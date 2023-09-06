NOTE: Though violence has historically sometimes been an effective solution to combat tyranny and injustice, nothing in this article should be construed to advocate violent action. While we still have a free press and incorruptible actors in our justice system, there is still hope for democracy and our constitutional republic. Only when a populace has no other options can violent opposition to authoritarianism, its offices, its symbols, and its machinery become morally justified by natural law.

“Whenever [the government] is used to impoverish, harass, or subdue…the people of a common-wealth…this is tyranny…Where-ever the law ends…tyranny begins.” - John Locke

Additionally, nothing here is to be construed as legal advice. The following is a journalistic/free-expression product.

This article will detail why New York State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr. is a disloyal deadbeat, a perjurious felon, and an illegitimate judge.

It will also show a roadmap for potential action against him and the New York State Office of Court Administration (OCA) because they knowingly and brazenly continue sending him out on the bench to hurt the citizens of New York State. OCA knows Castorina is a criminal and a law-breaker, and they don’t care.

This article will progress in several parts:

Context and ‘Why?’ Castorina and Luthmann: Crooked Ron’s Crime of Disloyalty Castorina and Eric Nelson: Crooked Ron’s Crime of Perjury Luthmann’s Coming, And Hell’s Coming With Him How to Tell Illegitimate Judge Ron and OCA to Go Fuck Themselves

Context and the ‘Why?’

As an investigative journalist, my goal is to speak truth to power. I don’t shy away from the tough cases: corrupt courts, shady government officials, dirty political machines, pedophiles - I am tackling them all.

But Crooked Judge Ron Castorina is the worst of the bunch. I know because I know Ron personally, and I know his “system” intimately. No one can better supervise a Viking hall burning than one who has sat with the Jarl and drank the mead.

And while barbaric, while purely Viking, sometimes “purification by fire” is the only way to dissemble tyrants.

I have acquired audio tapes made in Castorina’s courtroom. He handles many divorce, matrimonial, and family law cases. I have been provided with information from several sources who have appeared before Crooked Judge Ron. They all make the same complaint. They have been destroyed. They have nothing left to lose. And the common thread is Crooked Judge Ron Castorina. They were put down - illegally and unethically - by him. By his own hand.

This roadmap is for them.

Most of these people are good people. The best people. Hard-working, day-in and day-out, lunch-pail workers. Cops, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, and others, working shifts day and night, putting their lives on the line, and desiring only to come home to their families.

But when their families are broken - for whatever reason - these people no longer have homes. All they have is Crooked Judge Ron and his predatory circle.

What I am prepared to release is one of his favorite tactics. Crooked Ron goes “off the record” and bullies litigants from the bench to waive their rights to “resolve cases.” You hear his own voice. And you immediately understand that he is in the business of doing what no Supreme Court Justice should ever be in the business of doing or what the Court Administrators should knowingly allow.

If you aren’t familiar with that racket, Ron always ensures that the lawyers get their fees first. Then, either through holding money or your children hostage, Ron induces a “Faustian bargain.” You “agree” to give everything away because, with consent, all things are possible. The pain and the threats become too unbearable. And, after all, the person in front of you in the black robes is a judge and not a common criminal. Society does not “allow” you to do anything other than bend over. You can’t mow people down in parking lots or “go postal” as much as you feel you want to.

None of this is legal or ethical, mind you. But, like actual criminals, Ron and company realize that you can’t stop them. Who are you, some peon, to go against the machine? Even your lawyer is one of them. As much as you think they have your back, they also owe loyalty to the system. Divided loyalty. Their first commandment is: “Lawyer, protect thyself.”

But the truth, to paraphrase Saint Augustine, is like a lion. It needs no defense. Release it, and it will fend for itself and devour the crooked and unrighteous.

Luthmann is armed with the truth. He has acquired a multitude of information from protected sources. One tape, given to me by J.A., has Crooked Judge Ron telling the 9-11 responder that he knows his victim’s compensation money may be “untouchable,” but not in his courtroom.

Typically, if you were a 9-11 responder (and Staten Island, New York has many), the law says no NYS judge can touch that money in a divorce. It’s yours.

“For equitable distribution purposes, an award under the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund is the equivalent of the recovery in a personal injury action. See Howe v. Howe, 68 AD3d 38, 886 N.Y.S.2d 722 [2d Dept. 2009].”

But Crooked Judge Ron isn’t bound by the application of the law. He specifically referenced the equitable distribution principle above - and then told the 9-11 victim that he “didn’t care.” If the victim didn’t give up the money, Crooked Judge Ron would rule against him anyway. And it would be “two years and $25,000 before the Appellate Division got around to fixing it.”

Yes. Luthmann has this all on tape, along with J.A.’s attorney telling him in the hallway afterward, “There’s nothing you can do.”

But there is always something you can do when armed with the truth.

Castorina and Luthmann: Crooked Ron’s Crimes are Disloyalty and Treachery

Republican Ronald Castorina, Jr. was a New York State Assemblyman from Staten Island before being elected as a State Supreme Court Judge. His disloyalty and criminality have been covered extensively in the press.

Disloyal

I will say it unequivocally. Ron Castorina and I were friends. He said it in writing on numerous occasions. But legalities aside, he and I spent time together. We talked. We went out for dinners. I knew he was gay. He didn’t have to tell me. He made a pass at me that I brushed off by pouring each of us another Irish whiskey. It didn’t offend me. It’s who Ron is and was. I loved him for him. He was my friend.

But, when push came to shove, Ron was disloyal like Judas Iscariot.

I was hurt when I learned what Castorina swore under oath before Stone-Cold Criminal Prosecutor Eric Nelson. It wasn’t that he said he had nothing to do with Fake Facebook pages. I could have stomached him acting to protect himself if he were loyal, if he had a backbone.

It was because Ron denied ever being my friend. That was a lie and a betrayal. And a fundamental crime against the laws of God and man. Ron Castorina is a liar and a traitor.

