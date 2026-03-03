Judge Adelman Under Oath: Judge testifies against journalist Paul Boyne in a Connecticut free speech trial with First Amendment implications.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Journalist Paul Boyne spent 18 months in jail for what he calls “piercing criticism” and what the Connecticut Judiciary calls cyberstalking. His crime? Raging online at what he branded “Corrupticut” judges and accusing the family court system of protecting insiders in the Christopher Ambrose custody saga. Now the stakes escalate.

Jane Grossman and Gerard Adelman

As Boyne’s trial opens in New Haven, two of the judges he targeted — Jane Grossman and Gerard Adelman — are expected to take the stand against him. A sitting judge testifying for the prosecution in a case born from criticism of the judiciary itself is no small matter. Boyne calls it retaliation. He says the State is punishing him for exposing what he describes as a “pedo protection racket” inside Connecticut family court. Prosecutors say he crossed the line into criminal harassment. Boyne plans to take the stand in his own defense and invoke Connecticut’s reporter shield law, Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-146t, alongside the First Amendment. He argues his posts addressed matters of public concern and were protected speech under Branzburg v. Hayes, 408 U.S. 665 (1972), and Gonzales v. NBC, 194 F.3d 29 (2d Cir. 1999). When judges testify against a critic, the Constitution should be listening closely. This piece is “Judge Adelman Under Oath.”

The “Hateful Eight” on Trial – Free Speech or Felonies?

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) – Court watchers, grab your popcorn. A First Amendment freak show is underway at the New Haven courthouse, where 64-year-old Paul Boyne – a fire-breathing Virginia journalist– faces 18 felony charges for what amounts to words on a website.

Boyne’s blog, The Family Court Circus, blasted Connecticut’s judiciary with what prosecutors call threats and harassment, but what Boyne calls political speech about a corrupt court system. A jury will decide if his rants were criminal stalking or constitutionally protected dissent.

Paul Boyne

Boyne already spent 18 months in jail pre-trial, even turning down a time-served plea deal – a defiant gamble that has free-speech hawks riveted.

Boyne’s posts – dubbed “The Hateful Eight” – named names of family court judges, mocked them with slurs, and fantasized about vigilante violence. New Haven State’s Attorney Jack Doyle has already selectively shown the jury at least fifteen Boyne-authored articles (many of which pre-date Connecticut’s amendments to the charged cyberstalking statute):

Boyne wrote that certain judges “beg[ged] for” a sniper’s bullet to the head. He even published judges’ home addresses (obtained from publicly available State of Connecticut internet records) and pointed out sniper perches near their properties.

Vile? Absolutely.

But did it cross into “true threat” territory or remain twisted political hyperbole? Boyne insists he never actually threatened anyone – he never contacted the judges or set foot in Connecticut.

“They can’t even point to what part of the blog is supposed to be a threat,” Boyne scoffed. “There’s no dangling participle or run-on sentence that constitutes a crime.”

In his dry style, he even quips that under this prosecution, “the First Amendment doesn’t operate in the state of Connecticut.”

Judge Adelman Under Oath: New Haven State Attorney Jack Doyle

Prosecutors, however, portray Boyne as unhinged and dangerous. They note he fixated on judges’ religion and ethnicity – lacing posts with antisemitic filth and racist bile. He dubbed Connecticut “Corrupticut” and its judiciary the “JEWdiciary,” calling the family court “a Jewish enterprise designed to destroy the rights of a sovereign people.”

Investigators say Boyne’s screeds left at least three judges (Elizabeth Stewart, Jane Grossman, and Thomas Moukawsher) in fear for their lives. One judge scoured her security footage after a post described the woods behind her home, wondering if Boyne had been lurking on her property. Another said, “almost every entry” on Boyne’s blog urged someone to kill him.

It remains unclear whether Boyne’s appointed counsel, Attorney Todd Bussert, will move to introduce additional TheFamilyCourtCircus.com blog entries into evidence to provide context for the posts the State has cherry-picked.

Judge Adelman Under Oath: Attorney Todd Bussert

That decision could prove pivotal.

The prosecution has focused on isolated excerpts — the most inflammatory lines — to paint Boyne as a criminal stalker. Boyne argues that without full articles, hyperlinks, cited court documents, and the surrounding investigative commentary, the jury sees only fragments stripped of meaning. He contends the omitted posts show his consistent theme: alleged judicial corruption, the Christopher Ambrose custody saga, and what he believed to be systemic failures inside the Connecticut family court.

The strategic divide between Boyne and Bussert has become public and contentious.

Boyne has asked Judge Peter Brown at least three times to discharge Bussert and allow him to proceed pro se. He cites fundamental disagreements over trial strategy, evidentiary decisions, whether to call certain witnesses, and whether Boyne should take the stand in his own defense.

