appearing in the region’s civic and professional life.

Jennifer Couture is someone the internet tried to reduce, and someone reality refuses to shrink.

That is the article the mob never wrote.

And maybe that is exactly why it needs to be written now.

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