Judge Castorina claimed under oath in 2018 that he was never Luthmann’s friend. He avoided him at all costs. This photo tells a different story, the true story. It was taken the night Castorina won a 2016 primary election over Janine Materna.

In Dante’s circles of hell, the traitor is the lowest of the low. The traitor is sent to the deepest, darkest circle of all: The ninth circle - the desolate frozen lake of the damned.

The traitors in Dante’s ninth circle include traitors to one’s kin, traitors to one’s people, traitors to one’s guests, traitors to one’s liege lord, and traitors to God.

The traitor is the lowest form of entity. Worse than a thief, a rapist, a murderer, or a pedophile. They are the most dangerous people who walk amongst us because they endanger the natural order and entire families, sects, nations, institutions, and everyone in them.

No healthy justice system seats a traitor as a judge because anyone who would sell out his friends, family, religion, or countrymen is a criminal of the lowest sort. The traitor would do anything and say anything for their personal advancement, without regard for the law or right and wrong.

“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13.

And no one deserves more universal scorn than one who would so willingly betray.

So, let’s detail Crooked Judge Ron’s treachery.

How was Crooked Judge Ron Disloyal to His Friends?

Crooked Judge Ron was in a hotly-contested and vicious 2016 primary race against attorney Janine Materna. During the campaign, Materna accused Castorina of engaging in “smear tactics.”

Attorney Janine Materna claimed Judge Castorina had a hand in digital “smear tactics” in their 2016 N.Y.S. Assembly primary election. Based on overwhelming political pressure, Richard Luthmann was improperly convicted of felonies - falsifying business records and criminal impersonation. Crooked Judge Ron, then an Assemblyman, skated on the charges. He was never really investigated.

Materna alleged Castorina was responsible for creating a Fake Facebook page that resembled Materna’s official campaign page. Castorina denied any knowledge of the Facebook page or its creation.

Materna was running in a Republican primary in a heavily Republican district. The fake Facebook page satirically poked at her former Democratic party affiliation by posting pictures of and tying her to Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton.

Materna claimed the Fake Facebook “ruined” her campaign.

A year later, in 2017, a now-deceased drug addict named Charlie Balducci publicized evidence that Luthmann was behind the Fake Facebook. Balducci was Luthmann’s deadbeat legal client and was pissed because Luthmann handed him a bill for $30,000 for defending his house from foreclosure from non-payment.

“I know Balducci was a drug addict. I saw him do drugs and pop pills. I’m preparing to sue the NYC Arts Cypher for over $50,000 in legal fees for work I last performed in late 2017. They get a shitload of government money now so that I can extract every dollar from them plus nine percent statutory interest.”

Balducci went to NY1 reporter Amanda Farinacci (after a dozen other reporters said there was no story because of the First Amendment). Luthmann was the creator and manager of the Fake Facebook page.

Documents released by NY1 News show Ron Castorina was behind it all.

NY1 obtained screen shots of Facebook conversations between Luthmann and Castorina in which the creation of such a site was discussed. “Janine Materna filed a committee [to run against me],” Castorina begins. Luthmann replies, “Time for a fake Janine Materna site…” “Is there a picture of her with Hillary?” Luthmann asks. “I’m looking for one,” Castorina replies. Eventually, a doctored photo of Clinton supposedly standing with Materna appeared on the page, with the statement. “On September 13” — the date of the GOP primary — “we will make HERstory.” In another Facebook conversation, Luthmann sent Castorina that photo of Materna and Holder, and an image linking Materna and Mayor de Blasio, adding: “In a news feed near you very soon!” “Good,” Castorina replied. “She’s a vicious animal.”

The press called Richard Luthmann “a longtime friend of Castorina.”

Facebook records show Castorina participated in the fake Facebook page lampooning and smearing Materna but also helped Luthmann find content, including pictures.

Luthmann was Loyal to Crooked Ron

I was sitting next to attorney Sean O’Sullivan at a Kiwanis Convention in Lake Placid, New York when Ron called and asked me to put out a political “alibi letter” for him. There is actually a picture of the two of us sitting together in the back row of the set-up on the “Miracle on Ice” rink while I drafted the post with Sean’s input:

RON CASTORINA FACEBOOK “POLITICAL ALIBI” POST

I don’t think Sean is stupid enough to get his ticket pulled to lie for Ron.

And the entire post was a classic example of my old way of doing things. “Luthmann politics.”

I said everything I was about to say was “true.”

I gave my friend Ron his “political alibi.”

I then said that politics is not about truth: “From Plato to Machiavelli to Hannah Arendt, the practice of politics has never been tied to truth. It is tied to distributive justice whereby there are great ‘noble lies’ to borrow a Platonic term.”

I then said SCOTUS agreed with me: “On Your Mark, Get Set, Lie: Supreme Court Weighs Truth in Politics.”

And then I lied: “Ron Castorina has no knowledge of the contents of this email. Nor does any other elected official. This is all me - setting the record straight for my friend. If you’re with me, I’m with you to the Gates of Hell.”

A Political Alibi Used to Placate

With his political alibi in tact, most in Staten Island political circles gave him the benefit of the doubt. After all, Crooked Ron was the Staten Island Republican Party Chairman. Too many people were “invested” in him.

Former Staten Island District Attorney Daniel Donovan

On August 30, 2017, then-Congressman and former Staten Island District Attorney Daniel Donovan came to Castorina’s defense. The former prosecutor did not address what Crooked Ron did or didn’t do (that was clear). Donovan addressed “Who Ron Was,” setting the stage for his “political immunity”:

“He’s a great leader in such a short period of time for our party, has the respect and the support of all the members of the county committee, so I think [resignation is] something that none of us support.”

More information came out on September 8, 2018. NY1 News reported that Castorina knew about the Facebook pages:

Luthmann and Castorina communicated often on Facebook Messenger, according to screenshots obtained by NY1.

