This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
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Again Bombadiko and Sully prove their insight is right again. Their storylines and predictions from 2022 were epic – – borderlining a gambler‘s dream insight. Keep up the exposé work. It makes the old guard cringe.

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