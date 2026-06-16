LUTHMANN NOTE: Bombadiko needs to pump the brakes before he turns every establishment stumble into a funeral procession for world soccer’s old guard. Cape Verde’s draw against Spain was impressive. Morocco’s draw against Brazil mattered. Fine. Nobody is taking those results away from them. But Bombadiko keeps mistaking early turbulence for a revolution. Morocco still has to show how it gets out of the Round of 32. Cape Verde still has to show how it gets into the Round of 32. A draw can be a statement, but it is not a coronation. David still has to slay the beast and win the war after landing the first stone. This piece is “The Davids Have Arrived,” first available at NY News Press.

Abbas Bombadiko

Matt “Sully” Sullivan

How the mighty have fallen. When history rewrites itself in any comparable narrative, it is time for history to be aware.

The Davids Have Arrived: Spain was slaughtered. Despite pre-tournament expectations, little Cape Verde took down the mighty Goliath on day one of their FIFA dreams.

The 2026 World Cup is beginning to feel like a biblical retelling on the grandest stage in sports. For generations, the traditional FIFA giants have walked into tournaments wearing the armor of inevitability. Spain, Brazil, Germany, France, Argentina—the names alone carried an aura that intimidated opponents before a ball was ever kicked.

But this tournament is rapidly revealing a different story. The Goliaths of world football are discovering that modern-day Davids are no longer content to simply admire them from afar.

Cape Verde’s stunning 0-0 draw against heavily favored Spain may ultimately be remembered as one of the defining moments of the opening stages of the tournament. On paper, Spain possessed every advantage imaginable. European champions. World-class talent. Tournament favorites. A roster filled with stars worth hundreds of millions.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, arrived as a tiny island nation making its World Cup debut, expected by many merely to participate rather than compete.

The Davids Have Arrived: Cape Verde resets the FIFA world order with a mighty 0–0 draw.

Instead, football reminded the world why matches are played on grass rather than spreadsheets.

For ninety minutes, Cape Verde displayed courage, organization, discipline, and belief. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha turned back wave after wave of Spanish attacks, while his defenders sacrificed everything to preserve a result that felt like a victory. When the final whistle sounded, it was not Spain celebrating survival—it was Cape Verde celebrating history.

The symbolism extends beyond a single match.

NY News Press

Only days earlier, Morocco delivered its own statement by earning a draw against one of the tournament’s established powers. For those paying attention to global football, that result should not have come as a surprise. Morocco’s remarkable rise over the past decade has produced world-class talent, elite coaching structures, and a football culture capable of challenging anyone on the planet.

Yet too often, nations outside the traditional FIFA aristocracy continue to be viewed as pleasant stories rather than legitimate contenders.

That mindset is becoming increasingly outdated.

The Davids Have Arrived: Spain’s Goliath-like effort. Like the sinking of an old battleship, Cape Verde – like Morocco days earlier – sends Cannon Foder towards the old guard.d

The emerging theme of the 2026 World Cup is that reputation no longer guarantees superiority. The gap between the established powers and the ambitious challengers has narrowed dramatically. Countries once dismissed as underdogs are now producing players who compete every week in Europe’s biggest leagues. Tactical sophistication is no longer exclusive to football’s historical powers.

Neither is confidence.

Morocco represents perhaps the clearest example of this evolution. Their draw serves as another reminder that the world’s football map is being redrawn.

The same can be said for Cape Verde’s heroic performance. These nations are proving that talent is global, ambition is universal, and football excellence can emerge from places once ignored by the sport’s traditional gatekeepers.

The Davids Have Arrived: A metaphorical FIFA sinking. With an early theme at hand, Bombadiko again highlights his pre-tournament predictions of King David-like successes – remaining over the target of the new guard order.

If the opening chapter of the 2026 World Cup has taught us anything, it is that the age of unquestioned FIFA royalty may be ending. The giants still possess enormous strength, but they are no longer invincible.

Across the tournament, new Davids are stepping onto the field armed not with slingshots, but with elite players, fearless belief, and the conviction that history belongs to those willing to challenge it.

The football world should take notice. The underdogs are no longer simply participating. They are arriving to compete, to disrupt, and perhaps, like David before them, to bring a few giants crashing to the ground.

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