This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
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Luthmann and his associate again hit the nail on the head during this hockey playoffs. Bold moves in the stylistic approach of Don Cherry, pays dividends – – even under the bright lights of Las Vegas. Highlighting McCrimmon‘s cowboy style on the Western frontier of Vegas is an example of an injection of testosterone this participation award generation of NHL players and organizations need to see. Boldness favors the prepared. McCrimmon brought the goods. Nobody can question NHL genius, even if it’s produced with the grit of an old school, third-man-in, bench clearing brawl. McCrimmon has paid dividends in “The House Always Wins”.

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