The Marceno Smear: DOJ closed the Marceno case. Now critics recycle gossip, grudges, and innuendo as scandal. The smear was always the story.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The federal Marceno case is dead, but the smear campaign is not. That is the real story. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s critics sold the public a looming corruption earthquake. Instead, the DOJ and FBI closed the file—no charges, no indictment, no criminal collapse. Now the same voices are repackaging old grudges, recycled gossip, private audio, ethics chatter, and left-wing innuendo as fresh scandal. Ken Romano brings spite. Mike Hollow brings self-interest. Bob Norman brings the liberal megaphone. Danesh Noshirvan brings the digital mob. The case collapsed. The smear merchants kept talking. This piece is called “The Marceno Smear Was Always the Story.”

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

The Secret They Won’t Say: The Smear Came First

(LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA) – Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is now facing the smear campaign his critics pretended did not exist on day one. That is the secret they do not want printed.

The smear did not start after the federal case closed. It was there from the beginning. The federal inquiry only gave it a costume, and now the costume is gone. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI closed the investigation. The Nov. 17, 2025, letter to Marceno’s attorney, Donald Day, said that, based on known information and federal prosecution standards, “our office and the FBI have closed this investigation.”

High-profile Naples Attorney Donald Day

That is the bottom line reporting in plain English: no charges and no wrongdoing found, shattering the old frame.

The public was sold a looming federal corruption earthquake. It got a closed file. They sold a sheriff on the edge of indictment. They got a lawman still standing. The radical left maniacs sold handcuffs, raids, and courtroom collapse. We got silence from prosecutors and a media class refusing to admit the air went out.

So now the anti-Marceno crowd has changed the product. The federal criminal frame has become ethics chatter, private audio, old lifestyle color, and recycled personal gossip. That may feed the outrage machine, but it does not revive a dead federal case.

Yes, allegations existed. Former Lee County deputy and write-in candidate Mike Hollow pushed accusations tied to former Marceno associate Ken Romano, including claims about a consulting contract and alleged car payments. Marceno dismissed the claims as politically motivated and baseless. Those claims deserved scrutiny, and they got scrutiny—federal scrutiny.

The feds looked at everything—and walked away.

That fact now sits in the middle of the room like a corpse at a cocktail party. The critics keep talking around it, and the mainstream media keeps spraying perfume. But the stench remains.

The Marceno Smear: DOJ closed the Marceno case. Now critics recycle gossip, grudges, and innuendo as scandal. The smear was always the story.

This was always a smear campaign. The DOJ closure just stripped away the respectable packaging.

The Marceno Smear: Romano, Hollow, and Norman Keep Selling the Leftovers

Ken Romano may be the source, but he is not Scripture. Romano was Marceno’s former associate, and the relationship blew apart. Now Romano’s claims sit at the center of a media feeding frenzy.

The Marceno Smear: Ken Romano

Fine. Test them. Quote them. Investigate them. But do not pretend a personal vendetta becomes gospel just because it hurts a Republican sheriff.

Romano’s grievance gives the story heat. But honestly, would you buy a used car from that man? Put a fresh coat of paint on a wreck, and it’s still a wreck—mainly because Romano has marshaled no proof.

A bitter former insider can possess information and still have an agenda. Both things can be true. Serious journalists know that. Smear merchants hope readers forget it and buy into simple parlor tricks.

The Marceno Smear: Bada Bing!

The Marceno Smear: Fuggedaboudit!

Mike Hollow has similar problems (minus Romano’s “Sopranos Extra” vibes). I like Mike. Many people do. He’s well-spoken and presentable. But Hollow is not some neutral civic saint who wandered into the story holding tablets from heaven. He has positioned himself as a whistleblower while challenging Marceno politically.

The skinny on Hollow for the casual observer is that he is a former deputy who is actively running to become the next Lee County Sheriff, and whose accusations helped launch the Marceno media storm.

The Marceno Smear: Mike Hollow

That does not automatically make him wrong, but it means he benefits from Marceno’s damage. His claims must be weighed with that interest in mind.

Then comes Bob Norman, rolling in like every liberal hack with a shovel and a deadline, ready to dig up a dead scandal and pretend it’s breaking news. I swear if Norman were in California, he’d skip San Francisco, Oakland, and L.A., and head straight to Simi Valley to search Ronald Reagan’s corpse for evidence of scandal.

The Marceno Smear: Bob Norman

Norman has lived as a Left-Wing hater for decades. His post-closure Marceno coverage has the smell of expired meat. The federal case ended, so the narrative drifted. No Charges, No Problem!

