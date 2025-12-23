Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: An innocent SI teen lost 345 days on Rikers to rigged IDs and buried evidence. Acquitted—then ignored by the Staten Island DA.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Victor Abraham did not lose a year of his life by accident. He lost it because Staten Island’s justice system chose convenience over truth and power over humanity. District Attorney Michael McMahon’s office pushed a case they knew was rotten, built on fabricated identifications and buried evidence. They chained a 19-year-old Black kid to Rikers Island and walked away clean. No apologies. No discipline. No consequences. That isn’t justice. That’s a machine. And Michael McMahon ran it. When the truth finally surfaced, McMahon went silent. Silence is not neutrality. Silence is guilt. And the Staten Island District Attorney deserves to hear that said out loud to his face (we know he reads us). Support Victor Abraham and Independent Journalism. You can purchase the FULL VIDEO HERE. This piece was first published on NYNewsPres.com.

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

345 Days in Rikers Hell on Fake Charges

Victor Abraham spent 345 days trapped on Rikers Island for robberies he didn’t commit – a year-long hell inflicted by fabricated evidence and a callous prosecution.

In 2016, at just 19, Abraham was arrested and slapped with charges in two separate incidents on Staten Island. The only thing tying him to the crimes was tainted eyewitness ID evidence ginned up by NYPD detectives and fed to eager prosecutors.

There was no DNA, no fingerprints, no physical evidence – just shaky identifications that detectives coached and rigged.

Framed and Forgotten: Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon

Yet that was enough for District Attorney Michael McMahon’s office, which rushed to indict Abraham and throw him behind bars. The teenager couldn’t make the initial $10,000 bail and landed in a Rikers cage.

Thus began a nightmare of nearly a year locked away, much of it in solitary confinement, as an innocent youth awaited a justice that almost never came.

“I was kidnapped into the system and sat on Rikers Island for 345 days, half of that in solitary confinement,” Abraham later wrote. “I was 19 years old, had never been convicted of a single crime, and I was locked in a cell contemplating ending my own life.”

This was no accident or unfortunate mistake – it was a frame-up, pure and simple, and it stole a year of a young man’s life.

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: DA’s Detectives Manufacture a ‘Two-Person’ Lineup

The case against Victor Abraham was built on lies. NYPD Detective Steven Lutz led the charge in the first alleged robbery on October 9, 2016. Lutz showed the victim, S.H., a photo array where Abraham’s picture stood out like a spotlight – he was the only one wearing a white shirt while all other fillers wore dark clothing.

A judge later blasted this sham array as “unduly suggestive,” noting Abraham’s photo “stood out” from the rest.

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: The Sham Lineup

Lutz then compounded the trickery with a lineup two days later.

That, too, was tainted by the prior rigged photo spread and had to be tossed out.

But Lutz wasn’t done.

He hid a crucial piece of evidence: a photograph the victim had taken of another man on an S44 bus, whom he thought was the robber. Lutz received that bus photo – proof that the victim had identified a different person days before finger-pointing Abraham – and buried it. He didn’t tell prosecutors, the grand jury, or the defense about it.

As a result, the grand jury never saw evidence that would have stopped them from indicting.

“Had the grand jury seen the S44 bus photo… it would not have voted to indict,” the case file notes.

Even Abraham’s bail might have been lower if the judge knew of that photo. Meanwhile, for the second incident – an attempted robbery on October 27, 2016 – Detective Jennifer Hamilton and Sergeant Steven Zielinski piled on more phony IDs.

Sgt. Zielinski dragged 16-year-old witness A.L. to view a single photo of Abraham the very night of the incident, effectively telling the kid, “This is our guy.”

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: Victor Abraham rotted in Riker’s Island based on fabricated evidence. DA Michael E. McMahon hasn’t even apologized.

Even the DA’s office later admitted this one-photo show-up was improper. A.L. was shaky, saying the photo only “looked like” one attacker, and he “was not 100%” sure. Zielinski conveniently never documented that hesitation.

