Tonawanda Time Bomb: John Flynn’s comeback faces Ryan Flynn’s corruption claims and questions about Erie County machine politics.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This is not sanitized courthouse stenography, but public unconcealment. Ryan Flynn’s claims remain allegations. But John Flynn and his allies have avoided their silver-tongued chance to answer. The documents, jail calls, filings, audit issues, and political timing create a story no serious reporter can ignore. The Democratic machine wants a smooth handoff, from Joe Emminger to a “Kennedy of Tonawanda.” Ryan Flynn is throwing sand in the gears from jail. That is the story. Power hates exposure. Machines hate questions. And when a former DA seeks new authority while an accuser sits locked up, the public has every right to ask: who benefits from the silence? This piece is “Tonawanda Time Bomb,” first available on NYNewsPress.com.

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

(ERIE COUNTY, NEW YORK) – The political narrative is clear: Former Erie County DA John Flynn wants to be back in power.

The reality is not.

John Flynn wants the supervisor’s chair. His jailed cousin, Ryan, says the campaign is a cover, not a comeback — and the paper trail shows a detention fight that now sits at the intersection of family war, Erie County dysfunction, and a very public clock in New York law.

Ryan Flynn says John Flynn’s comeback should be a public spectacle.

Ryan Flynn is backed not just by claims of prior sexual abuse, but by a sprawling paper trail indicating corruption he says has John Flynn’s fingerprints all over it. We will publish some of it here as filed/received:

FEDERAL COURT FILING

FLYNN CORRUPTION DOCUMENT PACKAGE

PUBCORRUPTION5

The documents matter. They talk about scandals that could reach all the way up to Governor Kathy Hochul.

Flynn shows filings invoking New York’s CPL 180.80 and CPL 190.80, statutes that impose strict deadlines on detention. They show competency reports—one concluding Flynn “is competent to proceed”. They show a securing order setting bail and charges tied to criminal contempt.

They also show something more chaotic: repeated motions claiming missed hearings, altered evidence, and procedural violations. These are allegations—not findings. But they are detailed, persistent, and increasingly public.

Tonawanda Time Bomb: The Cousin in the Way

John Flynn is not hiding the comeback. He told local media he wants to be appointed supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda after Joseph Emminger announced he will step down in May. Media later reported that town Democratic insiders were already lining up behind him, and John Crangle called him a “great candidate.”

Flynn now works at Lippes Mathias LLP, where the firm lists him as leader of its municipal law practice and co-leader of its lobbying and public policy team. This is not a man leaving politics. This is a man trying to re-enter it through the front door of Town Hall.

Tonawanda Time Bomb: John Flynn faces allegations that he can’t “cut it” in the private sector.

But a jailed relative keeps standing in the doorway. Ryan Flynn has publicly accused his cousin of sexually abusing him when he was a child. Those allegations remain contested and unproven in court. A federal filing, repeated jail calls, and an April 15 package of motions, timeline notes, medical records, and screenshots that all tell the same story from Ryan’s side: he says he was locked up after speaking out, and he says the detention is meant to keep him quiet while John Flynn seeks power in Tonawanda.

That is an allegation, not an adjudication. But it is now part of the political weather around Flynn’s bid, and it is not going away.

Tonawanda Time Bomb: The Clock on the Jailhouse Wall

Ryan’s strongest public argument is not a slogan. It is a stopwatch. New York’s CPL 180.80 says a jailed felony defendant generally must be released if no felony hearing begins within 120 hours, or 144 hours when a weekend or holiday intervenes.

CPL 190.80 sets a 45-day clock for release if no grand jury action occurs, absent consent or good cause. John Flynn himself publicly championed the idea that people charged with low-level offenses and nonviolent felonies should not sit in jail merely because they are poor. He also told local media in 2019 that his office was already phasing out bail requests on those cases.

But the statute is more complicated than Ryan says. New York still treats some first-degree criminal contempt charges tied to orders of protection as qualifying offenses, meaning bail or remand can remain legally available.

Tonawanda Time Bomb: Erie County Correctional Facility

That nuance matters. It keeps this story honest. Ryan may not have an automatic get-out ticket under bail reform rhetoric alone.

