Richard Luthmann Drops Bombs on Broken Family Courts in ‘Stand With Meg’ Appearance

Richard Luthmann Drops Bombs: On Stand With Meg, he calls Family Courts RICO-style rackets built on secrecy, silence, and extortion.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

Political Vendetta Lands Luthmann in Prison

Richard Luthmann used to be a Staten Island attorney and New York political player. Today, he’s an ex-lawyer with an axe to grind. On Stand With Meg, Luthmann recounted how powerful enemies “got together” to take him down. He says New York insiders – even Hillary Clinton – wanted him gone.

“They… found a trap door for me. They… created trumped-up charges. And I actually spent four years in federal prison,” Luthmann said.

He calls himself a victim of “proto-weaponization of justice before Trump LawFare” – punished for backing Donald Trump in 2016. The charges were “preposterous… it was weaponized justice. It was all because I helped out President Trump in 2016,” Luthmann insisted.

Luthmann was accused in a bizarre scrap metal scam “ripping off the Chinese,” an allegation he mocks.

“Half the people I talked to say that I should get a medal of honor for it,” he quipped of the scheme.

His legal ordeal didn’t stop there. He says a crooked local prosecutor named McMahon even arranged a separate felony case over fake Facebook profiles of politicians – a First Amendment fight he’s still battling in state court.

Luthmann emerged from prison in 2021 defiant. He walked out into a post-COVID world determined to fight back against the system that put him behind bars.

Richard Luthmann Drops Bombs: No License Needed

After prison, Luthmann re-invented himself as an investigative journalist on a mission.

Richard Luthmann

“I said to myself, yeah, I’m gonna do some journalism… They can’t stop you. There’s no licensure for journalism. The First Amendment [is] the only licensure you need,” he declared.

Blazing his law license for a press pass, he teamed up with veteran journalist and publisher Frank Parlato to dig into corruption in family courts and beyond. Luthmann had seen the system’s underbelly up close.

“I was on the other side, so I know how these courts work,” he said, noting his time as a political operative. “I used to make judges.”

Now he’s exposing the machine he once brushed against. Luthmann refuses to play nice with the power brokers.

“I wouldn’t take their bribes… I was not that guy. And they had to make me the bad guy in order to keep their corruption train going,” he said of his political downfall.

That downfall has become his driving purpose.

“I’ve committed myself to… exposing corruption throughout the country,” Luthmann said, describing the crusade that now consumes him.

The show’s host, Meghann Miller, introduced him as a man whose reporting “doesn’t pull punches” and “calls family court what it is – a money machine cloaked in secrecy.”

Luthmann wears that reputation proudly. For him, journalism is the weapon, and corrupt courts are the target. He’s making it his life’s work to shine a light where others won’t.

Who is Meghann Miller?

Meghann Miller is the fierce founder and voice of Stand With Meg, a national movement that exploded from her personal tragedy into a megaphone for reform. She’s a mother of five who lost custody of her children—without trial, warning, or explanation—on January 29, 2024. That abrupt loss ignited her crusade.

Meghann Miller

Meg channels her heartbreak into action, filing federal civil rights lawsuits, lobbying Congress, and advocating for jury trials and sweeping judicial accountability. Today, she commands a following of over 62,000 across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X, turning her grief into a platform for silenced parents everywhere.

She also hosts the Justice Unmasked: Family Court Corruption podcast, where she amplifies real parent stories, legal breakdowns, and calls to action. Every episode aims to expose how courts, CPS, and Guardian ad Litem systems “reward abusers and silence truth.”

Meg markets herself not just as a storyteller, but as a soldier in a civil-rights war. Her tone is raw, her message urgent: “I’m not just telling my story—I’m fighting for every parent erased by a system that rewards abusers and silences truth.”

Richard Luthmann Drops Bombs: Family Court Racket Exposed

Like Meghann Miller, Luthmann aims his fiercest fire at America’s family courts. He argues they operate like organized crime rings, abusing parents under color of law.

“The family court [is] really a corrupt organization,” he said bluntly.

In his view, divorce and custody battles have become a profiteering racket. Countless court-appointed lawyers, guardians, and “experts” feed off families in secret.

“People see family court as a legalized form of extortion,” Luthmann warned. “They say you must do X, Y, and Z or else you’ll never see your children ever again… Is that not state-sanctioned extortion?” he asked pointedly.

The former attorney doesn’t buy the notion that any single bad actor is to blame – he says the whole system is rotten. Judges, minor attorneys, evaluators, paid guardians ad litem – he likens them to a mob crew.

“When you look behind the scenes, [they’re] acting in concert… there’s all sorts of stuff in the shadows happening,” Luthmann said of the cozy courthouse networks. The result, he argues, is deliberate injustice. Families are dragged through years of proceedings while insiders cash in.

“You walk into family court… you should be able to get in and get out… not be a total loser for the next decade. And that’s what happens. The family courts wanna make you a total loser,” Luthmann said, describing a system designed to break people down.

He sums up the scheme without mincing words: the family court “business model is fraud, corruption, multiplication of proceedings, and churning of fees… It’s a game,” he said.

According to Luthmann, this game is played at the expense of American families – and it’s time to call it out as the racket that it is.

Richard Luthmann Drops Bombs: Civil Rights Showdown and Rallying Cry

To Luthmann, the family court crisis is more than a personal crusade – it’s a national civil rights battle. He notes that family court abuse cuts across all political and social lines.

“This… issue is uniparty, it’s bipartisan… it affects everybody,” he said. Devout Trump supporters and liberal activists alike “still get affected by family court the same way… they’re looked at like cattle,” chewed up by a machine indifferent to politics.

Lies and Broken Justice

In Luthmann’s eyes, the usual left-versus-right game doesn’t apply here. These courts thrive in silence because they hurt people from all walks of life. The only real side is the “corrupt organization” versus the public.

“You cannot use the family court stories to polarize the population… all you can do is outrage the population,” he argued. If Americans woke up angry, “they’d realize who’s in charge of this family court – the political parties and the special interests,” Luthmann said, pulling back the curtain.

He rejects any claim that family courts are just a local issue.

“Of course it’s a national issue… this can happen to you. This can happen to your family,” Luthmann warned viewers. He calls the corruption in these courts “the civil rights issue of our time” and wants the public to see it the same way.

To spread that message, Luthmann has launched a one-man media blitz.

“I’m all over the place,” he said, rattling off his Substack and several news sites he runs – from NYNewsPress.com in New York to TheFamilyCourtCircus.com for court exposés. He blasts out content on every social media platform he can find.

“I’m on… Truth, I’m on Twitter/X, I’m on Facebook and Instagram… I’m also on… Pinterest… I put it up everywhere,” Luthmann laughed, noting even a site known for crafts isn’t off-limits for his crusade. Big Tech won’t stop him either.

He favors Rumble for video after finding “YouTube has been a real pain… I put stuff up about family court and [they] try to get everything taken down.”

Luthmann is determined to be heard. He urges parents and citizens to stand up and shine a light on the family court cabal.

“We have to… take away this corrupt system and get back to basics,” he urged – back to fundamental rights and basic common sense.

In the court of public opinion, Richard Luthmann is making his case with bombshells and blunt truth, and he’s not about to rest it anytime soon.

