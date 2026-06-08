This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
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Luthmann is over the target. Americans are losing confidence in elections when ballot counting stretches for days and major races appear to change course long after Election Day. That distrust cannot simply be dismissed or mocked—it must be addressed. If politicians or election officials have broken laws, they should be investigated, prosecuted, and punished through due process. If the system is functioning properly, transparency should prove it.

The deeper issue is accountability. Citizens watching declining public services, rising crime, homelessness, and deteriorating city conditions want answers from the leaders they elected. Public trust survives only when elections are transparent, timely, and beyond reasonable doubt. Without that trust, confidence in government itself continues to erode.

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