Judge Adelman Under Oath: New Haven Judge Peter Brown

Boyne insists on mounting a full-throated First Amendment defense. He wants witnesses who can testify about the Ambrose case, the children’s abuse allegations, and the broader public controversy. He believes context is everything.

Bussert, by contrast, appears to be pursuing a narrower defense focused on statutory elements and minimizing exposure.

The clash underscores a larger tension: whether this case will be tried as a stalking prosecution — or as a referendum on journalism, dissent, and judicial accountability.

In the state’s view, this blogger-turned-defendant isn’t Woodward or Bernstein – he’s a hatemonger who put public servants in the crosshairs (literally) and now hides behind the Constitution. To others, he peddles theories no different than Tucker Carlson and his guests.

Free speech or felony? That is the burning question as the trial continues – and it has court observers lining up for a front-row seat.

Judge Adelman Under Oath: Boyne Rages at “Pedo Protection Program”

In a virtually unheard-of twist, two sitting judges – Judge Jane Grossman and Judge Gerard Adelman – are expected to march up to the witness stand to testify against the man who blogged about assassinating them. These black-robed “victims” will tell the jury how Boyne’s online diatribes terrified them.

It’s a remarkable spectacle: judges who normally preside from on high, now appearing as witnesses in another judge’s courtroom to help convict their chief critic. To Boyne, it’s proof positive that “Corrupticut” strikes back.

“They charged me because Judge Grossman doesn’t like reading about herself on the blog,” Boyne sniped.

He claims Grossman, Adelman, and other family court bigwigs targeted by his blog conspired to silence him – abusing the stalking laws to retaliate for his exposés.

Boyne’s blog honed in on a notorious Connecticut case: the Christopher Ambrose custody scandal. Ambrose, a disgraced TV writer, was credibly accused by his own children of sexual abuse. Yet judges like Adelman and Grossman handed Ambrose sole custody, effectively delivering the kids to their alleged abuser.

This outrage became fuel for Boyne’s online crusade. He explicitly accused Grossman, Adelman, Judge Moukawsher, and others of “facilitating Ambrose’s sexual abuse” and covering up for a “credibly-accused pedophile.”

Now those same judges will be witnesses for the prosecution. Talk about the fox guarding the henhouse, Boyne quips – he fully expects them to whitewash their actions on the stand.

“They will be there to lie about the Christopher Ambrose case and protect their Pedo Overlords,” Boyne seethed, referring to the powerful actors he says run a child abuse cover-up ring in Connecticut’s courts.

Pedo overlords? It’s a ghastly phrase – but in Boyne’s mind, an apt description of the cabal he’s been blogging to expose.

Judge Adelman, for one, terminated Boyne’s parental rights back in 2011 during Boyne’s own bitter divorce. Grossman later presided over pieces of the Ambrose case that Boyne calls a state-sanctioned atrocity. Their upcoming testimony is sure to be dramatic.

Prosecutors will likely elicit how the judges feared a “.50 cal to the head” after reading Boyne’s posts. The state will argue that fear was reasonable, making Boyne’s conduct a felony “electronic stalking.”

But if Boyne has his way, the defense is itching to turn the spotlight right back on the judges’ own conduct. Boyne maintains these jurists aren’t innocent victims – they’re figures in a family court mafia that he, as a citizen journalist, sought to unmask.

The optics are wild: Judges Grossman and Adelman are effectively putting a guy on trial for criticizing them. This case is no longer about rhetoric. It is about whether a journalist can criticize judges without facing felony charges.”

Judge Adelman Under Oath: A Cross-Examination Transcript

The imagined cross-examination below, in New Haven Superior Court with Judge Peter Brown presiding, captures the tense confrontation as Boyne – defending himself pro se – questions the very judge he blames for grave injustices.

Boyne is concerned that his counsel, Todd Bussert, will not ask the “hard questions” or give the jury the proper context. Boyne believes that only he can effectively cross-examine witnesses like Adelman and Grossman. But Judge Brown denied Boyne’s right to self-representation.

Here is how we imagine a Boyne cross-examination might go.