But his timing argument is not frivolous. Several judges ruled him competent, including competent enough to plead to a prior violation in Town Court. A January 16 competency opinion contained in the materials linked above states that he is competent to proceed.

Ryan Flynn said that he expected a felony hearing within days, but that he was not transported to court on Tuesday.

“The court blamed the jail and the jail blamed the court,” Ryan Flynn said. “This is just more delay because John Flynn is putting his thumb on the scale.”

New York case law cuts both ways: one 2025 decision treated competency issues as possible “good cause” under CPL 180.80, while a 2023 decision stressed that a CPL 730 exam does not erase 180.80 release rights by itself. That is why Ryan’s detention is politically combustible even before a court decides whether it is legally justified.

Tonawanda Time Bomb: The Erie County Money Trail

Ryan Flynn’s larger theory is that his case sits inside a county culture where lawyers, courts, and politics blur into one machine. He says the assigned counsel program runs like a corrupt organization. That theory runs into a public record is bad enough on its own.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick’s March 2026 analysis of the Assigned Counsel Program found weakened oversight, excessive caseloads, delayed voucher reviews, improper case concentration, and late-submitted bills that impaired financial reporting. The report said a clerical employee had engaged in “improper distribution practices” concentrating cases among certain attorneys, and it said annual voucher audits were running about two years behind.

Tonawanda Time Bomb: Erie ACP chief Kevin Stadelmaier

At the same time, the comptroller expressly said the review was not a forensic exam and that more investigation would be needed to reach a final conclusion on misconduct. In plain English, the report did not prove a criminal racket. It did prove a mess.

Then came the sharper edges. The comptroller’s office reviewed the top 16 billers and found one lawyer who billed $465,000 in one year and more than 3,000 hours in another. A misdemeanor case drew $14,000 in bills, where ordinary costs might be closer to $1,000.

Ryan’s February federal complaint, filed in Buffalo Federal Court, folds that audit climate into his own case. He alleges exculpatory material was suppressed, lawyers refused to file motions, and officials used the process to keep him boxed in.

Flynn further says that his most recent court-appointed counsel would not fight for release, and that lawyer, Robert Cutting, recently withdrew as counsel.

His claims now sit atop a documented county audit that already found control failures severe enough to demand real scrutiny. At least one Buffalo civil-rights lawyer had shown interest in the case.

NYNewsPress.com

Tonawanda Time Bomb: The Town Manager Gamble

This is why Tonawanda is the real battlefield. The town board will choose Town Manager Joe Emminger’s replacement for the balance of 2026, and the Democratic apparatus holds the cards. We asked the City of Tonawanda Democratic Committee some questions about John Flynn. They did not respond. Here is what we asked:

From: Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>

Date: On Thursday, April 30th, 2026 at 9:42 AM

Subject: Press Inquiry: John Flynn, Tonawanda Democrats, and the ‘Kennedys of Tonawanda’

To: CToNDems@gmail.com <CToNDems@gmail.com>

CC: Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, RALafontaine <ralafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, frankiepressman@protonmail.com <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>

Dear City of Tonawanda Democratic Committee,

We are preparing a news report concerning former Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn’s reported interest in returning to public office through the Tonawanda government, and we are requesting comment from the City of Tonawanda Democratic Committee.

Multiple sources have described the old Tonawanda Democratic power structure as the “Kennedys of Tonawanda,” a phrase used to describe a tight local political network where family ties, party loyalty, government jobs, public contracts, and courthouse influence allegedly overlap.

Does the Committee believe that description fairly applies to the political circle involving John Flynn, John Crangle, and related Tonawanda Democratic figures?

Does the Committee believe John Flynn is part of that old Tonawanda machine?

Does the Committee deny that John Crangle remains a political power broker in Tonawanda Democratic politics?

We are also seeking comment on allegations that Flynn’s potential return to government is not a comeback, but a retreat.

Critics allege that Flynn “couldn’t cut it” in private practice or the private sector after leaving the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, and that he is now “crawling back to government with his tail between his legs” because public office offers power, salary, relevance, and access that private practice did not provide.

How does the Committee respond?

Does the Committee know whether Flynn generated significant private-sector business after leaving the DA’s office?