Though he was clearly behind the Fake Facebook page, Castorina said he was unaware of it.

“I’ll let that all play out,” Assemblymen Castorina said. “You can make your own decisions. But, frankly, this is between [Luthmann] and [Materna].”

Castorina added further that he did not “know Luthmann well” and denied “being his friend.”

After NY1 News broke more of the Fake Facebook story on September 8, 2017, Castorina knew enough to lawyer up.

Castorina tells NY1 he’s been advised by his attorney not to speak with NY1 and declined comment.

By September 9, 2017, Castorina sang a new tune to the Staten Island Advance, perhaps prompted by his newly-retained lawyers:

Castorina has told the Advance he never initiated conversation with Luthmann about attacking Materna on social media, and only replied to placate him and prevent the litigious man from aiming his legal guns at Castorina.

And so, like Pontius Pilate, Crooked Judge Ron Castorina had washed his hands of the “Luthmann problem.”

Castorina would ride the “placate Luthmann” around town. Within a few weeks, everyone forgot that Luthmann AND Castorina were both involved in the Fake Janine Materna Facebook page.

Luthmann became the focus, particularly after it was arranged for him to be arrested on “unrelated” federal charges by Hillary Clinton and Michael McMahon.

Castorina’s problem is that his “placate Luthmann” talking point is a lie. It was a political strategy worthy of a treacherous jellyfish with no moral center. I was definitely not truthful.

Castorina’s problem isn’t political. He weathered his political storm.

Politically, Castorina’s prospects were grand. He is now a New York State Supreme Court Justice.

Castorina’s problem is legal. And OCA’s problem is institutional.

Unequivocal Proof Judge Ronald Castorina is Treacherous, and OCA Knowingly Allows This Liar to Sit on the Bench and Destroy Lives

“Placate Luthmann” was a lie, and demonstrably so. NY1 News had shown it to be.

In the United States, the law may not forgive the politically forgivable. Bill Clinton did not have sex with “that woman,” Monica Lewinsky, before he admitted he did. The public came around. The law did not.

Clinton made false statements under oath. As a result, he lost his license to practice law in Arkansas.

In the United States, the law does not always forgive perjurers. But this is Staten Island, where the law is franchised, and legal fundament gives way to the politically expedient.

The Staten Island legal elite continue to tolerate the Castorina stench willingly. After all, after years of “The Dump,” their “workplace” on Central Avenue is little more than a legal “fertilizer plant.”

The question is, can the law, OCA, and institutional integrity tolerate the Castorina stench - particularly now that Luthmann advances the blueprint for the delegitimization of Castorina’s judicial work, a multitude of lawsuits against OCA, and justified legal nullification in Staten Island so long as Crooked Judge Ron Castorina remains on the bench?

Castorina knew about and approved Luthmann’s antics with former NYC Board of Elections General Counsel Steven Richman, who turned out to be a total sexual deviant sleazoid.

I can’t say I didn’t know this. I heard stories about his “special workouts” at the Columbia University Wrestling Room as a student. In 2000, he sought strapping young lads to “run security” for the Clintons. He held one-on-one tryouts in the wrestling room, where he would get a chance to grope the applicants up and down while examining their “bona fides” for the job.

Sexual Deviant and Former NYC Board of Elections General Counsel Steven Richman

Luthmann’s lampooning of Richman entertained Castorina. Here is their Facebook Messenger exchange of August 1, 2017:

Richard Luthmann: I called Steve Richman a Jew-rat. Richard Luthmann: But passed it off as mispronounced Jurat. Richard Luthmann: It’s not like there is a Jew-rat right in front of me. Judge Ron Castorina Jr.: Noooooo- lmfao ur fuckin terrible and hysterical all at the same time lol ha ha ha Judge Ron Castorina Jr.: I thought unused to like Steve Judge Ron Castorina Jr.: U used to * Richard Luthmann: This is Prima Facie defect… You don’t look at the Jew-rat right in front of me… Richard Luthmann: It was glorious. Richard Luthmann: I never liked Steve Richman. Judge Ron Castorina Jr.: Omg omg omg out of your mind!!!! I have to see this video

The “placating” Judge Castorina did not condemn Luthmann’s calling Steve Richman a “Jew Rat.” Instead, Judge Castorina expressed an almost uncontrollable glee from it and desired to see the video.

NOTE: Judge Castorina is BIASED. If you are Jewish, you may want to cut and paste this above conversation into your Court papers and ask for a new judge.

Additionally, if you are not Jewish and understand history, you may choose to cut and paste the above into your papers and talk about the Judenrat established by the Nazis in the Krakow ghetto and elsewhere in Eastern Europe. The Judenrat was a device used by the Nazis to confer lesser legal status upon Jews.

So, among other things, you have evidence showing that Judge Ron Castorina was no problem with “second-class citizenship” or such distinctions contained under Nazi law. Such classification violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the New York State and Federal Constitutions. If you are offended by a judge who apparently holds such beliefs, you obviously have a legal basis to ask for a new judge.

Crooked Judge Castorina knew all about the Fake Facebook Janine Materna page. Castorina advised me about what the page should contain.

And this isn’t a figment of Luthmann’s imagination. According to the NY1 News report:

NY1 previously revealed that Castorina knew Luthmann was behind a deceptively official-looking Facebook page that mischaracterized the positions of Castorina’s opponent, Janine Materna, in a Republican primary for Assembly last fall. Screenshots show that Luthmann communicated with Castorina about what that page should contain. After our report aired, a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate Luthmann’s role in that page and others.

Frank Report published these communications relied upon by NY1 News:

Evidence of Judge Castorina’s Perjury in Grand Jury Proceeding

On October 11, 2015, Castorina told Luthmann that Janine Materna had filed a campaign committee and was going to primary him next year “for sure.” Luthmann said: “Time for a fake Janine Materna site….”

Castorina: janine materna filed a committee- shes going to primary me for sure

Castorina: she was roming around richmond town with that guy ron lauria yesterday too Luthmann: Fuck them.

