Pier Pressure With Pictures: Fort Myers Beach’s Iconic Pier Set for 1,000-Foot Rebuild
Fort Myers Beach has unveiled final design renderings for a new, longer pier to replace the one destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Officials say the rebuild…
3 hrs ago
•
Richard Luthmann
2
This is For Real.
Pier Pressure With Pictures: Fort Myers Beach’s Iconic Pier Set for 1,000-Foot Rebuild
Trump Should Reschedule Cannabis On The Way To Fully Descheduling It
“If Trump makes the move to reschedule cannabis…he will be bringing Washington in line with the American people.”
Published on Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
•
4 hrs ago
Maryland Native and Former MLB Star Mark Teixeira Announces Run for Congress in Texas
Yes, you read that right—Mark Teixeira, the three-time MLB All-Star, World Series champion, and member of the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame, is…
Published on The Thunder Report
•
4 hrs ago
Illogical Backlash Amid Efforts to Fix America's Health Crisis
Kennedy's reforms aren’t being proposed to disrupt a healthy and effective system that’s served us well; quite the opposite.
Published on Sharyl’s Substack
•
5 hrs ago
Hales Goes to Hell: Luthmann Unloads on YouTuber Jeremy Hales in Blistering Podcast Appearance
Watch now | Mercy for “Ray Bonecrusher” – Luthmann’s Ultimatum Exposes Hales’s Hypocrisy
19 hrs ago
•
Rick LaRivière
and
Richard Luthmann
4
This is For Real.
Hales Goes to Hell: Luthmann Unloads on YouTuber Jeremy Hales in Blistering Podcast Appearance
1
1:59:55
The Unknown Episode 53
We had fireworks everywhere.
Published on Michael Volpe Investigates
•
23 hrs ago
31:47
Mainstream Media’s Journalistic Treason: The Family Court Cover‑Up
Corrupt family courts thrive while big media stays willfully blind – betraying protective parents and abused children.
Aug 27
•
Richard Luthmann
,
Julie M. Anderson Holburn
,
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
, and
Michael Volpe
7
This is For Real.
Mainstream Media’s Journalistic Treason: The Family Court Cover‑Up
"A New Generation in NYC Confronts 'The Machine'"
Opinion - Naomi Wolf
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
•
Aug 27
FBI Rehires Jan. 6 Whistleblower Stephen Friend, Awards Backpay
Other FBI whistleblowers also reach settlements
Published on Sharyl’s Substack
•
Aug 27
Prosecutor Jackaz’s Gag Motion Ignites Constitutional Firestorm
CT State Attorney Jack Doyle wants to ban Paul Boyne from his own evidence
Aug 26
•
Richard Luthmann
5
This is For Real.
Prosecutor Jackaz’s Gag Motion Ignites Constitutional Firestorm
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder, Part 4
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—Through Illegal ‘Authority’
Published on Family Court Violence
•
Aug 26
THIS WILL BLOW YOUR MIND: Successes and Achievements of We Build The Wall
This is the real story about what happened with the money and bogus charges
Published on Brian Kolfage Political Prisoner
•
Aug 26
