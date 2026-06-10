Halesverse Humor Division: Richard Luthmann turns Two Lees in a Pod into comedy with DJ Rattis, mugshot glasses, and Tuboku Damages.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Some livestreams inform. Some entertain. Some accidentally become evidence. This one did all three while wearing designer frames and laughing at the lunacy of internet lawfare. When I joined Lisa Lee and Robbie Keszey on Two Lees in a Pod, with Leslie Ferderigos jumping into the furnace, the Halesverse sideshow delivered exactly what it always delivers: threats, weird phone calls, recycled smear tactics, and cartoon-grade legal fantasies. The difference was that this time, the comedy gods clocked in. DJ Rattis called. The mugshot glasses came out. And “Tuboku Damages” entered the American legal imagination like a flaming briefcase through a courthouse window. This piece is “Halesverse Humor Division,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Frankie Pressman

Richard Luthmann

The Live Stream Becomes A Comedy Courtroom

(GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA) – Richard Luthmann’s appearance on Two Lees in a Pod began like most late-night internet war councils: part legal strategy session, part creator-drama autopsy, part therapy session for people trapped inside the endless Halesverse hamster wheel in the Northern District of Florida Federal Court, Gainesville Division.

Artist’s sketch of U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle and U.S. Magistrate Judge Zachary Bolitho

Lisa Lee was laying out the copyright and harassment battlefield. Robbie Keszey was in the mix. Leslie Ferderigos was on the panel, bringing her own front-line account of the bizarre conduct orbiting the What The Hales ecosystem.

Then Luthmann entered the room and did what Luthmann does: he turned the whole thing into a courtroom comedy club with subpoenas in one hand and a whoopee cushion in the other.

The best part was the contrast. The underlying subject matter was not small. The panel discussed harassment, copyright infringement, platform complaints, cease-and-desist letters, creator brigading, and the growing paper trail attached to Halesverse drama. These are real issues in the modern creator economy, where online mobs, platform rules, public records, and lawfare tactics collide in ways most people still do not understand.

Two Lees in a Pod

Robbie Kezsey

But Luthmann’s genius in that room was not to make the issues smaller. It was to make the panic merchants look small.

That is the whole trick. When someone says “you’re all going to jail” enough times, you can either flinch or you can start shopping for mugshot glasses. When someone tries to intimidate a panel with a crank call, you can either freeze or you can turn the caller into the punchline.

That night, Luthmann chose laughter as a defensive weapon. It worked because it was not random clowning. It was ridicule with a legal education behind it, and that is a dangerous thing.

Halesverse Humor Division: DJ Rattis Calls In And Gets Fed Into The Woodchipper

The DJ Rattis segment was the kind of livestream chaos that producers dream about and lawyers pretend not to enjoy. Leslie Ferderigos said she received a voicemail during the live broadcast from Rattis, describing it as part of a pattern of unwanted contact. Lisa Lee tried to play the message for the audience, but the audio was low.

Luthmann, naturally, became the FBI Humor Division’s sound engineer and helped amplify it. The panel replayed the message, parsed the voice, and discussed the surrounding conduct like a late-night evidentiary hearing with better lighting and worse judgment from the caller.

Then came the moment. Rattis later called Luthmann live on the air. Rich answered. Whatever Rattis expected to happen, it did not happen. He did not get fear. He did not get confusion. He did not get a trembling defendant begging for mercy from the mighty prince of crank-call theater. He got Luthmann, fully caffeinated, fully armed with sarcasm, and absolutely delighted to have fresh meat walk voluntarily into the comedy grinder.

The exchange was brutal because Rattis brought nothing. The alleged tough-guy call collapsed into stale insults, silence, and dead air. Luthmann responded like a man who has argued with judges, prosecutors, inmates, informants, bureaucrats, grifters, political operators, and internet goblins. A prank caller with no material was not going to rattle him.