Days later, Officer Hamilton sat A.L. down at a computer for an NYPD Photo Manager session – a digital mug book. Incredibly, Abraham’s mugshot appeared twice in a row (as photo #10 and #11). Hamilton ensured Abraham was the only person duplicated in the array. Not surprisingly, the teen witness took the bait and picked that face after seeing it back-to-back.

It was a rigged game from the start.

“In essence, this was a two-person line-up and was unduly suggestive,” the trial judge later wrote in disgust, suppressing the lineup evidence.

The detectives manufactured identifications out of thin air – and handed them to prosecutors on a silver platter.

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: DA’s Office Pushes a False Prosecution

Any responsible prosecutor would have hit the brakes upon seeing how weak and dirty the evidence was. Not Michael McMahon. His Staten Island District Attorney’s Office barreled ahead, embracing the concocted case against Victor Abraham despite the red flags.

McMahon – a politician-turned-prosecutor with ambitions to look tough on crime – had no interest in the truth.

Even after a pre-trial Wade hearing in November 2017, where all these sham identifications were exposed and thrown out, McMahon’s team still pressed on. In that hearing, McMahon’s own then-Assistant DA, Michael Tannousis, conceded that Sgt. Zielinski’s one-photo show-up was “improper,” and Officer Hamilton’s back-to-back photo trick was “unduly suggestive.”

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: Ambitious prosecutor Michael Tannousis is now the Staten Island Republican Party Chairman. It’s well-known that he’s angling to become a judge.

Tannousis is now a New York State Assemblyman and the Staten Island GOP Leader.

The judge suppressed every tainted ID – from the photo arrays to the lineups. In any just world, the prosecution would crumble right there. Instead, the Richmond County DA’s Office fought to salvage the case. They dragged Abraham to trial in 2018 with essentially no evidence beyond the original accusers’ courtroom identifications.

Those in-court IDs were only allowed after a last-minute “independent source” hearing, since the prior IDs had been constitutionally infirm.

It was a desperate move by McMahon’s prosecutors. They had zero physical evidence, and the cops’ conduct had gutted their case. Still, they gambled that a Staten Island jury might be swayed by the spectacle of a victim pointing at the young Black defendant.

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: The S44 Bus on Staten Island

Meanwhile, McMahon’s office had quietly sat on the bombshell S44 bus photo until the first day of trial, when Tannousis suddenly revealed to the defense that Det. Lutz had never preserved the image at all.

Tannousis actively prosecuted Victor Abraham’s case while concealing tainted identifications and suppressed evidence, and he has never been held accountable for his role in sending an innocent teenager to Rikers Island for nearly a year. We asked him about the Victor Abraham case. He has not responded as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>

Date: On Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at 3:59 PM

Subject: Questions for Michael Tannousis on the Staten Island District Attorney’s Victor Abraham Frame-Up

To: tannousism@nyassembly.gov <tannousism@nyassembly.gov>, tannousis@gmail.com <tannousis@gmail.com>

CC: RALafontaine <ralafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, frankiepressman@protonmail.com <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, mikethunderphillips@gmail.com <mikethunderphillips@gmail.com>, juliea005 <juliea005@proton.me>

