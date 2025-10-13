Paid Agitators Exposed: TikTok bully Danesh Noshirvan, fake “Dr.” McGibney, and lawyer Chiappetta conspire in cyber harassment scandal.

Podcast Unmasks a Dark Alliance

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) – An explosive episode of The Unknown Podcast is pulling back the curtain on what hosts Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe call a coordinated cyber harassment cabal. The target: TikTok terror Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan, his comrade James McGibney, and their “scumbag” attorney Nicholas Chiappetta.

Paid Agitators Exposed: Danesh Noshirvan

In sensational style, the two investigative journalists describe an alliance of “paid internet agitators” bankrolled by shadowy donors to attack and silence critics. Danesh functions through AI-generated, bot-farmed content deployment, like this FACEBOOK PAGE.

On the podcast, Luthmann claims Noshirvan’s so-called “accountability” jihad is “bankrolled by a shadowy web of Democratic dark money” fueling creators like him to “cyber-terrorize” conservative and Christian Americans.

They paint a picture of a TikTok terror working hand-in-hand with an A&E Television Network reality-TV “bully hunter” and a crooked lawyer to unleash online mobs for profit and vengeance.

Luthmann has been digging into this trio’s activities since late 2023, when evidence emerged of a media and harassment conspiracy linking Danesh, McGibney, and Chiappetta.

Paid Agitators Exposed: The Smoking Gun December 2023 Email. There are more.

The journalists say it’s no coincidence that around that time, the TikTok influencer’s legal and PR firepower suddenly expanded. McGibney – once celebrated for fighting bullies – and Chiappetta – a Florida lawyer with a taste for ambush tactics – allegedly joined forces with Danesh to amplify smear campaigns.

Florida Attorney Nicholas Chiappetta

Critics note these men share a playbook: use social media outrage, frivolous lawsuits, and even AI-powered sockpuppets to bombard targets with abuse.

“This is not about justice,” Luthmann said of Chiappetta’s courtroom ambushes and Noshirvan and McGibney’s online antics. “It’s about silencing critics. They’re under investigation, but they tell their Woketard audience that anyone who opposes them is going to jail. It’s textbook DARVO narcissism.”

The Unknown Podcast segment portrays the trio as digital hitmen for hire – orchestrating character assassinations while presenting themselves as do-gooders.

Paid Agitators Exposed: TikTok Terror’s Trail of Victims

Danesh Noshirvan built a massive following (over 2.5 million) by naming and shaming supposed wrongdoers on TikTok. He prefers the term “accountability culture,” but his tactics are pure cancel culture: doxxing people’s identities, siccing followers on their employers, and unleashing “digital terror campaigns.”

Now the real-world toll of his jihads is coming to light – and it’s horrific. In one notorious case, a Texas high school coach, Aaron De La Torre, took his own life after Noshirvan falsely painted him as a child predator in viral videos.

Aaron De La Torre

Danesh’s videos – which gleefully “exposed” the 49-year-old coach based on a shaky altercation at a Walmart – sparked a flood of online abuse. Just ten days later, De La Torre was dead, an apparent suicide that local police have tied to the TikTok onslaught.

Far from showing remorse, Danesh later bragged on national TV about his hardline tactics.

When Dr. Phil asked if he’d feel responsible if someone died due to his online shaming campaign, the TikToker coolly replied, “No.”

“Danesh helped push him over the edge,” journalist Michael Volpe said of the coach’s tragic end. “Then went on Dr. Phil and bragged about it.”

Danesh’s pattern, critics say, is to claim he’s dispensing justice while leaving devastation in his wake.

“Danesh said he helps people,” Luthmann noted sarcastically. “But I’ve got 20 or 30 victims lined up, ready to tell their stories… Danesh’s version of justice would be a joke if it didn’t leave a trail of death and mayhem in its wake.”

From reputations destroyed to families terrorized by anonymous threats, the “TikTok terror” has left scars across the country. Danesh’s own lawsuit filings inadvertently concede that his content “results in public cancellation” – an understatement considering the real-life consequences.

A federal judge recently underscored the point, officially finding that Noshirvan incited harassment with “false and intentionally made” claims. The mob he built, often enhanced by bots and AI fakery, has spun out of control – and now it’s turning on him.

Paid Agitators Exposed: “Hero” McGibney’s Bully Hunter Hoax

James McGibney entered this saga as Danesh’s staunch ally and amplifier – raising eyebrows given McGibney’s public persona as an anti-bullying crusader.

A former U.S. Marine and star of an A&E TV special touted as “Bully Hunter,” McGibney once cut the figure of a cyber-hero. He took credit for helping take down a revenge-porn kingpin years ago, earning mainstream accolades.

James McGibney

But Luthmann’s investigation suggests McGibney’s hero image is essentially a mirage. Critics have lambasted him for styling himself as “Dr. James McGibney” – despite lacking any credible medical or PhD credentials – calling it a fake-doctor stunt to boost his authority.

His association with credentialed medical doctors appears designed to mislead audiences.

Worse, veterans’ groups have accused McGibney of stolen valor, alleging he embellished or misrepresented his military record. McGibney insists he’s done nothing improper, but the whispers against him are growing.

What is clear: McGibney has thrown in his lot with Danesh Noshirvan, and that alliance is now part of the story. He has vigorously defended Danesh online, echoing Danesh’s narratives about “holding racists accountable.”

In the ongoing Florida court battles, McGibney even submitted a sworn declaration to bolster Danesh’s conspiracy theories – a move that backfired. Judge John E. Steele noted McGibney’s affidavit “did not say what Danesh claimed it did and offered no evidence of the imagined plot Danesh was peddling.