Instead, Rich framed him as a wannabe nuisance, a roaming mascot of the Halesverse fringe, a man trying to become relevant by dialing into someone else’s show.

DJ Rattis aka Tarant Greaves aka KANGAROO

DJ Rattis aka Tarant Greaves aka KANGAROO

That is why the clip works. It is not just “Rich yells at caller.” It is a perfect little parable of the whole ecosystem.

These people run around promising consequences, exposure, arrests, investigations, and doom. Then they get someone on the line who actually knows how to fight back, and suddenly the big bad wolf sounds like he needs a script supervisor.

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Halesverse Humor Division: The Mugshot Glasses Hearing Was The Funniest Pretrial Conference Of The Year

The mugshot glasses bit may be the cleanest, funniest, most shareable moment of the entire appearance. The premise was simple: the Halesverse has spent so much time fantasizing about enemies going to jail that Luthmann decided to prepare properly. Not with a bail bondsman. Not with a criminal defense team. With eyewear.

If the imaginary arrest was coming, the mugshot needed branding. Trump had the glare. Luthmann would have the frames.

Rich then staged a live fashion hearing. Glasses A through F came out like exhibits in a style-conscious suppression motion. There were tortoise-shell frames, black round frames, thin-rim “bail glasses,” oversized “Uncle June” frames, and what Rich jokingly framed as the more dangerous celebrity-party look.

Lisa, Robbie, Leslie, and the audience weighed in. The chat became a jury. The panel treated the decision like it might determine bond status, media coverage, and commissary respect.

The brilliance was not just that it was funny. It was that it converted menace into merchandise. “You’re going to jail” is supposed to be an intimidation line. Luthmann turned it into a costume problem. Which glasses get bail? Which glasses look harmless? Which glasses say, old-school gangster? Which glasses say “do not put me next to the wrong cellmate?”

Every frame became a joke at the expense of the people who have spent months trying to scare creators with legal thunderclouds and fantasy handcuffs.

Halesverse Humor Division: Richard Luthmann prepared for his mugshot photo.

That is how you beat performative lawfare in public. You do not merely deny it. You mock the ritual. You take the mugshot threat and make it a poll. You make the audience laugh at the machinery of intimidation. By the end of the bit, the only thing truly on trial was the seriousness of the people making the threats.

Halesverse Humor Division: Tuboku Damages And The Luthmann Doctrine Of Internet Absurdity

Then came the doctrine nobody asked for, and nobody can now forget: “Tuboku Damages.” The setup was a discussion about physical damages, stress, and the real-world consequences of relentless online attacks. Lisa discussed her own stress-related issues. The conversation had a serious foundation: what happens when creator conflict, harassment allegations, and litigation pressure spill into health, home, livelihood, and sanity? Then Luthmann did what he does best. He detonated the seriousness with a mock-legal theory so ridiculous it became instantly memorable.

“Tuboku Damages” was Luthmann’s crude comic invention, a fake damages category framed as “the physical manifestation of Halesverse stress and internet fuckery.” It was not a real legal doctrine, and was not meant to be one.

It was satire aimed at the inflationary madness of online lawfare, where every slight becomes a federal case, every insult becomes a campaign, every livestream becomes a preservation letter, and every crank in the peanut gallery suddenly imagines himself general counsel for the republic.

The joke landed because it exposed the absurdity underneath the drama. The Halesverse world is always trying to sound grave, dangerous, and official. It is always “the FBI is involved,” “you’re going to jail,” “the investigation is coming,” “the judge will see,” “the police are handling it.”

GERM

Piglet

Luthmann responded by inventing a fake tort from the fever swamp and threatening, jokingly, to litigate it to the top.

That is the Luthmann Doctrine in one segment: meet absurdity with superior absurdity, but keep the receipts close. The show had legal issues, platform issues, evidence issues, and reputational issues.

But it also had something more powerful than fear. It had laughter. In internet warfare, that matters. Once the audience starts laughing at the monster, the monster has already lost.

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