Does the Committee know whether Flynn’s current or former law firm has, had, or expects to seek municipal, lobbying, public-policy, or legal work connected to Tonawanda, Erie County, or entities influenced by Tonawanda Democratic officials?

Would the Committee support public disclosure of any law firm, lobbying, municipal, or consulting work involving Flynn, Lippes Mathias LLP, Tonawanda officials, or politically connected entities?

We are further seeking comment on the serious allegations made publicly by Ryan Flynn, John Flynn’s cousin, who has accused John Flynn of childhood sexual abuse and has alleged that his own prosecution and detention are politically motivated retaliation meant to silence him. In contrast, John Flynn seeks a renewed term in public office.

We understand these allegations are contested and have not been adjudicated. We are seeking the Committee’s response because the allegations are now public, politically relevant, and directly tied to John Flynn’s attempted return to power.

Does the Committee believe John Flynn should publicly address Ryan Flynn’s allegations before seeking or accepting any Tonawanda government position?

Does the Committee believe Tonawanda Democrats should investigate or vet these allegations before supporting Flynn?

Has John Flynn discussed these allegations with any Committee members?

Has John Crangle discussed Ryan Flynn, John Flynn, or the Flynn family controversy with any Committee members?

Does the Committee believe voters and residents deserve answers before any appointment or endorsement?

Please also answer the following:

1. Does the Committee support John Flynn for any Tonawanda municipal appointment or elected office?

2. Has the Committee taken any formal or informal vote regarding Flynn?

3. Has John Crangle advocated for Flynn inside the Committee or among local Democratic officials?

4. Has Flynn promised, discussed, or implied any future municipal legal work, appointments, contracts, or political favors if he returns to office?

5. Does the Committee deny that Tonawanda Democratic politics operates through patronage, insider dealing, and favor-trading?

6. Would the Committee support an independent review of all municipal legal work, lobbying relationships, and politically connected contracts involving Flynn, Crangle, and their allies?

This is a press inquiry. Please provide any statement, denial, clarification, or documentation you wish to be considered for publication.

We intend to go to press shortly. If we do not receive a response by press time, we will incorporate any response from the City of Tonawanda Democratic Committee in a follow-up.

Regards,

Modern Thomas Nast

Councilwoman Jill O’Malley threw her support behind Flynn after talking with him, and that Crangle said other interested candidates stepped aside once Flynn’s interest became public.

John Crangle was Kathy Hochul’s deputy at the Erie County Clerk’s Office before her political asecndancy to Congress and then to state-wide elective office. Crangle’s brother, Dennis, confirmed that the two had an affair, and that John Flynn and John Crangle are the “Kennedys of Tonawanda.”

The Erie County Democratic Committee lists Crangle as one of its vice-chairs. The political picture is stark. A former district attorney with a municipal-law practice wants back into local executive power. A party structure friendly to him is positioned to help. And his loudest internal critic is a cousin calling from jail, saying the whole point of the custody fight is to keep him from detonating more of the family’s secrets and more of Tonawanda’s patronage webs in public.

Ryan’s media ecosystem keeps trying to make that cost impossible to ignore. An X presence tied to the handle @PubCorruption5, and Ryan’s orbit has used it to dump screenshots, accusations and local names into public view. Some of those names overlap with real events. Hormoz Mansouri was in fact convicted and sentenced in federal court for pandemic-loan fraud in 2025.

Ryan’s broader allegations that Flynn, Crangle, Kathy Hochul or Tonawanda insiders steered or concealed criminal conduct tied to that federal case or other scandals is still under review.

But it’s explosive: a former DA seeking new office has a jailed cousin accusing him of childhood abuse and political retaliation; the cousin’s detention fight now turns on deadline rules, competency findings, and a public record that no longer fits inside courthouse whispers.

In a town about to hand out real power, that is not background noise. That is a live fuse.

What is established is enough to justify more scrutiny anyway: Ryan Flynn filed a federal complaint; he repeatedly claimed in recorded calls that he was being held past statutory deadlines; official audit records show serious oversight failures in Erie County’s assigned-counsel system; and John Flynn is actively seeking appointment to the Tonawanda supervisor’s chair while all of that hangs over his name.

The final question writes itself: If this is all innocent, why does it look so dirty?

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