What “genre” am I reading?

We are often asked whether what we write is journalism. We say ‘sure.’ When asked whether we are reporting news, we also say ‘sure.’ And when asked whether it is satire, we again say ‘sure.’ How can that be?

Journalism is the activity of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information, and it is also the product of these activities. Reporting is a narrower definition of these activities.

Satire is a literary form where wit, irony, or sarcasm is used to expose and discredit vice or folly.

All of these elements are indispensable to democratic societies. The more open a society is, the more robust its marketplace of information and ideas tends to be.

This site's content is “Newsy.” We discuss interesting issues, gather and disseminate information, and report facts. Sometimes, we cannonball over the top for a laugh or to make a point.

Our aim is to expose corruption and injustice by presenting information about lies, hypocrisy, graft, misconduct, and all forms of shadiness. We sometimes use wit, irony, and sarcasm to do these things. Many stories are about the machinery of government and those who have taken public oaths.

What you read and see here draws substantial elements from classic reporting, investigative journalism and satire, but it is a genre all its own. At its core, it is a politically expressive approach. It is the enemy of censorship.

Our constitutional republic is at a crossroads and in crisis. We are compelled to label this work “journalism,” “reporting,” and “satire” to receive the anti-censorship protections the Bill of Rights affords for newsgathering and free expression.

Oathbreakers who control the machinery of government have weaponized justice to their ends. Freedom of speech and the press are under assault like never before in American history. We have seen the corrupting effects of a hazardous partnership between Establishment Governmental interests and “Corporate Media.” Dissent is becoming stifled more and more.

We are Minuteman standing on the front lines defending the fundamental rights of our constitutional republic to collect information, disseminate that information, and opine and express uncensored and “unauthorized” narratives about these topics without fear of pretextual governmental retribution.

An authoritarian would label us as “Thought-Criminals.” By entering this arena in today’s America, you may become one as well.

Who is Richard Luthmann?

Richard Luthmann is a writer, investigative reporter, and editor with degrees from Columbia University and the University of Miami.

Richard Luthmann is a fighter who won’t back down.

Richard Luthmann is a “recovering” New York attorney who once asked for “Trial By Combat” and earned the moniker “The Game of Thrones Lawyer.”

Richard Luthmann enjoys being a regular guy who enjoys the blessings of liberty and will fight to ensure freedom of speech and the press.

Richard Luthmann is a Trumpamaniac.

Richard Luthmann is a Man of Faith and a member of the Knights of Columbus, who defend the Glory of God and His Church on Earth.

“I am a journalist who writes on a multitude of issues, including justice, the courts, government officials, prisons, and reform. You find some questionable players in all these places and often outright crooks. Exposing these bottom feeders from the outside is sometimes the only way to make them pay the price for their injustice and misdeeds.”

“I use satire and opinion to make my point. I have already been told to ‘stop writing about the Government’ by the U.S. Government, so I must be doing something right.”

“If you’re a victim of the system, maybe the press is the right forum for you. If you have experienced injustice and are tired of dropping tens of thousands of dollars without results, maybe it’s time to try the digital pen.”

Contact Richard Luthmann at 239-631-5957 or richard.luthmann@protonmail.com.

"Nihil est incertius vulgo, nihil obscurius voluntate hominum, nihil fallacius ratione tota comitiorum.” (Nothing is more unpredictable than the mob, more obscure than public opinion, and more deceptive than the whole political system.) ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

The news media is a critical check on the powerful, serving as a watchdog to hold elected officials and other public figures accountable for their actions. Edmund Burke first called the media the fourth estate in 1821, wanting to point out its power. The press plays a crucial role in providing citizens with access to information about what is happening in government and shining a light on corruption, abuse of power, and other forms of wrongdoing.

