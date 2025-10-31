The Man Who Mined Paper: Frank Parlato exposes Radovan Vitek’s empire of deceit—how one billionaire looted Europe through offshore trusts.

By Frank Parlato

The Croesus of Luxembourg

He saw a system to be beaten. He was steady, patient as a man waiting for fish to rise. The trusts, the laws, the stock exchanges: to him, an invitation. He understood that the richest veins of gold were buried not in earth but in paper. The world built its banks and markets with hope—so people could live better, work together, maybe trust each other a little. The pension funds, the insurers, and the small investors who believed a signature was a promise. They worked, saved, and signed.

He watched, waited, and took.

The teachers, the nurses, and the old workers who sent part of each paycheck to a pension fund. He regarded them as one might regard farm animals — necessary, even useful. He was cleverer than they who thought the world ran on decency. He didn’t hate them. He barely thought of them at all. They were part of the machinery that made his miracles work — like the coal that burns to keep a palace warm. And what a fine, cold palace it was.

His formula was simpler: “For me to win, you must lose.”

He is no Ozymandias, whose works crumbled into sand. His castle is not in ruins. He is not a tragic figure brought low. He is the ancient Lydian king who asked wise Solon who the happiest man was. Solon did not name Croesus, but spoke of obscure Athenians who lived virtuous lives and died honorably for their city.

“Count no man happy until he is dead.”

The Man Who Mined Paper: The Company of Illusions

Of Radovan Vitek, there are many stories to tell. CPI Property Group was one. Tall buildings. Busy offices. A stock price that moved the right way.

But behind it lies a tangle of trusts and phantom owners. CPI Property Group is in the center, and a web of companies stretches into Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Switzerland. Each one had a trustee, a lawyer, a nominee—somebody paid to stand in for the real man.

Vitek used those fronts to control the votes, shift the assets, and rewrite the rules. Minority shareholders never saw it coming. Their equity got revalued downward; his loans got repaid first. It looked legitimate until you saw how the pieces fit together.

Aroundtown. Globalworth. Money crossing borders like contraband. The pension funds. The journalists. The regulators. Those who tried to follow discovered that the more you look for the owner, the less he exists. A hall of mirrors where the same man shakes his own hand in a dozen jurisdictions.

The pension funds—Kingstown, Investhold—filed suit, claiming he’d hollowed them out. The regulators hesitated. In courtrooms across Europe, everyone asked the same question: who actually owns CPI?

Through the corridors of Luxembourg and the mirrored banks of Switzerland, he walks unseen. He appears at board meetings as a guest, yet speaks with the authority of a host.

There will be many stories because each one tells only a piece.

All those good men and women who paid into pensions so they could live out their years in peace—they became kindling for someone’s fire.

The journalists wrote their reports and sent them into the world, small lights flickering against a big darkness. The regulators read them, shrugged, and went to lunch.

The Man Who Mined Paper: The Mechanics of the Scheme

It was simple once you saw it. He bought a piece, not the whole. Just enough to sit in the room. Then he made loans between companies he already controlled.

Vitek would quietly gain control through nominees. Then he’d engineer a series of loans between subsidiaries, using inflated valuations to justify payouts. The debts would circle back to him, leaving minority shareholders holding paper that no longer matched the company’s real worth. The money went out one door and came back through another, fatter each time. Through intercompany loans, he lends himself money. Through revaluations, he raises the worth of his own debts. He perfected the art of turning debt into ownership. He would lend himself money through one company, then repay it from another, and when the books were closed, the surplus belonged to him.

And the victims discover, too late, that value is not created or destroyed, only transferred— in one direction. He didn’t bluff. He didn’t threaten. He just signed papers, one after another. The small shareholders watched their numbers drop. When they complained, he’d point to auditors, lawyers, filings—all technically correct. By the time regulators caught up, he’d shifted assets out of reach.

It was not theft in a vulgar sense—no safes broken, no vaults stormed. It was conducted with pen and seal. Everything had the sheen of legality, the scent of legitimacy. It was the perfect crime: no fingerprints, only signatures.

The Fallout

When it came apart, the pension funds filed their suits. The lawyers sent letters. The regulators spoke as if afraid of their own voices. In Luxembourg, in Cyprus, in London, men in dark suits argued about numbers no one understood. The investors waited for justice. They were good men, steady men. But the good move slowly. Vitek knew the law was slow and his money fast.

Scene: Europe, 21st century.

The stage is lit by courtroom fluorescents. The cast includes pension trustees from Ireland, journalists from London, and regulators from Luxembourg—searching for a villain who exists only on paper. The lawsuits piled up. Kingstown in Luxembourg. Investhold in Cyprus. Others in London and Prague. Each case told the same story with different numbers: hidden control, self-dealing, shareholder abuse.

Croesus and Solon: He asked the sage who is the happiest man. The sage answered not he King Croesus through he was the wealthiest man.

They accuse him of deception; he counters with documents. They summon him to court; he sends an attorney. As the cases drag on, the pages multiply, and justice moves at human speed, but greed has learned to travel at the speed of light. His companies were registered in places where information was optional. The investigators traced accounts across borders, only to find the money was gone—moved days before.

You don’t often see a man beat three jurisdictions at once and still call it compliance.

In Luxembourg, gray-suited men whispered of “complex ownership structures.” In Cyprus, the courts sighed under the weight of affidavits printed on paper so thick it could have been parchment. The pension funds, those dutiful institutions of other men’s futures, found themselves staring at balance sheets that no longer balanced. Their losses were drained by an invisible hand.

When the dust settled, the old dreamers looked around and realized the house was gone.

And Radovan Vitek sits miles away, framed by the mirrored windows of a castle that money built. He continues to attend galas, his smile the same faint curve it had always been. The man who’d taken it all walked through his gardens, thinking of the next deal.

The others who lost will go back to work and mend what they can. The trials faded into settlements and sealed files. No conviction, no confession—just the quiet relief of people too tired to keep fighting. Yet somewhere deep in those records—buried in footnotes and annexes—lies the truth: he’d taken what wasn’t his.

He had learned that the greatest crimes are committed in composure. He won. The papers said so. The numbers said so. The buildings stood, and the banks paid. But winning is a short thing.

The Man Who Mined Paper: The Reckoning

He will sit in that castle and feel the silence, the kind that waits at the edge of everything built too fast.

Vitek bought Rydinghurst Castle from Ringo Starr in 2015

Someday another prosecutor, another investor, will open those files. And when they do, they’ll see exactly how a man can steal the world without breaking a single statute.

Still, somewhere, a teacher or a carpenter will open a pension letter and see what’s missing.

And he, for all his elegance, could not escape the faint chill that attends every victory bought with deception, a perfume of guilt so delicate it can be mistaken for success. He began his journey through the corridors of commerce believing he could rearrange reality. He ends it surrounded by proof that he was right.

Vitek’s yacht - the Baron Trenck - 143 feet, crew of nine, and a running cost $16 million annually.

The castle still stands. The accounts still balance. Yet somewhere, beyond the reach of ledgers, a verdict is being written in ink no auditor can erase..

He will die someday, as all men do. Maybe in that castle, maybe somewhere smaller. The papers will list his holdings, the charities, the numbers, the polite words.

Maybe after it’s all counted and closed, there’s a moment when the scales tip back—quietly, invisibly—and the universe whispers what Solon once told a king:

Count no man happy until he is dead.

