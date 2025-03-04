Weaponized Courts and Chris Christie? Are NJ Mom Monica Ciardi’s Court Hearings Secret Because of Todd Christie’s Indecent Proposal?

New Jersey Mom and Family Court Hostage Monica Ciardi

NOTE: The above broadcast and archival content complies with the safe harbor provisions of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-21(1)(f) and is also available for free and fair use on YouTube, Rumble, and other media outlets. The original public broadcast feed is from NJCourts.gov, which does not maintain an archival feature.

This piece was first published on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

New Jersey mother Monica Ciardi remains locked inside Essex County Jail, facing a staggering 33-year prison sentence for allegedly making false accusations against her ex-husband, John Uanis.

Her case has become the face of weaponized family courts and political prosecution in New Jersey and now nationwide.

Uanis has also deployed civil litigation against Ciardi, attempting to silence her as a “vexatious litigator.”

NJ Police Firearms Instructor John Uanis

There are claims that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his brother, Todd Christie, are connected to the prosecution.

Uanis, a Morris County police shooting instructor, is reportedly “asshole buddies” with Todd Christie.

Todd Christie’s Indecent Proposal

Todd Christie propositioned Monica Ciardi for extramarital sex.

Sources confirm that Todd Christie propositioned Monica Ciardi for extramarital sex while both were still married.

Ciardi rejected Todd Christie’s Indecent Proposal.

When John and Monica married, the Christie and Uanis families were reportedly “very close.” Monica and her children spent considerable time with Todd’s family in Morris County / Mendahm and at the Christie’s shore house.

Sources further confirm that Todd Christie “made several passes” at Monica Ciardi, who rejected his advances.

Both were married at the time, but that never stopped Todd Christie.

Todd Christie … ewww

​In 2015, Todd Christie, brother of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was reported to have had an account on Ashley Madison, a website facilitating extramarital affairs.

According to reports, Todd, a married father of five, allegedly met a woman through the site and engaged in an affair, meeting about a dozen times.

Chris Christie … ewww

Todd Christie’s profile purportedly stated he was “willing to try most anything once” and sought “someone to bring some more spice into my life.”

This revelation surfaced during his brother’s presidential campaign, where Chris Christie advocated for traditional marriage.

“Monica Ciardi is a moral woman. She believes in God. She chose life when doctors told her to abort her daughter Lilah as a ‘cancer complication.’ Todd Christie only believes in his brother, who thinks he’s God. That whole group is disgusting and evil,” said a source with knowledge. “They don’t care who they hurt. And the worst part is, they believe they are justified in doing it.”

The Christie Link: Todd Christie’s Indecent Proposal

Claims persist that the local Medham and Morris County authorities are protecting Uanis. Ciardi and her supporters further allege that former Governor Christie forms a pervasive link in the serious governmental malfeasance in the Ciardi case.

Several sources believe Uanis is a client of Christie 55 Solutions, and the former governor is “handling” the Monica Ciardi situation.

After she spoke out against her ex-husband and the corrupt judicial system on social media, authorities came after her.

Monica took to social media to expose her plight. She spoke directly to the public about the judges she believed enabled her abuser. It was her First Amendment right.

She was arrested for making “terroristic threats” against Morris County Judge Peter Bogaard (a Chris Christie friend and appointee who practiced law in Mendham, New Jersey).

Press questions directed to Chris and Todd Christie, Christie 55 Solutions, and their counsel, Christopher Porrino of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, former Attorney General of the State of New Jersey and Counsel to Governor Christie, remain unanswered.

Former NJ Attorney General Christopher Porrino

New Jersey’s Secret Court Proceedings: Driven By Todd Christie’s Indecent Proposal?

The proceedings against Monica Ciardi in Essex County, New Jersey, raise serious concerns about judicial transparency and ethics.

Veterans Courthouse in Essex County, NJ

Appearances before Judge Mark S. Ali, the Presiding Judge of the Criminal Term, and others under his purview are shrouded in secrecy. Court watchers and the press are shut out, as no public NJCourts.gov live stream is provided for Ciardi’s appearances.

In this case of genuine interest, there is no method for the public or the press to observe, report on, or archive the proceedings.

NJ Judge Mark S. Ali

Calls to Judge Ali’s chambers go unanswered, as Ciardi’s fate is determined behind closed doors.

There is a groundswell of support for this NJ mom who became a Family Court Hostage. The Family Court Fraud Warrior Project‘s David Weigel, a Wall Street Fixed-Income Money Manager, is one of the people fighting for Monica Ciardi.

“She’s already been locked up for months,” said David Weigel, activist and founder of the Family Court Fraud Warrior Project. “Now they’ve stripped her of a court-appointed lawyer and are holding secret proceedings? This is not justice—this is a political persecution. She’s 100 pounds soaking wet and couldn’t hurt a fly. Release Monica Now!”

Family Court watchers and the general public are all urged to demand transparency in Ciardi’s case.

