Two Lees One GERM: Jeremy “GERM” Hales, Randy Shochet, Doreen Turner-Inkeles, EXPOSED! Trademark lawfare, CPS smears, and the Halesverse.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Lawfare survives on repetition, fear, and paper fog. The Halesverse is a microcosm. Say the lie enough times, clip it enough ways, file enough garbage, and hope ordinary people run out of oxygen before the record catches up. That is the game. But on Two Lees in a Pod, Lisa Lee had receipts, Robbie Keszey had history, and Luthmann had the scalpel. GERM can scream. Pocket Rocket Randy Shochet can bill. Doreen Turner-Inkeles can orbit the paper mill. But the question remains: who is writing, who is signing, who is paying, who is profiting, and who is getting hurt? This piece is “Two Lees One GERM,” first available on FL Gulf News.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

The Two Lees War Room

Richard Luthmann came onto Two Lees in a Pod with Lisa Lee and Robbie Keszey like a man walking into a courtroom already carrying the exhibit binder, the flamethrower, and the punchline. The subject was Jeremy “GERM” Hales, Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet, Doreen Turner-Inkeles, and what Luthmann described as the latest round of lies, misdirection, and legal cosplay from the Halesverse.

Doreen Turner-Inkeles

Doreen Turner-Inkeles and Randy Shochet discuss their POLAMOP

The episode was not a polite tea party. It was a live autopsy of a lawfare machine. Lisa Lee brought the receipts. Robbie Keszey brought the lived history. Luthmann brought the legal analysis, the media framing, and the blunt-force diagnosis: Hales and Shochet are not running clean litigation. They are running content dressed up as litigation, harassment dressed up as procedure, and censorship dressed up as trademark law.

The clips tell the story. One centered on bogus CPS calls and why they are unforgivable.

Luthmann, Lee, and Keszey discussed the alleged campaign around John Cook, Michelle Preston, and little Harley Grace, emphasizing that weaponizing child-protection systems is not “commentary.” It is cruelty with a phone number.

Another clip addressed adoption documents and the allegation that sensitive material was pushed online even though, as discussed on the show, the documents did not prove fraud. The panel discussed adoption records, CPS complaints, and whether the Hales ecosystem was using private child-related material to harass a family rather than expose wrongdoing.

Two Lees One GERM: His Favorite Courtroom Toy

The show then moved into the broader Hales pattern: when one paper toy breaks, GERM grabs another. Luthmann’s trademark segment was the centerpiece. Hales filed to register “JEREMY HALES” as a service mark for commentary webcasts, and Luthmann argued that the filing is not innocent branding. It is the next possible weapon in a years-long campaign to make critics afraid to say the name “Jeremy Hales” while reporting on Jeremy Hales.

Luthmann explained the trick in plain English. A trademark is supposed to protect consumers from confusion over who made, sponsored, endorsed, or sold a product or service. It is not a gag order. It is not a personal reputation force field. It is not a federal muzzle for journalists, YouTubers, defendants, critics, or commentators.

A person covering a public controversy involving Jeremy Hales has to be able to say “Jeremy Hales.” That is not infringement. That is language doing its job.

Luthmann drives the same stake through the vampire. Hales, according to Luthmann, wants a government paper he can wave at YouTube, Substack, Facebook, and anyone else hosting criticism. Not because he is protecting a real brand from counterfeiters, but because a trademark takedown threat can become censorship-by-filing.

The process becomes the punishment. The claim does not have to win quickly if it scares people immediately.

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Two Lees One GERM: Doreen, Randy, and the Paper Dragon

Then came Randy Shochet and Doreen Turner-Inkeles. Luthmann’s commentary framed Shochet as the paper mill’s public face — the “Pocket Rocket” running filings through court after court — while Turner-Inkeles surfaced as the shadow figure behind what Lisa Lee called the “motion queen” operation.

The panel discussed whether Turner-Inkeles was involved in drafting or shaping Shochet filings. At the same time, Luthmann made the legal point that responsibility generally falls on the lawyer who signs and files the document. In other words, if Randy signs it, Randy owns it.

That matters because the filings are not abstract. They become ammunition. They become live-stream fodder. They become pressure on pro se parties, YouTubers, critics, and people caught in the Halesverse blast radius. Luthmann’s critique was that Shochet and Turner-Inkeles are not acting like sober legal adults cooling down a volatile client. They appear, in his telling, to be feeding the furnace.

The episode also took shots at Turner-Inkeles’s public persona and her role in the broader Shochet orbit. The tone was tabloid, hard-edged, and unmistakably Luthmann: if you step into a legal-media war as part of the machine, do not expect velvet gloves.

The serious point beneath the fire was this: if filings contain overstatements, distortions, or claims designed to fuel online harassment instead of resolve legitimate legal disputes, the public has every right to ask who is writing, who is signing, who is billing, and who is benefiting.

Two Lees One GERM: The Lies Start to Collapse

The most important legal point from the episode involved Shochet’s own filings. Hales and Shochet have spent years helping build the “paint chips” narrative around Luthmann — unstable, irrational, detached from reality.

But in opposing Luthmann’s request for procedural accommodations, Shochet’s filing described Luthmann as legally experienced, sophisticated, strategic, capable, and knowledgeable about jurisdiction, service, declarations, conferral practice, and federal procedure.

Luthmann’s response on the show was devastating: pick a lane.

If Luthmann is a legally sophisticated former attorney who can navigate federal court better than many licensed lawyers, then the Halesverse “crazy” script collapses. But if the court’s “detached from reality” language is the operative frame, then Luthmann’s request for basic procedural fairness — including timely electronic notice — becomes harder to dismiss.

Luthmann further argued that Shochet did not simply deny the “Fly on the Wall” issue outright. Instead, the filing addressed it as a transcript-based controversy and tried to minimize its significance.

Luthmann’s view: once they brief it, it is no longer imaginary smoke. It is in the record.

Lee and Keszey stopped treating the Halesverse as entertainment and framed it as a pressure campaign. Lee described having to debunk claims again and again. Keszey talked about how people buy into narratives without learning the history.

Luthmann turned that into the larger indictment: GERM’s operation survives on repetition, not truth. Say it enough, clip it enough, send the minions enough talking points, and suddenly lies become “content.”

Two Lees One GERM: He Wanted a Circus

“GERM is s a cult-leader narcissist,” Luthmann said, capturing the whole machine. In his opinion, Hales is not just thin-skinned. He is operating like a cult figure inside a content ecosystem where loyalty matters more than facts.

Critics are enemies. Families are collateral. Court filings are scripts. Lawyers are props. Minions become unpaid infantry. Every dispute becomes another episode.

That is why the clips on CPS calls, adoption documents, court drama profits, trademark threats, Doreen’s alleged motion-room fingerprints, and the Fly on the Wall all connect. They are not isolated fragments. They are chapters in the same story. Luthmann’s appearance on Two Lees in a Pod presented Hales, Shochet, and Turner-Inkeles as pieces of a legal-media machine: GERM creates the grievance, Pocket Rocket papers it, the ecosystem spins it, and real people pay the price.

But Luthmann’s message was clear. The lies are no longer moving unchallenged. The filings are being read. The contradictions are being clipped. The trademark play has been challenged. The CPS allegations are being called out. The adoption-document smear is being answered. The Fly on the Wall issue is being dragged back into the light.

GERM wanted a circus. On Two Lees, Luthmann brought the ringmaster’s hook.

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