It was a dud attempt to legitimize Danesh’s attacks on a journalist.

Outside the courtroom, McGibney’s behavior hasn’t inspired confidence either. Victims of Danesh see McGibney as an accomplice in the harassment campaigns, not a voice of reason.

Dr. Ralph Garramone and Jennifer Couture

Jennifer Couture, one of Danesh’s prime targets, openly blasted McGibney as “McLiar Douchebag McGibney” – lumping him with Danesh and Chiappetta as “con men” and “snake oil” peddlers.

For a man who once made a career of unmasking bullies, it’s an ironic twist: McGibney is now accused of being a bully in a lab coat disguise, trading integrity for influence and teaming up to torment innocents for clicks.

James McGibney works in information technology at Rosendin, a major electrical contracting firm.

Multiple sources now question whether McGibney used company time, devices, or network resources to coordinate his online harassment and defamation campaigns alongside TikTok agitator Danesh Noshirvan and attorney Nick Chiappetta. Investigators allege McGibney leveraged his IT access to amplify social-media attacks and manage sock-puppet accounts that targeted journalists and private citizens.

We contacted Rosedin executives for answers. Here is what we asked:

Dear Rosedin Executives, This is Richard Luthmann, investigative reporter and editor of multiple publications including Florida Gulf News , NY News Press , and co-host of The Unknown Podcast . I am one of several independent reporters reaching out for official comment before publication of upcoming investigative features on James McGibney, who identifies himself publicly as a Rosedin employee. (jmcgibney@rosendin.com) Our reporting—based on federal court records, interviews, and articles —has uncovered serious allegations of misconduct involving Mr. McGibney . These include: Stolen Valor: Multiple veterans and military watchdog groups have questioned McGibney's claims of service record embellishment, raising red flags about false representation of combat experience. Fake Credentials: McGibney has repeatedly presented himself as "Dr. James McGibney," dispensing medical and psychological opinions online despite no verifiable doctorate or license in any medical field. Cyber Harassment & Defamation: McGibney has been implicated in a coordinated harassment campaign with TikTok agitator Danesh "ThatDaneshGuy" Noshirvan and Florida attorney Nicholas Chiappetta. The trio is accused of using bots, lawsuits, and social-media mobs to intimidate critics and destroy reputations. Reputational Risk to Rosedin: Given McGibney's public self-association with your company, these allegations directly implicate Rosedin's name in an ongoing media firestorm involving online abuse, false representation, and possible criminal defamation. As part of The Unknown Podcast's upcoming exposé, we are providing Rosedin an opportunity to respond on the record. Specifically: Is Rosedin aware of Mr. McGibney's alleged conduct?

Does Rosedin confirm his current employment status?

Has Rosedin conducted any internal review or disciplinary action related to these allegations?

Does Rosedin condone employees using the company's name or resources to participate in coordinated harassment campaigns? Please provide an official statement or comment to ensure accurate representation in our forthcoming report. We intend on going to press soon. If we receive your response after press time, we will incorporate your statement in a follow-up. Given the gravity of the claims—ranging from fake medical credentials to the misuse of corporate affiliation in online intimidation—questions about the company's ivolvement will be included prominently. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

As of press time, we received no response from Rosedin.

Paid Agitators Exposed: “Feckless Nick” and the Fall of a Fixer

If Danesh provided the mob and McGibney the megaphone, attorney Nicholas “Nick” Chiappetta supplied the legal muscle – or at least the veneer of it. A personal injury lawyer from Lake Worth, Florida, Chiappetta signed on as Noshirvan’s counsel and quickly earned infamy for his courtroom antics.

Colleagues deride him as “Feckless Nick” and an “ambulance chaser” masquerading as a litigator. Judge Steele’s August 12, 2025 order emphatically affirmed that assessment.

In a scathing opinion, the judge reprimanded Chiappetta by name for acting in bad faith and “failing to meet the professional standards” expected of an officer of the court.

Luthmann calls Attorney Nick Chiappetta an “ambulance chaser” in filed court documents.

Chiappetta stood by as his client exploded in an expletive-filled tirade during a deposition – even green-lighting Danesh’s post-deposition online harassment campaign against opposing counsel.

Steele found Chiappetta’s inaction so egregious that he issued a public sanction, effectively branding the lawyer an enabler of Noshirvan’s abuse.

Chiappetta’s troubles don’t end there. He now faces a Florida Bar review that could lead to a 91-day suspension or worse. Meanwhile, his reputation is in tatters.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

After the federal judge “obliterated” Chiappetta’s conduct in open court, Luthmann quipped that “Nickless couldn’t litigate his way out of a paper bag.”

Victims of Danesh’s campaigns view Chiappetta as a corrupt fixer — a man willing to tell any lie to further his client’s vendettas. In fact, even after Judge Steele’s order exposed Danesh’s lies, Chiappetta’s law firm website brazenly kept pushing the false narrative, prompting Couture to call him “demented.”

“He is a scumbag,” Couture seethed, accusing Chiappetta of compounding the harm to her family by spreading propaganda and joining a client’s defamation jihad. “They should all sit in prison so they can contemplate the death of Aaron De La Torre and the hundreds of lives they have put in danger and destroyed,” she declared, referring to Danesh, Chiappetta – and yes, McGibney too.

It was a dramatic statement of outrage, but given the devastation wrought, not an unfounded one. After nearly three years of unchecked harassment, the law is finally catching up with this trio.

The TikTok terror, the “doctor” of deceit, and the feckless lawyer are facing a reckoning of their own making – with judges, grand juries, and an aroused press shining a light on their once-shadowy operation.

