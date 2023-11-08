By Richard Luthmann

Last week I questioned whether a write-in vote could be an effective protest against the New York City Uni-Party.

I woke up yesterday to a Facebook post from everyone’s favorite political rabble-rouser, Bobby Zahn:

Tomorrow is election day. The uniparty candidate for district attorney is democrat Mike Mcmahon. Mike McMahon is known for many things. He is known for spending your money to put his name on garbage pails. He is known for raising your taxes 18.5%. And finally he is known for spending millions of your taxpayer dollars to put in jail someone for the heinous crime of making a fake Facebook page about? You guessed it. Mike McMahon. Send the uniparty a message and write in Richard Luthmann for DA tomorrow. It is the best name to send a message to the uniparty, even if you know and don't like Richard.

There sure as hell are a lot of people that don’t know me. Most of them don’t like me. They have good instincts.

Bobby Zahn is appealing to those who actually know me and really don’t like me. It’s a sizeable constituency that includes the sitting Staten Island DA Michael “Edward the Longshanks” McMahon.

Like many, Zahn was appealing to the frustrated voters. The forgotten man and woman. Those who feel they have been removed from the political process. And there are many.

It’s been a slow drift. It used to be two candidates who stood for America, both with reasonable, albeit different viewpoints. Kennedy-Nixon in 1960 comes to mind. They stood on their issues. They debated. The country picked one over the other on Election Day. Everyone went to work the next day. Pretty simple.

JFK and Richard Nixon during the 1960 presidential election.

But what we have seen in recent elections would be comical if it wasn’t so disgraceful.

And the best example comes from comedy: The Simpsons.

Kang and Kodos came to Earth to enslave the human race. One ran for President as a Democrat, and the other as a Republican. The result: the human race was enslaved. Are things much different in reality?

Fictional aliens Kang and Kodos came to Earth from outer space with a plan to dominate the planet. What was their scheme? They would ensure that one of them would become elected President of the United States. One would run as a Democrat and the other as a Republican. The voters in America would be crippled because of the two-party system. Kang and Kodos would rise to power and enslave the world.

The vignette, though humorous, points to some greater truths about the illusion of choice. The first is the popular reaction after an election, embodied by Homer Simpson once he and Marge are chained slaves of their new alien overlords. “Don’t blame me…I voted for Kodos!” he said.

And in many ways, American politics up and down the ballot has become a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” proposition.

The last presidential election saw a literally brain-dead human being campaigning from his basement while he wasn’t telling everyone, “Corn Pop was a bad dude.” He became President. But he could just have easily gotten lost at the dog track. And America and the world are feeling the painful consequences of that choice, leaving many yearning for the “golden age” of the Jimmy Carter administration.

But this past election in New York City has somehow gotten worse. NYC is at the cutting edge of many trends, and the latest one seems to be an “unapologetic political uni-party.”

If you went to the polls on Election Day, you didn’t even have the illusion of choice. The ballots in many places looked like the “Vote By Acclamation” elections we see in coolie countries and totalitarian regimes. Vladamir Putin, Chairman Xi, or the Supreme Leader, “wins” with 99% of the vote. And if the one percent of dissenters are discovered, they are shot in the head after some time in a rape room.

Is that where America is headed? Looking at recent ballots, it sure looks like it.

But there was some encouragement from Election Night. Even with DA “Edward the Longshanks” McMahon’s stranglehold on ballot access, nearly a thousand and a half voters penciled in a different choice.

Bobby Zahn says many of the write-ins are for me. And if that’s the case, it sends a strong message about the state of politics and uni-party control. If you love democracy and America, it’s time to oust your traitorous, corrupt party leadership that makes deals for their own personal advancement over the needs of their constituents.

Don’t believe me? Ask GOP Chairman Mike Tannousis when he’s sworn in as a judge with the approval of Team McMahon. Don’t worry. That day is coming just like it came for Helbock, Castorina, and Lantry before him.

So what does that mean for good ol’ Luthmann? If I have a bunch of write-in votes, doesn’t that mean I can cause some good old-fashioned trouble?

Maybe I should declare victory “On the Paper,” seeing as the voting machines are all unreliable. I can go to court this week and seek to get all of McMahon’s votes invalidated because of “Russian interference.”

Luthmann ain’t climbing that tower. Not many would.

Or maybe I’ll go back to the polls purely in Luthmannesque fashion. I’ll consider a run-off “Election By Combat.” Me and DA Edward Longshanks can go at it mano a mano. But no matter what, he can keep the girl.

Or maybe I’ll collect the paper ballots and shove them up my ass. That’s one way to gain solid support from the progressives.

In the end, I’m not sure what I should do. Maybe I’ll ask WIlliam Peck. If I were on Team McMahon, I wouldn’t even have to hold a seance.

What do you think?