CALL JUDGE ALI’S CHAMBERS: (973) 776-9464

Ask that all future proceedings for Monica Ciardi be publicly noticed in advance, open to the public, and live-streamed.

The legal authority to mention includes Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia (U.S. Supreme Court) and In re VV Pub. Corp (N.J. Supreme Court).

“The people deserve transparency,” said one legal expert. “Secret hearings are unconstitutional.”

The Corruption Began in Morris County

On January 7, Judge Stuart Minkowitz transferred her case from Morris County to Essex County due to conflicts of interest. That transfer should have ended Morris County’s involvement.

Morris County Assignment Judge Stuart Minkowitz signed a “conflict order” on January 7, 2025.

Questions abound about the criminal indictment released last month. The indictment confirms that Ciardi is indeed a “Family Court Hostage.” The charges levied by ex-husband and alleged abuser John Uanis are:

Second Degree Falsely Incriminating Another (3)

Fourth Degree Harassment (1)

Fourth Degree Contempt (1)

All of these charges are FELONY CHARGES. This is a five-count indictment.

For each Second Degree charge, Ciardi faces a maximum sentence of TEN YEARS in prison, a $150,000 fine, and a felony record.

Ciardi faces a maximum of EIGHTEEN MONTHS in prison for each Fourth Degree charge, a $10,000 fine, and a felony record.

If convicted of all counts and sentenced concurrently, Ciardi will serve thirty-three years in jail and be fined $470,000.

Advocates and Activists: Release Monica Ciardi

Advocates and activists are now sounding the alarm over Ciardi’s deteriorating health, as evidenced by the archived footage of the February 11, 2025, hearing included in this report.

Monica Ciardi on February 11, 2025

“She didn’t look great,” said a source who personally knows Ciardi. “She seemed a bit confused. My fear is she’s being pumped full of drugs she was never prescribed before jail.”

Sources inside Essex County Jail confirm that Ciardi has been heavily medicated, raising concerns that authorities are deliberately trying to incapacitate her.

“This is beyond inhumane,” Weigel said. “This is state-sanctioned abuse.”

The judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials who conspired to keep Monica Ciardi behind bars appear to be the real disappointing actors in this case.

And it begs the question: Are they all under the influence and control of Chris Christie?

“This is the biggest disgrace in New Jersey legal history,” Weigel said. “If these people think they can bury this in darkness, they’re wrong. We’re spotlighting public scrutiny on this case until Monica walks free.”

An Investigative Journalist Agrees

Journalist Richard Luthmann echoed Weigel’s sentiments. Luthmann covers nationwide Family Court Corruption on several outlets.

Secret NJ “FISA Court” Unit?

“We’ve already contacted the Trump DOJ about Weaponized Justice, Lawfare, and Public Corruption in the Family Courts. Amazingly, many of the problems tend to lead back to the same corrupt actors,” Luthmann said. “In New Jersey, it’s Chris Christie and his corrupt cabal of supporters in the judiciary and state and local government, including an ‘SS-style’ Security Unit in the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. They seek bogus state law-based ex parte FISA-style warrants from New Jersey judges for ‘perceived threats’ by protective parents and other members of the public, including journalists.”

Journalist Richard Luthmann

Luthmann says the focus isn’t limited to the Garden State.

“I’ve handed over a bunch. In New York, it’s Tish James and other Soros-backed maniac prosecutors combined with out-of-control judges, who are protected by partisan hacks in the Office of Court Administration and by Robert Tembeckjian at the NYS Commission on Judicial Ethics,” Luthmann said. “And in Connecticut, well, take your pick. That place is a cesspool. They have their own ‘off-book’ Judicial Gestapo, and it’s apparently not even run by people who are actually in government.”

Luthmann is enthusiastic about the prospect of reform.

“AG Bondi and FBI Director Patel’s Offices are committed to justice for all, a one-tiered system. I trust them and President Trump to restore justice after our nation’s darkest legal era probably since Korematsu,” he said. “For Paul Boyne, there is no question in his mind that he is free on bail because Connecticut fears Trump. And if Monica Ciardi gets bail in New Jersey, I believe it will be for the same reason.”

Luthmann says there is a common thread to modern Family Court Corruption.

The Babylonian Exile of Israel

“The right to be a parent and have a family is ordained by natural law. It comes from God and God alone. The interlopers are prideful, Godless, or both. They believe themselves to be the highest power,” Luthmann said. “I firmly believe God has sent a reckoning, akin to those in Biblical times we saw with Assyria, Babylon, Greece, and Rome. His instrument now is the Forty-Seventh President.”

Conclusion

Will Judge Mark S. Ali stand for justice and open these New Jersey criminal court proceedings to public scrutiny?

The public has a right to know why a 100-pound protective mother cannot get bail for charges levied by her allegedly abusive ex-husband and with the apparent aid of state and local instrumentalities.

The world is watching, and we are asking for your help.

We are examining the connections between some of these people and New Jersey Court Corruption. If you have any TIPS on Todd Christie’s Indecent Proposal or larger issues of corruption, email RickLaRiviere@proton.me:

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