Trump Was Right: Spencer Pratt’s LA mayoral loss is proof that California’s slow-count ballot machine destroys election trust.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Trump did not “lose control” with Kristen Welker. He lost patience with the lie. Americans are tired of being told that slow counts, late ballots, and magical political reversals are normal when they always seem to benefit the same machine. Spencer Pratt is the latest proof. He was in position, then California did what California does: count, wait, shift, explain, and scold. France can count paper ballots the same day. California cannot because California does not want to. The Trump DOJ must treat THE STEAL like Biden treated J6: investigate everyone, preserve everything, and prosecute the machine. This piece is “Trump Was Right: Treat The Steal Like J6,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Donald Trump did not walk out of his “Meet the Press” interview because he lost control. He walked out because the American people have lost patience with a media class that keeps insulting their eyes, their memory, and their intelligence.

Kristen Welker tried the same tired routine that the corporate press has performed since 2020. She demanded that Trump accept the official story, bow before the sacred ballot bureaucracy, and pretend that elections which take days to “finish” are somehow cleaner than elections counted in the open, on paper, by the close of business.

Trump refused. Good.

When Welker tried to launder California’s slow-motion ballot dump as normal procedure, Trump said the quiet part loud enough for the whole country to hear: “You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid.”

That was not an insult. That was a diagnosis.

The press keeps asking Americans not to believe what they are watching in real time. Spencer Pratt was ahead. Then the days passed. Then the mail ballots surged. Then the machine began to do what the machine always does in California. It bent the result back toward the preferred political outcome and told the rest of us to shut up and respect the process.

No. Respect is earned. Legitimacy is earned. Consent of the governed is earned. California has earned suspicion.

Trump Was Right: Spencer Pratt Is the Latest Proof

Spencer Pratt was not supposed to be a serious candidate for mayor of Los Angeles. That was the first mistake the political class made. They laughed because he came from reality television. They sneered because he did not carry the stale perfume of the Los Angeles donor circuit. They mocked him because he was not one of their credentialed, committee-approved, consultant-packaged municipal creatures.

Trump Was Right: Spencer Pratt was ROBBED!

But Pratt understood something the machine could not tolerate: Los Angeles is collapsing in front of its own citizens, and the people who broke it are asking for another contract.

That is why this race mattered. It was not merely Bass versus Pratt versus Raman. It was not merely a local race about potholes, homelessness, fires, crime, housing, and municipal rot. It was a referendum on whether a regular person, speaking with blunt outrage after watching his home and his city get wrecked, could crash the cartel’s party and force a real choice.

For several days after election night, the public saw Pratt sitting in second place, positioned to face Karen Bass in the runoff.

Then came the familiar California ritual. More ballots. More waiting. More explanations. More official voices telling everyone that this is simply how California does it. By Sunday, Nithya Raman had leapfrogged Pratt, and the political universe had magically repaired itself.

The runoff was no longer a machine Democrat against a disruptive outsider. It was a machine Democrat against an avowed left-wing progressive wrapped in the language of municipal compassion.

That is not democracy inspiring confidence. That is a crime scene asking for applause.

Trump Was Right: France Can Count. Why Can’t California?

Here is the question every American should ask: If France can count national elections with paper ballots, in person, by hand, and do it the same day, why can’t California count Los Angeles without turning the process into a weeklong political séance?

The answer is not competence. The answer is will.

Trump Was Right: The 2020 Election was the Crime of the Century. We’ll see it repeat, and repeat, and repeat, until the Republic is gone unless Congress passes the SAVE Act.

The French use paper ballots. They vote in person. They show identification. They sign next to their names. Volunteers count ballots one by one. The paper controls. If there is a dispute, the paper is recounted manually. France banned mail-in voting decades ago because of fraud concerns. France did not decide that democracy required turning every election into a ballot-harvesting warehouse operation. France did not decide that public trust was less important than convenience theater.

California made the opposite choice. California built a system that cannot produce confidence because it was never designed to produce confidence. It was designed to produce flexibility. Flexibility is the enemy of clean elections. Flexibility lets ballots arrive late, narratives shift late, totals move late, and outcomes harden after the public has already seen the original signal.