Boyne (defendant, acting pro se): [calmly] Good morning, Judge Adelman. You are a retired Connecticut family court judge, correct? Adelman (witness): I am a Judge Trial Referee now, yes. I served as a family court judge in Connecticut. Boyne: You presided over the Ambrose v. Riordan custody case in 2022, did you not? That’s the case where you awarded father Christopher Ambrose sole custody of his three children. Adelman: [clearing throat] Yes. I was the trial judge on that case, and I did grant Mr. Ambrose sole legal and physical custody of the children in April 2022. Boyne: Those children didn’t want to live with their father, did they? In fact, all three personally filed complaints in juvenile court alleging that Mr. Ambrose abused and neglected them. Isn’t that true? Doyle (prosecutor): Objection, relevance. This is far afield of the stalking charges. Boyne: Your Honor, it goes to my state of mind and the truth behind my statements. Judge Brown: [to Boyne] I’ll allow limited leeway if you’re connecting it to your intent, but make your point quickly, Mr. Boyne. [to witness] You may answer the question, Judge Adelman. Adelman: The children in that case expressed preferences, yes, and there were allegations. But the court – I – found those abuse allegations not credible, after considering all evidence and professional assessments. My decision was based on the evidence presented. Boyne: You found the allegations “not credible” and concluded the mother, Karen Riordan, had “coached the children to lie”, correct? Those were your words in your court order. Adelman: [frowning] In substance, yes. I wrote that Ms. Riordan’s behavior was “nothing short of horrendous” – that she was undermining the relationship with the father and possibly coaching the children. It was a very detailed 50-page decision. Boyne: Detailed, perhaps – but blatantly one-sided. You ignored a mountain of evidence. For instance, you received letters from psychiatrists and a report from Dr. Bandy Lee – a renowned, Yale-trained psychiatrist – warning that the children were not safe with Mr. Ambrose, didn’t you? Adelman: I recall Dr. Lee submitted a letter after the trial, but her assertions were reviewed. Other experts, including the court-appointed evaluator and child protective services, questioned those abuse claims. I had to rely on the evidence deemed credible in court. Boyne: Dr. Lee is a former Yale psychiatrist who interviewed the children when they ran away from Ambrose’s house. She literally filed a mandated Report of Suspected Child Abuse about Mr. Ambrose. Are you saying you just brushed that off? Doyle: Objection, argumentative. Judge Brown: Sustained. Mr. Boyne, rephrase your question and stick to facts. Boyne: The fact is, credible people raised alarms. The Ambrose children themselves fled and went into hiding rather than stay under his care. Yet you still decided those kids should be with their father and cut off from their mother. Isn’t it true, Judge Adelman, that you sided with an accused abuser and silenced the victims? Adelman: [defensive] I would never “side” with an abuser. I found no credible evidence that Mr. Ambrose abused those children. The authorities – DCF, a police detective, hospital staff – all raised doubts about the abuse claims. My duty was to weigh evidence, and the evidence showed the mother had poisoned the children’s minds against their father. Boyne: No credible evidence? The children’s own sworn statements, a Yale psychiatrist’s report, multiple therapists corroborating the mother’s fitness – all that was “not credible” to you? Tell me, Judge, what would ever convince you a father is abusive if all that didn’t? Doyle: Objection. Badgering the witness. Judge Brown: Sustained. The last question is struck. Mr. Boyne, move on, or I will end this cross-examination. Boyne: [taking a breath] Fine. Let’s talk about what happened after your ruling. Are you aware that your handling of the Ambrose case has been widely criticized? The press reported that the children ran away from their father and claimed “they did not feel safe in his care.” Adelman: I became aware after my decision that the Ambrose teenagers later left their father’s home. I can’t speak to what happened after the case or to media reports – I can only speak to what was before me in court. Boyne: You’re aware, though, that numerous observers believe you got it horribly wrong. There’s a website – The Family Court Circus – that covered the Ambrose case extensively. That blog accused you and your fellow judges of running a “Pedophile Protection Program” in Connecticut’s family courts. In fact, one article said the judiciary was “protecting predators like Christopher Ambrose” and looking the other way when kids like the Ambrose children cry out in pain. You know that, right? Adelman: I’m vaguely aware of that disgusting blog. It’s full of lies and anti-Semitic filth. I didn’t read all its content, but I know it slandered me and many others. Doyle: Objection, move to strike. This line of questioning – reading blog gossip – is irrelevant and prejudicial. Mr. Boyne is essentially trying to put TheFamilyCourtCircus.com blog into evidence to justify his own conduct. Boyne: It’s not “gossip,” Your Honor – I wrote those posts. They reflect my belief that Judge Adelman and others shield abusers. This goes to my intent and First Amendment defense. Judge Brown: Mr. Boyne, the truthfulness of your blog accusations is not on trial here. The issue is whether your statements constitute criminal stalking or harassment. I’ve given you leeway to establish your motive. Do not turn this into a referendum on the family court. Objection sustained; move on. Boyne: [raises voice] It IS a referendum on family court when a man is prosecuted for speaking out! I’m facing 18 felonies for words – words exposing how children were put in harm’s way. Judge Brown: Tone, Mr. Boyne. The jury is only to consider whether your conduct was illegal, not whether Judge Adelman was a good judge. Boyne: Understood. [pauses, then evenly] Judge Adelman, let’s shift gears. You and I have a bit of personal history, don’t we? Adelman: [stiffly] I have handled thousands of cases. I’m not sure what you’re referring to. Boyne: You don’t remember me? Paul Boyne – ring a bell? You were the judge in my own divorce case back in 2007. The Boyne v. Boyne case in Hartford Family Court. You terminated my parental rights in that case. Adelman: Mr. Boyne, I remember your case. I wouldn’t characterize it as you just did. I granted your ex-wife sole custody and gave you visitation, yes. Decisions were made based on the evidence and circumstances at that time. Boyne: Visitation at her sole discretion – which meant no visitation at all. You knew she was going to cut me out, and she did. You effectively severed my relationship with my children. I haven’t seen my kids in almost two decades thanks to your ruling. Do you deny that? Doyle: Objection. This is a personal tirade and completely irrelevant to the charges. Judge Brown: Sustained. Mr. Boyne, this is not a family court appeal. The jury will disregard that. Move on. Boyne: It goes to bias, Your Honor. Judge Adelman had a motive to dislike me well before my blog. He knew I had reason to expose him. Judge Brown: The court has ruled. Move on now, or this cross-examination ends. Boyne: [glances at the jury] Very well. Judge Adelman, earlier, you called my blog “disgusting.” In fact, you sought a criminal investigation into it, didn’t you? You wanted the state to come after me for what I wrote about you. Adelman: I reported the harassment to authorities, yes. I was aware that the Division of Criminal Justice and State Police were investigating the website that was targeting judges. Frankly, I was relieved when they acted. Boyne: Relieved to see me arrested for speech. Let’s be clear: I never once contacted you directly, did I? I never phoned you, never emailed you, never approached you in person. All I did was publish articles online. Adelman: You posted my photograph, my home address, and detailed directions to my house. You incited people to violence against my colleagues and me. I absolutely felt threatened. Boyne: Threatened — by blog posts? By words on a screen? Adelman: By explicit calls to action. In one of your posts, you described how someone could shoot Judge Grossman through her window with a rifle. You dubbed her “Judge Grotesque” and wrote she was “begging for a .308 shot to the head.” You also wrote that “Jewish judges” – like me – should be removed from the court via the Second Amendment.” Those are threats, not just opinions. Boyne: Those lines were rhetorical hyperbole, taken out of context. I was illustrating the public’s outrage, not literally planning violence. Did you actually believe I was personally going to harm you? Adelman: I believed, and still do, that you or someone influenced by your writings might. When a blogger posts a judge’s home layout and muses about bullets and ‘pedophiles who run family court, any reasonable person would be afraid. We have to take that seriously. Doyle: [jumping in] Objection, the witness has answered. The bottom line is that Mr. Boyne’s blog went well beyond criticism. He explicitly incited violence – “more justice can be dispensed in one bullet than by all of Family Court,” he wrote. That is not protected speech by any stretch. Judge Brown: [firmly] The objection is sustained. The jury will disregard the prosecutor’s commentary. Mr. Doyle, please confine your objections to legal grounds, not speeches. [Doyle nods] Boyne: [voice shaking with anger] Judge Adelman, isn’t it true that what really bothers you is not that I threatened you – since I did not, in fact, directly threaten anyone – but that I exposed your dirty secrets? You don’t like that I told the world how you enable pedophiles, do you? Adelman: I’m here because you terrorized my family. You posted vile lies and encouraged vigilantes. This isn’t about my feelings; it’s about your conduct. You crossed a line, Mr. Boyne. Doyle: Objection, irrelevant narrative. Judge Brown: Sustained. Mr. Boyne, do not argue with the witness. Ask a question. Boyne: Everything I’ve said is true. That’s my question, Judge – what if it’s true? What if you did ignore credible evidence of child abuse, and I spoke out about it? Should I be imprisoned for that? Judge Brown: That’s enough! The jury will disregard that question. Mr. Boyne, you are skating very close to a contempt citation. This is not a debate. [Boyne glares at Judge Brown, then turns back to the witness] Boyne: Judge Adelman, after all that’s transpired – after you took my children, after you gave Mr. Ambrose’s children to an alleged abuser – do you stand by your actions? Yes or no, would you do it all again? Doyle: Objection! Harassment of the witness. Judge Brown: Sustained. Mr. Boyne, you will not harangue the witness. The court is going to take a recess. Boyne: No further questions… for now. [He says the last words quietly, as Judge Brown calls for the jury to be escorted out] Judge Brown: Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll pause here. The court will resume in 15 minutes. [Sound of gavel]

Court watchdogs from across New England are flocking to see this upside-down trial, where gavel-wielders become accusers.

Will Grossman and Adelman own up to the Ambrose debacle under oath? Don’t hold your breath, Boyne says – they’re more likely to circle the wagons.

“They want me silenced,” he warns, and this trial is their last big chance.

