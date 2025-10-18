Truth & Treason: Angel Studios tells the true story of 16-year-old Helmuth Hübener, who defied the Nazis, paying the ultimate price for truth.

Greg Maresca

World War II has long served as a compelling subject for filmmakers, offering a rich tapestry of historical events, moral dilemmas, and human resilience. According to the Internet Movie Database website, there are nearly 9,000 films that explore themes related to the Second World War. These cinematic works encompass a wide array of topics, from battles and the home front to espionage and the Holocaust.

Through the lens of cinema, storytellers revisit the war not just to recount events, but to wrestle with its moral weight and historical resonance. The genre’s breadth reflects the war’s layered legacy, echoing across cultures and generations.

Last year, Angel Studios produced Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin., chronicling the powerful true story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German Christian theologian and anti-Nazi dissident who became involved in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Truth & Treason: The true story of 16-year-old Helmuth Hübener.

This year brings another inspiring Angel biopic, arguably their best to date: Truth & Treason.

Based on a true story, Truth & Treason is a powerful and emotionally charged historical film that reclaims the legacy of a story nearly lost to time. It explores the courageous tale of Helmuth Hubener, a 16-year-old boy living in Nazi Germany. As the Nazis tighten their grip, Hubener sees through their nonstop propaganda that is rooted in deception, complicity, and a betrayal of truth.

As the war intensifies and he is haunted by the injustice he witnesses, Hubener begins to question the blind loyalty expected of him, especially when his trusted Mormon bishop aligns with the Nazis. After witnessing the arrest of his Jewish friend, he formed a resistance group with his friends Karl and Rudi.

Hubener’s awakening sparks a quiet rebellion that is fueled by conscience, conviction, and the heartbreaking cost of standing against tyranny. Hubener is able to obtain a forbidden short-wave radio and listens to banned broadcasts, including the BBC, to uncover the truth and resist the fear that permeates German society.

Truth & Treason: Helmuth Hübener paid the ultimate price for truth.

Hubener arms himself with nothing but a typewriter and an unshakable moral compass. These are his weapons as he begins crafting and distributing red anti-Nazi leaflets, risking everything to expose the lies of Hitler’s house-of-cards. As his defiance grows, so does the danger. Betrayed by those he once trusted, including his bishop, Hubener’s journey becomes a heartbreaking testament to the incredibly high cost of conscience.

His clandestine operation eventually leads to his arrest by the Gestapo and, tragically, his execution by guillotine, making him at 17 years old – the youngest member of the German resistance that the Nazi’s put to death.

Hubener’s courage has not been forgotten.

Today, his name is on street signs, schools, and several memorials. At the time of his arrest, he was excommunicated by Mormon leaders, a decision that was later reversed posthumously.

With evocative cinematography, a haunting score, and raw human performances, director Matt Whitaker not only tells a story but also immerses us in a poignant tale of moral courage, personal sacrifice, and the lasting echo of truth in a world that is unwilling to hear it.

The film’s dedication to historical authenticity is evident not only in its storytelling but also in its detailed production design, carefully crafted costumes, and thoughtfully chosen filming locations.

Truth & Treason: An authentic filming location adds to the storytelling.

By utilizing Soviet-era architecture in Lithuania, the oppressive atmosphere of Nazi Germany is enhanced, both emotionally and historically, in the setting, without relying on digital effects that would otherwise make this film stand out among recent WWII dramas.

Set against the backdrop of authoritarian control, the film explores the quiet heroism of truth-telling, the weight of resistance, and the price of moral clarity. Given the weight of the subject matter, the film maintains tension while avoiding preachiness and makes its characters deeply human rather than symbolic.

The moral conflict between loyalty and truth, as well as obedience to authority and conscience, speaks loudly to our present time. This story is not just historical but also a timely warning about how we must stand for truth, even at significant personal cost.

This weekend, silence the phone and step away from the scoreboard.

Truth & Treason premieres on the big screen and deserves your undivided attention, and will reward you with more than you expect.

