This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Karen Nies's avatar
Karen Nies
2h

I’ve been a witness to this “dog and pony show” and it’s happening in every state…..every day….legalized extortion! Before anyone even thinks about getting a divorce they should watch a documentary called “DivorceCorp”. They explain how divorce in this country has become a billion dollar industry.

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Reputation Intelligence's avatar
Reputation Intelligence
4h

Some of the lowest character humans - and child abusers - in a community - are family law attorneys and judges. Many other in the systems are the foot soldiers. Families lose so much peace, time together, money and love. It's a "crime" beyond belief. Yet people profit and live their lives unpunished for it.

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