Luthmann: Time for a fake Janine Materna site…

Castorina knew Luthmann intended to make a Fake Janine Materna Facebook page 11 months before the election.

In the same conversation, Castorina said Materna had been preparing to make websites for years. Luthmann had a one-word response: “Facebook.”

Castorina replied: “Yes – I need to talk to you about that race, and I’m going to need your expertise.”

If that doesn’t sound like someone hiring someone to do a job, what does? I have demanded payment for services rendered on behalf of Crooked Ronald Castorina. He is a deadbeat who does not pay.

NOTE: Judge Castorina is a DEADBEAT. He doesn’t pay his valid legal debts. If you are in a case before him, you may consider asking him to give your case to a new judge. How can a deadbeat perform “equitable distribution” of YOUR assets if he doesn’t pay his own debts?

I filed a case against Crooked Judge Ron before. A new case will be pending very shortly (like the next few days). You may want to cite one of these cases in your papers. And there are plenty of fun exhibits to look at, too! They can help you tell Crooked Judge Ron why he is such a deadbeat and should have nothing to do with your case.

Castorina and Luthmann collaborated on a search for a picture of Materna with Hillary Clinton to be used on Facebook “smear tactics.”

Castorina: that bitch has had a URL for assembly congress and senate for 5 years- shes fucking nuts Luthmann: Facebook… Castorina: yes- i need to talk to you about that race, and im going to need your expertise Luthmann: Then turn it into RINO Janine Materna

Luthmann: FLIP FLOP

Luthmann: FLIPPITY FLOPPITY FLOOP Castorina: shes a republican, but she took the working fam parties endorsement and worked for hillary Luthmann: Republican today…Dem yesterday

Luthmann: Is there a picture of her with Hillary?\ Castorina: yes, so much bullshit- shes a first year law student- its like legally blond Castorina: im looking for one, but theres a few with chucky schumer

Castorina gladly helped Luthmann, even advising him that in Republican Staten Island, a photo with Democrat Senator Charles Schumer would help make the Facebook page more beneficial to him and less for his opponent, Materna.

Crooked Judge Ron was not placating. He was an active participant. A Facebook smear was what he wanted for HIS campaign. He asked Luthmann for help.

Castorina wanted social media tricks to help get him elected. He wanted to sit down with me. He said so on Messenger.

He did not consider “Luthmann” a crazy, some occupational hazard in his rarefied business. Luthmann was his friend. He asked Luthmann to have dinner, requesting it on more than one occasion.

Judge Ron sought Luthmann’s advice, and he agreed to pay for that advice.

Castorina ran on the Reform Party Line in the 2016 primary as an Assemblyman, delivered to him partly by Luthmann, the Reform Party’s Law Chair.

The evidence is blatant. On October 11, 2015, Luthmann shared the link to the Janine Materna fake Facebook page with Castorina for the first time.

Castorina responded, “I want to crush her – such a phony bitch.”

He called her a bitch.

Luthmann: “Poop Shoot Princess”

Shared Link: https://www.facebook.com/SeeYouNextTuesdaySI/

https://www.facebook.com/Janine-Materna-862847303822389/timeline/

Link title: Log in or sign up to view

Link description: See posts, photos and more on Facebook. Castorina: Ha ha ha Luthmann: We’ll get her about 500 likes… Castorina: I want to crush her- such a phony bitch

Castorina: She’s such a phony self serving bitch. Can’t stand her

NOTE: Judge Castorina is a MYSOGINIST. If you are a woman in a case before him, you might consider cutting and pasting some of this material when you ask Judge Castorina to send your case to another judge. Someone who calls women “BITCHES” and laughs about “pearl necklaces” has no respect for women and is insensitive to violence against women. Crooked Judge Ron cannot be a fair judge because he does not care about protecting women and will leave them susceptible to domestic violence, among other things.

Castorina knew about the Fake Facebook Janine Materna page in October 2015. He knew Luthmann was behind the political hit job because he collaborated with his friend.

The Castorina-Materna Republican Primary Election for the NYS Assembly took place on September 13, 2016. One month before, Luthmann reported his Facebook posts to Castorina.

DeBlasio and #NYCHATottenville

The first had a picture of Materna with former NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio, a politician reviled in the Staten Island Assembly District. The Facebook post stated as if it came from Materna: “We will have a conversation about Housing Projects on the South Shore. #NYCHATottenville.”

This was meant to scare voters into thinking Materna would build a “racially diverse public subsidy.” God forbid a Democrat-heavy housing project popped up on the South Shore of Staten Island! It would make January 6 look like a few people getting together for coffee.

At this point, Crooked Judge Ron Castorina had every chance to disavow the Fake Facebook and Luthmann if he was “placating.”

But Crooked Judge Ron didn’t say he wanted to win with integrity and honesty. With aspirations of becoming a judge and judging other people’s ethics, Crooked Judge Ron showed no moral center.

Instead, he said, “Good, She’s a vicious animal.”

Castorina said Materna was the vicious animal.

When Luthmann showed him the photo and the remarks purportedly coming from Materna about building a housing project in the voters’ neighborhood, Castorina said, “Good.”

On September 7, 2016, less than a week before the primary, Luthmann messaged Castorina with the hashtag #NYCHATottenville and said this would be trending.

The #NYCHATottenville hashtag came from the Materna fake Facebook.

Castorina responded, “Good as it should be!!!!!”

Luthmann: I have a feeling that #NYCHATottenville will be a topic of conversation the next few days. Castorina: Good as it should be!!!!!

Weiner - SOLID ON WOMEN’S ISSUES

Another post placed Materna with sex offender Anthony Weiner and said: “SOLID ON WOMEN’S ISSUES.”

Castorina replied: “lmfao ha ha ha.”

