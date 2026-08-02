Family Court Shockwave

LUTHMANN NOTE: The Alec and Lydia Act confronts one of family court’s dirtiest habits: acknowledging danger in the record and then pretending it does not matter when parenting time is awarded. That must end. But reform cannot mean replacing judicial indifference with accusation-driven hysteria. Coercive control must be proven through facts, patterns and context—not weaponized labels drafted by lawyers chasing leverage and fees. Arizona now has a law with enormous potential and enormous risk. Its success will depend on whether judges protect children without treating every disputed relationship as domestic terrorism and every accused parent as guilty before the evidence is tested.

Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe – The Unknown Podcast

(TUSCON, ARIZONA) - Arizona Rep. Lisa Fink joined Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann for a wide-ranging examination of the Alec and Lydia Act, Arizona’s new family-court law addressing domestic violence, coercive control, parenting time and judicial accountability.

Fink opened by explaining that the law was intended to apply to all active family-court cases after its June 22 effective date, not merely cases filed afterward. She said implementation has already become inconsistent, with judges in different counties taking different positions on whether the new standards apply to pending matters. Her public statement, she explained, was meant to clarify legislative intent and push Arizona courts toward uniform enforcement.

The central purpose of the law is to force judges to take domestic violence seriously when making decisions about both legal decision-making and parenting time. Fink said the prior law allowed courts to acknowledge abuse while still returning children to dangerous parents. The Alec and Lydia Act removes the vague qualifier “significant” from the domestic-violence analysis and requires judges to make written findings explaining how their decisions serve the best interests of the child.

That reform was born from tragedy. Alec and Lydia were killed after their father received overnight parenting time despite warning signs that, according to reform advocates, should have kept him away from the children. Fink argued that the case exposed a fundamental failure in the family-court system: judges could recognize troubling conduct, minimize it as insufficiently serious and still award parenting time without fully explaining why.

The new law also incorporates coercive control into Arizona’s domestic-violence framework. Fink described coercive control as a pattern that may include isolation, financial domination, threats, jealousy and control over a partner’s daily activities. She said the concept was drawn in part from laws adopted in other states and from domestic-violence lethality screening used by first responders.

Luthmann challenged the evidentiary structure of the law. He questioned why lawmakers selected the preponderance-of-the-evidence standard rather than clear and convincing evidence, particularly when the consequences can include severe restrictions on parenting time. He also pressed Fink on the absence of a formal corroboration requirement and whether an accusation supported only by one parent’s testimony could become decisive.

Fink defended the preponderance standard as appropriate for civil family-court proceedings. She argued that courts must look at the totality of the evidence, recurring patterns and the opportunity for the accused parent to rebut the allegations. She maintained that the new law does not require judges to accept every accusation, but instead requires them to evaluate the evidence and explain their conclusions in writing.

Volpe then raised the risk that the statute could create a new litigation industry built around domestic-violence allegations. He argued that lawyers and parents may quickly recognize that an allegation of coercive control offers a powerful route to reducing the other parent’s access to the child. Broad concepts such as isolation, financial control, name-calling and threats, he warned, could be stretched to describe ordinary dysfunction in a failed relationship.

Fink responded that allegations alone should not be enough. She again emphasized the requirement of evidence, written findings and a meaningful opportunity to rebut. She said the law is intended to protect children, not to provide one parent with an automatic mechanism for removing the other from the child’s life.

The discussion sharpened around false allegations. Luthmann and Volpe both warned that family court already rewards aggressive litigation and that a powerful new domestic-violence framework could be weaponized by dishonest litigants or lawyers seeking strategic advantage. Fink acknowledged that unintended consequences are possible, particularly when judges fail to properly examine the evidence.

Temporary orders emerged as another major concern. Fink said temporary custody and parenting-time orders can remain in place for six months, a year or even longer, sometimes becoming the practical final order because the case never reaches a timely resolution. The new law requires judges to make written findings showing how temporary decisions account for domestic violence and the child’s best interests.

The interview also exposed Arizona’s lack of meaningful family-court data. Fink acknowledged that she did not yet have a defined set of metrics for determining whether the law is succeeding. Volpe argued that lawmakers should require courts to report how often domestic violence is alleged, how often it is substantiated, how parenting time is divided and whether individual judges display extreme or recurring patterns.

Without those statistics, the panel concluded, it will be difficult to know whether the Alec and Lydia Act is saving children, producing more litigation or simply generating longer hearings and thicker judicial orders.

Judicial training became another point of disagreement. Fink argued that family law is a specialized field and that judges need continuing education to understand domestic violence, coercive control and the manipulation that can occur in high-conflict cases. Volpe questioned why judges are placed in family court if they are not already qualified to handle such matters.

Luthmann countered that politically selected judges often reach the bench with little or no family-law experience, making specialized training necessary even when the appointment process should have demanded greater competence.

The conversation then shifted to Arizona election security. Fink discussed the conflict between Maricopa County officials, access to election servers, voting-machine failures, rejected ballots, voter rolls and ballot chain of custody. She urged voters to make sure their ballots are accepted by the tabulation machines rather than placed into unsecured containers for later processing.

Fink also raised concerns about voter eligibility and claimed that more than 200,000 individuals connected to Arizona’s voter rolls had eligibility problems. She presented that figure as evidence that the state must continue examining voter-registration records and election procedures.

Volpe directly challenged the broader election-fraud narrative. He argued that administrative mistakes, machine problems and isolated incidents do not prove that enough fraudulent votes existed to alter statewide election results. Fink replied that repeated irregularities, chain-of-custody failures and public distrust justify continued scrutiny, even where the ultimate effect on an election remains disputed.

The final portion of the interview turned to Arizona’s broader family-court reform movement. Fink discussed proposals involving jury trials, limits on temporary orders and greater judicial oversight that failed to reach the governor’s desk. She said lawmakers would continue working on those measures, while Luthmann and Volpe questioned whether committee politics, personality conflicts and legislative rivalries had prevented common-sense reforms from receiving fair consideration.

The interview ultimately presented the Alec and Lydia Act as both a major child-safety reform and a serious due-process test. Fink defended it as a necessary response to judges who ignored warning signs and failed to explain dangerous parenting decisions. Volpe and Luthmann pressed the opposite danger: that vague standards, weak oversight and financially motivated litigation could transform a protective law into another weapon of the family-court machine.

The law’s success will depend not merely on its language, but on whether Arizona judges apply it consistently, examine evidence fairly, protect accused parents from manufactured claims and place the safety of children ahead of courtroom convenience.

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