Dear Assemblyman and Staten Island GOP Leader Tannousis, We are independent journalists writing to give you the opportunity to respond on the record regarding your prior role as a Richmond County Assistant District Attorney in the prosecution of Victor Abraham, a 19-year-old Black man who spent 345 days on Rikers Island for crimes he did not commit. The prosecution took place in Staten Island, New York, where the District Attorney is Michael E. McMahon. Court records show that the case against Mr. Abraham relied on unduly suggestive photo arrays, improper single-photo identifications, duplicated mugshots, and suppressed exculpatory evidence—including the S44 bus photograph identifying an entirely different suspect. Every one of those identifications was later suppressed by the trial court. A jury ultimately acquitted Mr. Abraham on all counts. You were the ADA assigned to the case. I have the following questions: 1. When did you first learn that Detective Steven Lutz had received—and failed to preserve—the S44 bus photograph identifying another individual as the robber? 2. Why was that photograph never disclosed to the grand jury, the defense, or the court prior to trial? 3. Did you know that Sergeant Steven Zielinski showed a teenage witness a single photograph of Victor Abraham and failed to document the procedure? 4. Did you know that Officer Jennifer Hamilton displayed the same photograph of Mr. Abraham twice, back-to-back, during a Photo Manager identification? 5. Why did you continue prosecuting the case after the Wade/Huntley hearing suppressed every pretrial identification as constitutionally infirm? 6. At any point, did you recommend dismissal of the charges based on the lack of probable cause? 7. Do you believe it was ethical to proceed to trial knowing the case depended entirely on tainted identifications? 8. Did District Attorney Michael E. McMahon ever instruct you—directly or indirectly—to continue the prosecution despite the evidence problems? 9. Looking back, do you believe you exercised independent prosecutorial judgment, or were you acting as a subordinate carrying out McMahon’s will? 10. Do you believe your role in the Victor Abraham prosecution disqualifies you from any future judgeship or higher office? 11. Was race a factor in this miscarriage of justice? Is Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon a racist? Victor Abraham lost nearly a year of his life. He attempted suicide while incarcerated. He was acquitted, yet no one in the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office, let alone District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, has ever apologized, been disciplined, or been held accountable. You now sit in the New York State Assembly and are the Staten Island GOP Party Leader. Before this story runs, I am giving you the chance to answer a simple question: Do you accept any responsibility for what happened to Victor Abraham? We intend to go to press shortly. If we do not receive your responses prior to press time, we will incorporate them into a follow-up. Regards, Modern Thomas Nast

Even with proof of police misconduct piling up, McMahon’s prosecutors never flinched from their mission: convict Abraham at all costs. This was malicious prosecution dressed up as justice. Detectives Lutz, Zielinski, and Hamilton fed false and misleading information to the DA to get the case going, and the DA’s team ran with it.

“When police officers withhold exculpatory or impeaching evidence from prosecutors, they may be held liable…for violating the disclosure requirements of Brady,” a court later noted in Abraham’s civil suit.

But in McMahon’s shop, such ethical duties meant nothing. Observers say the DA oversees a “corrupt machine” that weaponizes law enforcement against citizens.

For two years, that machine targeted Victor Abraham. Even after a jury acquitted the teen of every charge in November 2018, McMahon offered no apology, no acknowledgment, no accountability.

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: No Justice in Staten Island’s Frame Job

Victor Abraham walked out of court a free man, acquitted on all counts. But there’s no happy ending here – just a stolen year and a young life permanently scarred.

Abraham lost 345 days of freedom, languishing in one of the world’s worst jails, because of fabricated evidence and systemic misconduct. He emerged at 20 years old to find his life in ruins – suffering from trauma, homeless, and robbed of time he can never get back.

Framed and Forgotten By McMahon: Victor Abraham was acquitted but never made whole

Meanwhile, District Attorney Michael McMahon has never been forced to answer for this travesty. He stayed silent when Abraham was cleared, slinking away without so much as a press release.

He certainly didn’t discipline the detectives who framed an innocent Black teen, nor the ADAs who pushed the bogus case. McMahon’s priority was always his political image, not justice – and it shows.

Staten Island under McMahon is a place where prosecutors like Michael Tannousis and cops like Lutz, Zielinski, and Hamilton can ruin Black lives without consequence. This was a cover-up and a frame job from day one, and everyone involved knew it.

Yet today, all the bad actors remain in their jobs, on their pensions, or off to bigger and better things. The DA carries on with business as usual.

No one has been held accountable for destroying Victor Abraham’s youth. No justice has been served.

A year of an innocent man’s life was burned up to fuel Michael McMahon and Michael Tannousis’s prosecutorial ambitions, and neither has the decency to admit it. Victor Abraham will never get that lost time back – and McMahon, in his silence, seems content to pretend nothing ever happened.

This is Staten Island’s shame: the McMahon justice system that frames the innocent, covers for the guilty, never pays the price, and never, ever admits when they were wrong.