Castorina Supplies a Picture of Materna and Eric Holder - BLACK LIVES MATTER #BLM

Luthmann: Shared Link: (DeBlasio Post) https://www.facebook.com/SeeYouNextTuesdaySI/photos/

a.863484487092004/1043645315742586/?type=3

Shared Link: (Weiner Post) https://www.facebook.com/SeeYouNextTuesdaySI/photos/

a.863484487092004/1043643762409408/?type=3

Luthmann: The Dark Penguin strikes! Castorina: Lmfao ha ha ha Castorina: Don’t forget this one (Holder and Materna picture) Luthmann: In a news feed near you very soon! Castorina: good!

Castorina: shes a vicious animal Luthmann: Ah yes. But I’m Luthmann! Castorina: Lol Luthmann: Shared Link: (Holder and Materna Post) https://www.facebook.com/SeeYouNextTuesdaySI/photos/

a.863484487092004/1043665285740589/?type=3 Castorina: That’s just hysterical wow

On August 21, 2016, at 6:37 p.m., Castorina sent Luthmann a picture of Materna with Obama Attorney General Eric Holder.

At 6:40 pm, three minutes later, the picture was posted to the Materna Fake Facebook page with the caption: “BLACK LIVES MATTER #BLM.”

Castorina replied, “That’s just hysterical wow.”

NOTE: Judge Castorina is BIASED and RACIALLY INSENISTIVE. If you are Black or Brown, you may want to cut and paste this above conversation into your Court papers and ask for a new judge. Judge Castorina is not sympathetic to issues of race and systemic racism. It is unclear that OCA has ordered him to attend sensitivity training. You may want your case heard by someone who is not evil.

Janine Materna XXX

On August 30, 2016, two weeks before the primary, Luthmann sent a message to Castorina. “I think we have to do a new video,” he said. “Janine Materna is not a democrat. Janine Materna is a cunt.”

Agreeing that the woman was a “cunt,” Judge Castorina said, “She’s a rotten one at that.”

Luthmann said, “Janine Materna XXX?” and sent a photoshopped picture of a blonde woman performing a lewd act on a man.

An amused and excited Castorina replied: “Lmfaooo omg. Her and Weiner. There’s her pearl necklace she always wears.”

Luthmann: I think we have to do a new video.

Castorina: Janine Materna is not a democrat. Janine Materna is a cunt. Castorina: She’s a rotten one at that. Luthmann: Janine Materna XXX?

Luthmann: (Sends lewd photoshopped picture)

Luthmann: She will jump in front of a bus. Castorina: Lmfaooo omg.

Castorina: Her and wiener

Castorina: there’s her pearl necklace whe always wears… Luthmann: “Carlos Danger and me.” Castorina: That’s just terrible OMG lol

NOTE: Judge Castorina is a MYSOGINIST. If you are a woman in a case before him, you might consider cutting and pasting some of this material when you ask Judge Castorina to send your case to another judge. Someone who allows women to be called “ROTTEN CUNTS” and laughs about “pearl necklaces” has no respect for women and is insensitive to violence against women. Crooked Judge Ron cannot be a fair judge because he does not care about protecting women and will leave them susceptible to domestic violence, among other things.

Castorina benefited. He won the election.

Luthmann paid the price. The powers that be wanted Luthmann gone. His political activity and the Reform Party’s fifth ballot line were “dangerous.”

But the only people who perceived danger were the political hacks, thieves, and charlatans Luthmann was using politically protected satire to expose.

To entirely excise himself from Luthmann and Fake Facebook, Castorina had one additional task: PERJURY.

In 2018, Stone Cold Criminal Special Prosecutor Eric Nelson needed to secure an indictment against Luthmann. Michael McMahon wanted it. Castorina wanted his Judgeship.

Castorina, then an Assemblyman and judicial candidate, became Crooked Special Prosecutor Eric Nelson’s star witness.

Castorina and Eric Nelson: Crooked Ron’s Crimes of Perjury in Service of “Get Luthmann”

Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sought the prosecution of Richard Luthmann, then a lawyer. McMahon was previously a “victim” of Luthmann’s social media activities, modeled after a US Government program the Obama Administration employed in the Middle East.

The U.S. Government has been creating fake social media sites for years. It’s OK to hoodwink Black and Brown people. But when you screw with politicians’ money, you have to disappear.

McMahon wanted Luthmann gone. He must have known Crooked Judge Ron Castorina was Luthmann’s co-conspirator.

Luthmann created Facebook and other social media pages to lampoon McMahon when he ran for office in 2015.

One post lampooned McMahon’s campaign team and depicted them as an Irish Mafia family, listing his wife, then-Staten Island Administrative Judge Judith McMahon, as head of it.

Notice the satirical document says: MATERIAL PROTECTED UNDER U.S. CONST. AMENDMENT I.

As a “victim” of Luthmann’s satire, McMahon could not use his office to pursue Luthmann directly.

“Smiling Jack” McMahon - Castorina on Facebook September 11-12, 2015:

In 2015, Luthmann created a satirical Fake Facebook page for Democratic District Attorney Candidate Michael McMahon.

Luthmann referred to McMahon as “Smiling Jack” and McMahon’s advisor, former Judge Carmen Cognetta, as “Girl Get On Your Back.”

The latter reference was sexual harassment allegations that forced Cognetta to resign from the Family Court bench in 1993.

Luthmann sent Castorina this image, which appeared on a fake Mike McMahon Facebook page.

“Judge” Castorina: Lmfao- fucking hysterical ha ha ha. Your the best rich. I just got home and saw this and cracked up. It’s spot on. Lol

Luthmann sent another image from the fake Facebook page:

“Judge” Castorina: Wow- lmfao girl get on your back— holy shit – I’m fucking pissing my pants lmfao- wow ha ha ha Luthmann: Fuck him. Smiling Jack ain’t too happy with me. Castorina: what happened Luthmann: I am responsible for all his problems apparently. Castorina: i love the smiling jack reference and “girl get on your back” fuckin amazing

Special Prosecutor Assigment

Mike McMahon’s Office assigned a special prosecutor to investigate whether Luthmann’s Fake Facebook pages were criminal.

Attorney Thomas Tormey, a seasoned criminal attorney and the first special prosecutor assigned, investigated and returned the Luthmann case. The case was not prosecutable on First Amendment grounds.

New York Trial Attorney Thomas Tormey

McMahon wanted the appointment of a second special prosecutor. He got his wish in Stone Cold Criminal Special Prosecutor Eric Nelson.

Nelson had marching orders directly from McMahon: GET LUTHMANN.

Nelson had carte blanche to bill millions to NYC Taxpayers with one caveat: GET LUTHMANN.

Nelson could commit crimes like the Unauthorized Practice of Law and Subornation of Perjury with one caveat: GET LUTHMANN.

Nelson ignored grand jurors when they asked about the First Amendment, an absolute defense to the charges:

GRAND JUROR: Can you state what freedom of speech, what is -- the second amendment? GRAND JURY FOREPERSON: First Amendment. MR. NELSON: First Amendment GRAND JUROR: Can you tell us what the whole thing -- MR. NELSON: I'm not going to give a course on freedom of speech. GRAND JUROR: I can look it up though? MR. NELSON: You could look it up in terms of what freedom of speech means, but not in the context of this case. GRAND JUROR: No, just -- MR. NELSON: You have a right to go on the Internet and look at anything as long as it doesn't pertain to this particular case. GRAND JUROR: Okay.

Nelson continues to lie to judges and courts to cover up his and others’ wrongdoing.

The Fake Facebook case continues before Brooklyn Judge Donald Leo.

Brooklyn Judge Donald Leo

Crooked Special Prosecutor Nelson lied and perjured himself in his most recent papers to Brooklyn Judge Leo and Staten Island Judge Mundy.

It appears to be an ongoing conspiracy to avoid exposing Judge Ronald Castorina’s perjury and other criminal involvement by public and elected officials.

Castorina and Nelson’s Grand Jury Perjury

In August 2018, Corrupt Special Prosecutor Eric Nelson convened a Grand Jury.

Then-Assemblyman Castorina was not just a witness for the prosecution. He was the STAR WITNESS.

The special prosecutor asked Castorina if he was an associate of Luthmann.

CASTORINA LIE: “ He was somebody that I would typically like to avoid.”

Q. And how do you know Mr. Luthmann? A. Mr. Luthmann is, I believe currently and was, a member of the New York State bar. He was an attorney, and so I knew of him from just appearing in the courts; you know, going to bar association functions where he would regularly be. He was hard to — to miss and hard to not — he was hard to miss because he was always very — a very boisterous guy, a very big personality, and so he was somebody that I would typically like to avoid.

Castorina said nothing of friendship or business relationship.

The equivalent:

Q. “Judas, did you know a guy named Jesus of Nazareth?” A. “Hmm. I vaguely remember a criminal who was crucified by the Romans. He used to preach now and then.”

The special prosecutor asked about communications with Luthmann. Castorina said Luthman was crazy and that he contacted him without encouragement.

Don’t forget, Castorina tried to put a move on Luthmann. He would have let me do him if I was into that shit.

Of course, Castorina’s testimony was all lies, and Crooked Special Prosecutor Nelson knew all about it. This is apparent Perjury and the Subornation of Perjury.

I’ll make it blatantly obvious.

CASTORINA LIE: “[Luthmann] never indicated he was going to make a [FAKE FACEBOOK] page or that nobody asked him to do anything like that.”

Q. No, but from your own recollection at the time of the events, Assemblyman, from your recollection in terms of what was going on politically or — or in public at the time and in private based upon those messages, was there some discussion about a fear of — of yourself or your campaign coming across as bullying and that could have a negative impact? A. Not my campaign, but I can tell you what the — I think there was kind of this notion and belief that Luthmann had created a fake Facebook page and that he was using that to attack Miss Materna. Now, he never indicated that he was going to create a page or that nobody asked him to do anything like that, because he was also doing this kind of stuff on his — on his public page, but I believe that I had a discussion with Joe [Borelli, New York City Councilman] about how it might be Luthmann who’s doing this, I hope he stops because I don’t want people to think that I’m supportive of or that I’m behind this type of behavior, which I couldn’t prove. He never admitted to me at the time. He admitted later on that it was him, but I believed that, if anybody, it was probably him.

Nelson actually coached Castorina on what to say and told him when to stop talking.

CASTORINA LIE: “[A]ny Communications That He Had With Me Were Unwanted Communications.”

The special prosecutor asked about communications with Luthmann. Castorina said Luthmann was crazy, and Luthmann contacted him without receiving encouragement from Castorina:

A. But any communications that he had with me were unwanted communications, and as an elected official, at times people contact you that probably you don’t want them to, but you have to kind of placate them. And we have crazy people that contact me. There are people that are just, you know, complainers. There are all kinds of people when you’re in the public eye. They will gravitate to you for whatever reason and they will seek you out. He was one of those such people, but, in addition to that, he was also an adversary representing people on the other side of certain cases that I had, and in particular — Q. Just don’t — A. Yes. Q. Leave it at that.

A. But any communications that he had with me were unwanted communications, and as an elected official, at times people contact you that probably you don’t want them to, but you have to kind of placate them. And we have crazy people that contact me. There are people that are just, you know, complainers. There are all kinds of people when you’re in the public eye. They will gravitate to you for whatever reason and they will seek you out. He was one of those such people, but, in addition to that, he was also an adversary representing people on the other side of certain cases that I had, and in particular — Q. Just don’t — A. Yes. Q. Leave it at that.

Did you see that? Nelson actually coached Castorina on what to say and told him when to stop talking. That’s a conspiracy to offer false testimony.

To paraphrase the economist: “Statistics are like bikinis. What they reveal is telling. What they conceal is crucial.”

What would Crooked Judge Ron Castorina have said if Stone Cold Criminal Special Prosecutor Eric Nelson hadn’t cut him off?

Castorina LIE: “I Don’t Want to Deal With This Person, I Don’t Want To Talk To This Person, I Want Nothing To Do With This Person”

Castorina could not entirely escape the fact that he had contacted Luthman via private messaging on Facebook. Castorina needed something to say to cover himself.

Castorina falsely swore under oath he was only “placating” Luthmann. Nelson never questioned the narrative, even though Nelson read the Facebook Messages published above. We know this because he billed YOU - the taxpayers - for doing it.

A. And then on the private messenger side that wasn’t public, he would send all kinds of lewd, really disgusting pornographic-in-nature-at-times, racially-biased-at-times images that, you know, I would just kind of ignore or placate in some way, and, you know, just to — to get this person away. I don’t want to deal with this person, I don’t want to talk to this person, I want nothing do with this person, but this person just keeps coming back.

Right, Ron. We believe you. You were laughing too. PEARL NECKLACE. SOLID ON WOMEN’S ISSUES. Right.

Indictment Achieved

Based on STAR WITNESS Judge Castorina’s testimony, Luthmann was indicted on a slew of charges, including falsifying Facebook’s business records and criminally impersonating Janine Materna.

Staten Island’s UNI-PARTY bosses then picked Castorina to be a judge.

Castorina’s judicial term ends on December 31, 2035.

A Fake Facebook page did a lot for Castorina.

His repudiation of it did even more for the Crooked Judge. It spared him prosecution.

Nelson filed a Bill of Particulars showing Luthmann acted alone.

According to the verified pleading signed and sworn by Nelson, Luthmann had no accomplices or co-conspirators. Judge Castorina merely “placated Luthmann.”

It is commonplace in criminal investigations to consider motive. What was Luthmann’s reason? Why would Luthmann create a fake Facebook page to help Castorina if Castorina neither prompted him nor wanted it?

It appears that Luthmann did it for three reasons: Castorina asked him to, Castorina said he would pay him, and Castorina was his friend.

Castorina is not a man merely placating a crazy person or trying to get away from him.

Castorina’s grand jury testimony condemns him.

Did Judge Castorina Break the Law? Yep.

Luthmann’s Fake Facebook conviction is under appeal in the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division. A section 440 motion is also being heard by the Supreme Court to vacate Luthmann’s guilty plea and conviction.

Brooklyn Judge Donald Leo

There is a question of whether the fake Facebook page even constitutes criminal activity. What the case may turn on is that Luthmann and Castorina clearly put a disclaimer on the Facebook page, saying it is not an official site. They linked to Materna’s official Facebook page.

Was Castorina a co-conspirator? It seems from the evidence – of which we have only posted a fraction – Castorina was a coconspirator.

This is not only because of motive – for it was Castorina, after all, who got the benefit – but also because of ample evidence of their communications that establishes collaboration.

But the Fake (or if you prefer, the First Amendment-protected satirical) Facebook page is not Castorina’s real problem.

Judge Castorina was a partner in Luthmann’s felony crimes. He also gave perjurious 2018 grand jury testimony.

New York State Penal Law § 210.15 makes perjury under oath at an official proceeding a Class D Felony.

How can a Judge rule on others when he, himself, is a criminal?

How can OCA allow it?

NOTE: Judge Castorina is a criminal. If you have a case before him, you may want to cut and paste this above conversation into your Court papers and ask for a new judge. I know I would. It is a fundamental due process violation that you don’t have a criminal passing judgment over you.

If Judge Castorina and OCA insist that nothing is wrong, then there is a basic violation of the Rule of Law. The Supreme Court of the State of New York has lost its legitimacy because it is knowingly run by criminals.

You may get a better deal if you go down to Mulberry Street or Downtown Brooklyn and seek out La Cosa Nostra to solve your problems. I’m not saying you should do it, but I am making the point that gangsters aren’t going to lie to you about being gangsters the same way as judges and politicians evidently will.

So, if you’re in front of Judge Ron, you apparently have a legal basis to ask for a new judge.

Crooked Judges Gotta Go

Corrupt Judges get taken out all the time.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald Cerio Jr. presided over the sentencing of former State Supreme Court Judge John Michalek. He said Judge Michalek violated the code of highest standards that judges must follow, adversely impacting the public’s overall trust and respect for the judicial system.

He sentenced the judge to 16 months imprisonment.

And what was Judge Michaelek’s crime that sent him to prison for 16 months? He asked a lawyer with a case before him to try to help his son get a political job, accepted hockey tickets to two games, and let his wife attend a $250 political fundraiser hosted by the lawyer for free.

Judge Michalek did not rule in the lawyer’s favor.

Attorney General Letitia James, whose office handled the prosecution, said, “New Yorkers put their trust in judges and public servants to serve the interests of the people, not make a mockery of our institutions for personal financial gain… Let today’s sentencing [of Judge Michalek] be a warning to all who would try to do the same…..my office will always hold corrupt officials accountable.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Like her office did with former Judge Michalek, who served on the bench for more than 20 years, Attorney General James has prosecutorial power to investigate Judge Castorina.

It’s a simple concept. Judges and Assemblymen are not above the laws they make and enforce. And you shouldn’t have to listen to Crooked Judge Ron’s bullshit as a litigant in front of him. If I were you, I’d motion to have your case handed off to a different judge.

Luthmann’s Coming, And Hell’s Coming With Him

So, with the above being said, I have to make some things perfectly clear.

First, I’m suing the shit out of Ronald Castorina, Kamillah Hanks, Kevin Barry Love, NYC Arts Cypher, and others for the money they owe me.

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I guess I’m going to have to Bring It Big. And I will.

Second, apparently, to avoid paying me, Ron Castorina, Kamillah Hanks, Kevin Barry Love, and others called the US Probation Office in April. They tried to stop me from suing.

In the process, they lied to federal agents. In addition to tortious interference claims that “rebaptize” my collection rights, that is a felony violation of 18 USC §1001:

It is also a taking under the Fifth Amendment. No matter why, even if based on the lies of third parties, the Government can’t take away your property rights.

I “educated” the Government on this point, and I told them that if I couldn’t sue Castorina, Hanks, NYC Arts Cypher, and others, I was going to sue the Government under 42 USC § 1983, and I would win. They changed their tune.

At first, they were concerned that I was going to bring the cases myself. I told them that THEY had chased away my former attorneys in April. Again, 42 USC § 1983. And again, the tune changed:

So here I am. I’m bound to pursue the fees that I’m owed on behalf of the US and its Taxpayers. (I’m not seeing the money, so I don’t really care).

And I have to do it legally. What is more legal than the Courts of Law?

And thanks to Dopey Kevin Barry Love and others, I’m going to do it without lawyers. Like Crooked Judge Ron, Dopey Kevin Barry admitted I performed all the services I claimed.

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Isn’t that a shame? Dopey Kevin Barry screwed it up for everyone else.

Before, there was potentially someone to talk to who saw this as a business transaction. Not now. All Luthmann wants is depositions. And he’s going to be the one asking the questions.

How to Tell Illegitimate Judge Ron and OCA to Go Fuck Themselves

I believe Crooked Judge Ron Castorina is an illegitimate judge. I base this on his crimes, some of which were detailed herein. He does not qualify to hold the office of Supreme Court Justice because he has committed serious felonies. He should be removed from office immediately.

I also feel that every one of his Orders that have caused harm to so many should be unwound.

OCA knows this. They don’t care.

As a journalist, I am also privy to the unconscionable things he does to litigants who appear before him. If it were me, I would get away from him at all costs.

OCA knows this. Again, they don’t care. They continue to send him out there.

Maybe you can still use the courts to get relief. Maybe you can file motions. Maybe you can even file a full-fledged lawsuit. Talk to a lawyer.

I think justice went MISSING from the New York Courts a long time ago.

But what you can do without anyone’s knowledge or consent is collect evidence. In New York State, for example, you have the right to document all communications. N.Y. Penal Law §§ 250.00 and 250.05 makes New York a “one-party consent” state. Take care to make sure you are not breaking any rules, but if it were me, I would document everything I could.

Anything a lawyer or court personnel says to you could be helpful.

But the courts are not your only avenue. Sometimes the court of public opinion is your best arena.

Not even Crooked Judge Ron Castorina can overcome New York State’s long history of protecting freedom of the press and of providing “one of the most hospitable climates for the free exchange of ideas.” In re Beach v. Shanley, 62 N.Y.2d 241, 255, 476 N.Y.S.2d 765, 773 (1984) (Wachtler, J., concurring).

N.Y. Civil Rights Law § 79-h provides an absolute privilege from forced disclosure of materials obtained or received in confidence by a professional journalist or newscaster, including the identity of a source.

Luthmann is a professional journalist. He has a National Writers Union card. He is listed on Muck Rack. And he has already been collecting materials from sources in New York, Connecticut, and elsewhere about corrupt courts.

J.A. is real, but those aren’t their initials. The tapes are real, including the conversation with the lawyer in the hallway, saying there was nothing they could do. The tapes are from Richmond County, New York, but I also have sources from Queens, Westchester, Kings, New York, Putnam, Erie, Niagara, and Nassau Counties that have handed me materials, including recordings.

And that’s just New York. I have a treasure trove from Fairfield County, Connecticut, and other places in that state, which has a similar reporters’ shield law and protections from disclosure.

The message is: you can fight. When they say there is nothing more to do, that’s when you should dig in. That is when you should collect your evidence. And that is when you should speak truth to power.

I believe Ron Castorina, and other crooked judges like him, should be de-frocked, and there should be a conga line of bracelets coming out of several corrupt courthouses.

Don’t let them keep you down. Don’t let them destroy you. Don’t feel humiliated. You are not alone.

It will help to tell your story. You can remain protected. You can give others hope. And you can help to end the cycle of corruption and abuse.

Here, it is Crooked Judge Ron Castorina and his OCA enablers. We will document and report the harm they have caused and continue to cause.

And we will do this with other courts and other judges. We will do this for corruption where we find it.

This is a call to action and a call to arms.

Let’s peacefully use the law and the freedoms available to us.

Let’s use the press to speak truth to power.

And let’s use our God-given rights before evil men take them away.

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Richard Luthmann is a writer, commentator, satirist, and investigative journalist with degrees from Columbia University and the University of Miami. A transplanted New Yorker, Luthmann is a member of the National Writers Union now living in Southwest Florida.

Check him out on Muck Rack.

“I am a journalist who writes about justice, the courts, government officials, prisons, and reform. You find some questionable players in all these places and often outright crooks. Exposing these bottom feeders from the outside is sometimes the only way to make them pay the price for their injustice and misdeeds.”

“I often use satire and opinion to make my point. I have already been told to ‘stop writing about the Government’ by the U.S. Government, so I must be doing something right.”

“If you’re a victim of the system, maybe the press is the right forum for you. If you have experienced injustice and are tired of dropping tens of thousands of dollars without results, maybe it’s time to try the digital pen.”

Contact Richard Luthmann at 239-631-5957 or richard.luthmann@protonmail.com.

"Nihil est incertius vulgo, nihil obscurius voluntate hominum, nihil fallacius ratione tota comitiorum.” (Nothing is more unpredictable than the mob, more obscure than public opinion, and more deceptive than the whole political system.) ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

The news media is a critical check on the powerful, serving as a watchdog to hold elected officials and other public figures accountable for their actions. The media was first called the Fourth Estate in 1821 by Edmund Burke, who wanted to point out the power of the press. The press plays a crucial role in providing citizens with access to information about what is happening in government and by shining a light on corruption, abuse of power, and other forms of wrongdoing.