Published on The Gateway Pundit by Jim Hoft, Richard Luthmann’s investigation reveals Danesh Noshirvan urging armed left-wing militias to confront ICE, exposing bot networks, dark money ties, and radical online extremism.

Richard Luthmann’s long-running investigation into TikTok agitator Danesh Noshirvan has officially broken through the media firewall—and into the national conservative mainstream.

READ THE GATEWAY PUNDIT ARTICLE

On January 13, 2026, Luthmann’s reporting was published by Jim Hoft, founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the most-read conservative news platforms in America. The piece, detailing Noshirvan’s escalating calls for armed left-wing militias to confront ICE agents, landed with immediate impact—drawing massive readership, hundreds of comments, and widespread sharing across X, Truth Social, Gab, and Gettr.

This moment matters. For months, Luthmann has documented Noshirvan’s transformation from online “accountability” influencer into something far more dangerous: a digital provocateur openly encouraging confrontation with federal law enforcement, while hiding behind activist rhetoric, bot amplification, and dark-money networks. What legacy media ignored—or downplayed—Gateway Pundit put squarely in front of millions.

The publication marks a validation of independent investigative journalism done outside legacy constraints. It also signals a warning flare: the threat posed by social-media-driven radicalization is no longer theoretical. Thanks to Luthmann’s persistence, it’s now undeniable—and nationally exposed.

