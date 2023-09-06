This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The most dangerous family-court judge is not merely one who occasionally gets the law wrong. Appellate courts exist to correct ordinary legal errors. The greater danger is the judge who treats the courtroom as personal territory—someone petty enough to punish criticism, politically protected enough to disregard appearances, and vindictive enough to use delay, fees, contempt threats, custody leverage, and financial pressure as instruments of obedience.

That is why Ronald Castorina Jr.’s reported transfer from Staten Island to Manhattan’s matrimonial court should alarm every litigant, attorney, journalist, and court-reform advocate in New York.

The original 2023 article laid out serious allegations concerning Castorina’s conduct, including claims that his sworn testimony concerning the 2016 Janine Materna fake-Facebook scandal was contradicted by preserved electronic communications. It also documented reports from matrimonial litigants who described coercive off-the-record conferences, pressure to surrender protected assets, threats of financially ruinous appellate delay, and a courtroom culture in which favored lawyers and institutional insiders appeared to receive treatment unavailable to ordinary citizens. These are allegations Castorina has disputed or never answered publicly, but they are not trivial grievances. They go directly to honesty, impartiality, temperament, and fitness for judicial office.

More recent accounts have only deepened the concern. Castorina has been accused of favoring politically connected matrimonial lawyers, tolerating secretive chambers dealings, threatening litigants with contempt, and using judicial authority punitively against people who challenge the courthouse machine. In the Simonetti matter, a disabled NYPD September 11 responder alleged that his pension and retirement assets were targeted while the court protected favored professionals. Castorina ultimately recused, and the case was reassigned.

Now Manhattan litigants may be expected to place their children, homes, pensions, reputations, and futures in the hands of the same judge.

Family court demands patience, restraint, legitimacy, and almost superhuman neutrality. Castorina’s reported record suggests the opposite: personal grievance, political baggage, questionable credibility, and an appetite for punishment. A black robe does not cleanse misconduct. A courthouse transfer does not erase history. Moving a controversial judge across the harbor is not accountability. It is judicial reassignment as institutional concealment.

Manhattan families deserve a judge who understands that litigants are citizens—not subjects, revenue sources, or enemies to be broken. They deserve transparent proceedings, decisions grounded in evidence, and a courtroom where exercising constitutional and appellate rights does not invite retaliation.

Instead, they may now face the worst kind of judge: petty in temperament, punitive in practice, politically manufactured, and shadowed by unresolved allegations that would disqualify an ordinary citizen from positions requiring far less public trust.

Staten Island’s courthouse machine may be relieved to see Ronald Castorina Jr. leave. Manhattan’s family-court litigants have no reason to celebrate his arrival.

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