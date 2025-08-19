This is For Real.

This is For Real.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryann Petri's avatar
Maryann Petri
Aug 20

ALL of this at taxpayer’s expense, WHEN does it end??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Scrivener, LLC (Cook Islands)
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture