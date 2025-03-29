Red Scare in Naples: Naples lawyer Reuben Doupé accused of helping Finance Bro dad get custody of U.S. kids and move them to Communist China.

Attorney Reuben Doupé of Naples, Florida

Reuben Doupé, a Naples, Florida, family court attorney, is under heavy fire for representing deadbeat “Finance Bro” dad Michael Namba in a custody case that critics are calling “a gateway to child trafficking.”

Namba, a U.S. citizen and former Columbia Threadneedle executive, lives in Hong Kong. Court records show he is attempting to gain custody of his U.S.-citizen children — with the goal of relocating them from Florida to communist China.

“This is insane,” said journalist Michael Volpe on The Unknown Podcast. “The guy isn’t paying child support, he’s not in the country, and he’s a known drug user. Why is this even in court?”

Red Scare in Naples: The Scumbag Lawyer Plotting to Ship American Kids to Communism

Doupé represents Namba in Florida, even though Namba has not returned to the U.S., hasn’t paid a dime in regular child support in over a year and a half, and is facing credible allegations of cocaine abuse and financial fraud.

Attorney Reuben A. Doupé of Naples, Florida

“There comes a point when lawyers stop being advocates and become accomplices,” said co-host and journalist Richard Luthmann. “Reuben Doupé has crossed that line.”

Court filings and financial disclosures show that Namba has submitted conflicting numbers in Florida and Singapore, raising questions about hidden assets and fraud. Doupé served as an expert witness in Singapore and now represents Namba in Florida, despite the glaring discrepancies.

“He’s playing both sides and helping this guy bury the protective mother,” Luthmann said. “It’s legal warfare backed by a legal void created by the Communist Chinese Party.”

Red Scare in Naples: A Communist Country and the Hague Hole

Namba is living in Hong Kong — a city that is no longer autonomous and now under full control of the Chinese Communist Party. China is not a full participant in the Hague Convention on child custody, meaning once children are taken there, U.S. courts can’t order them returned.

“If these kids leave Florida, they vanish,” Luthmann warned. “They’ll disappear into a legal black hole.”

Michael Namba vacationing in Asia.

Under Florida law, custody decisions must consider the children’s best interests. Yet, Doupé is pushing to grant custody to a man living abroad who refuses to pay support, has a record of drug use, and is trying to rip the kids away from their U.S.-based mother.

“This isn’t a custody case. This is a state-sanctioned kidnapping,” said Volpe.

Volpe added, “Why is the Florida judge entertaining this?”

Luthmann insinuated that if the other country were Communist Cuba, this wouldn’t even be an issue in the Florida courts.

“Namba hasn’t paid, hasn’t shown up, and he’s living under Chinese dictatorship,” Luthmann explained. “There’s no hammer. The judge hasn’t ordered Namba to appear. And Doupé doesn’t want him to. Because if Namba comes back, he could be arrested or lose his financial licenses.”

Instead, Doupé is asking for full custody while shielding Namba from consequences. The plan: take the kids to China, strip the mother of all rights, and ensure American courts can never interfere again.

Drug Abuse, Financial Fraud, and a Protective Mother Under Siege

Court records show that Namba lost his finance job in Singapore after repeated cocaine use. His wife alleges he used drugs in front of the children and depleted marital assets to fund a “Finance Bro” lifestyle.

“He said it was toothpaste from the kids,” one filing reads. “But it was cocaine residue on the sink.”

Namba now claims poverty while refusing to pay support. However, filings show that he is a member of the prestigious New York Athletic Club, owns international property, maintains hidden offshore bank accounts, and continues to travel through Asia.

His attorney, Doupé, is accused of advising him to “choke out” the mother by withholding all payments.

“That’s unethical. That’s abuse by legal proxy,” said Luthmann. “This guy is using the court system like a battering ram.”

Red China is no place for U.S. Citizen Children. U.S. Courts should not put them there.

The mother’s Catholic parish priest submitted a sworn letter supporting her, calling her “an outstanding, faith-driven mother.” Meanwhile, the father wants the kids in Hong Kong, where U.S. custody orders and religious instruction both mean nothing.

“If they’re taken to China, she’ll never see them again,” said a legal expert close to the case.

Dr. Jill Jones-Soderman

Dr. Jill Jones Soderman, director of the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts (fcvfc.org), slammed Doupé’s conduct.

“Cross-border custody cases are where children are most vulnerable. Lawyers like Doupé are not just unethical — they’re dangerous,” Dr. Soderman said. “Protective mothers must be defended, not buried by lawyers abusing the system.”

Red Scare in Naples: Will the Florida Bar or the DOJ Act?

The Florida Bar and multiple legal authorities received a formal press inquiry demanding answers.

Among the questions:

Is it ethical for a Florida lawyer to help send children to a non-Hague jurisdiction?

Is it lawful to aid a deadbeat father hiding out in China to take children from a mother in Florida into a Communist country?

Is advising a client to withhold child support a violation of Florida Bar rules?

As of press time, the Florida Bar had not responded.

Volpe didn’t hold back: “This is legal terrorism. The Florida Bar has to act. If they don’t, they’re complicit.”

Luthmann echoed the concern: “Doupé should lose his license. And if this goes through, the Department of Justice or State Department needs step in. We’re talking about American kids being handed over to a hostile regime.”