Trump Was Right: The California STEAL

Trump Was Right: The California STEAL

Trump Was Right: The California STEAL

That is why same-day, in-person voting with voter ID is the only serious answer. Not because Republicans need it. Not because Trump wants it. Because a republic cannot survive if half the country believes elections are being “finished” after the voters have already spoken.

The left knows this. They do not oppose voter ID because they think Americans are too helpless to identify themselves. Americans need ID to fly, bank, drive, buy alcohol, pick up prescriptions, enter office buildings, and function in daily life. The left opposes voter ID because clean rules limit dirty opportunities.

FLGulfNews.com

Trump Was Right: California Has Destroyed Consent

California has become a warning label for the rest of the republic. It is what happens when one-party rule, ballot laxity, media arrogance, municipal decay, and ideological extremism fuse into one smug machine.

If you are a productive, law-abiding, tax-paying person in California, this is the signal to sell and leave. Texas will take you. Florida will take you. Tennessee will take you. The Carolinas will take you. There are still places in this union where government remembers that citizens are sovereign and bureaucrats are employees.

Trump Was Right: The Genius of Federalism

That is the genius of federalism. Americans are not trapped inside failed states. They can vote with their feet. They can take their businesses, families, churches, schools, payrolls, habits, and ambitions to states that still believe civilization is worth defending.

But flight is only temporary treatment. It is not a cure. You can leave California, but if California-style elections become the national model, there will be nowhere left to run.

That is why the SAVE Act is not a side issue. It is central. Proof of citizenship, voter ID, clean rolls, same-day voting, and paper ballots are not extremist demands. They are the minimum conditions for national survival.

When votes are ignored, delayed, diluted, harvested, cured, discovered, and dropped into the count after the public has already seen the shape of the race, people stop believing in government. When people stop believing in government, the system no longer rests on consent. It rests on coercion. That is tyranny with a better logo.

Los Angeles is now offering voters a choice between a machine Democrat and an avowed socialist. That is not a runoff. That is a hostage note.

No, Los Angeles is not worth saving if Los Angeles keeps choosing the people and systems that destroyed it. Spencer Pratt may have been the last flare shot into the sky before the city disappears into its own ideological smog.

Treat The Steal Like Biden Treated J6

The main lesson is simple: Trump’s Department of Justice must treat THE STEAL the way Biden’s Department of Justice treated January 6.

No more hearings for television. No more polite letters. No more stern statements from Republican lawyers who secretly want to get invited back to Georgetown dinner parties. If Democrats insisted that January 6 was an existential threat to democracy, then stolen elections, ballot manipulation, and institutionalized election fraud are infinitely greater threats.

Trump Was Right: The STEAL is worse than J6

Trump Was Right: The STEAL is worse than J6

Trump Was Right: The STEAL is worse than J6

One day at the Capitol did not cancel the republic. But a ballot system that lets political machines manufacture outcomes after election night absolutely can.

Investigate everyone. Subpoena everyone. Preserve every ballot, every envelope, every signature record, every server log, every chain-of-custody document, every text message, every county communication, every campaign contact, every nonprofit ballot operation, every curing operation, and every late-count decision that changed the shape of this race.

If officials, operatives, lawyers, activists, vendors, or political fixers helped steal the Los Angeles mayoral primary from Spencer Pratt, then expose them, indict them, and perp walk them.

The Democrats made the rules. They criminalized political opposition. They called skepticism insurrection. They raided homes, destroyed reputations, bankrupted defendants, and built a national morality play around “democracy.” Fine. Apply the standard back to them.

If democracy is sacred, then ballot theft is sacrilege. If institutions matter, then election offices cannot operate like partisan laundromats. If the rule of law matters, then the law must finally reach the people who have treated elections as a counting-room hustle.

Trump was right in 2020. Trump is right now. California is not slow because it is careful. California is slow because slow gives the machine room to work. Spencer Pratt proves it.

“You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid” may be the most honest sentence ever spoken on “Meet the Press.” America has had enough of both.

President Donald J. Trump

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

FLGulf.News