Writing through Florida Trident and amplified by WGCU, Norman’s spent the past half-decade publishing lefty-funded pieces loaded with salacious details, recycled claims, crude audio, alleged gifts, and casino color.

The Marceno Smear: DOJ closed the Marceno case in November. Left-Wing Hack Bob Norman accelerated the claims.

He’s become more obsessed with Carmine Marceno as the hard facts start to fade. In other words, once the criminal frame collapsed in November, the story moved toward atmospherics. That is how dead scandals get dragged across the floor, and how the hacks who push them get tagged with “Marceno Derangement Syndrome.”

Norman’s problem is not that he asks questions; he has every right to. Ask questions. Dig. File records requests. Chase documents. The problem is the slant. His stories now read less like a public accountability record and more like a left-wing salvage operation.

Florida Trident operates under the Florida Center for Government Accountability, a 501(c)(3), but it’s little more than a “glorified PAC” pushing leftist agendas while portraying advocacy as journalism. Just look at their 990s.

That is where this sits now. Romano brings spite. Hollow brings self-interest. Norman brings the left-wing megaphone. Together, they keep pretending the federal closure did not change the story.

It did. Everybody knows, guys. Everybody knows.

The Marceno Smear: Danesh Adds the Slime Layer

Then Danesh Noshirvan shows up, because every modern smear campaign needs a woke social-media accelerant with a mob button.

The Marceno Smear: Danesh Noshirvan is the Left’s attack dog, making salacious claims.

Screenshots and Instagram shorts now circulating show Danesh pushing salacious claims about Marceno and local business owner and mother Jennifer Couture. In one post, he claims Marceno was seen going in and out of Garramone Plastic Surgery after hours to visit Couture for an alleged affair.

Jennifer Couture confirmed the claims are untrue and defamatory. She is happily married to Dr. Garramone, while Danesh is engaged with them in a failing “shakedown lawsuit” in Fort Myers federal court, milking his “litigation privilege” against slander for all it’s worth.

Antifa-Linked TikTok Terror Danesh Noshirvan

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

In another, he claims Marceno did not arrest Couture because of an alleged sexual relationship. He writes that he “still stand[s] by the claim.”

That is not journalism or reporting. It’s not even responsible content creation. That is digital mud wrestling.

Filed documents in Fort Myers Federal Court.

We don’t talk about how Danesh had sex on his OnlyFans page with his wife and an unidentified woman, and didn’t keep the required records under 18 U.S.C. §§ 2257 and 2257A without a basis.

In reality, Danesh admitted it on the stand in Fort Myers federal court, and in so doing, raised the very concerns about sex trafficking and child pornography production included in the Congressional Record when these criminal provisions were made law.

And Danesh does not arrive in a vacuum. Noshirvan is an “Antifa-linked” cancel-culture operative whose online campaigns target ordinary people, law-and-order figures, conservatives, Trump supporters, police-aligned communities, and establishment targets he can drag into the outrage machine.

Noshirvan and his shady lawyer tried to keep references to “Antifa ties,” “racial agitprop,” AI bots, doxxing claims, and ideological motives away from a Fort Myers federal court jury where Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone will show Noshirvan incited an online mob to harass and defame them and attack them, their family, and their businesses.

Now, Danesh is trying to parry Dr. Garramone’s $13.4 million counterclaim backed by tax returns, business disruption losses, and an economist’s report using the Marceno smear.

Danesh is losing badly.

That matters here. Marceno is not just any target. He is a pro-Trump, law-and-order sheriff. He backs ICE cooperation. He represents everything the woke subversion movement despises: police power, border enforcement, public order, local authority, masculine swagger, and conservative Florida.

Danesh’s keen interest in Marceno isn’t random. It’s pattern recognition.

Danesh has ties to Antifa-aligned networks, partisan left-wing funding groups, dark money, foreign amplification, or outside digital operations. The public-interest problem is apparent: Who funds and amplifies these smear campaigns, and why do they always point in the same ideological direction?

The formula is familiar. Take a local controversy. Add sex. Add children. Add police. Add race. Add rage. Add a demand that “real journalists” chase the bait. Then throw it into the social-media grinder and wait for the mob.

Danesh Noshirvan is connected to Left-Wing funding and Paid Agitators. He is targeting Sheriff Carmine Marceno with an ideological agenda.

If the Marceno story still had federal force, it would not need Danesh. If the evidence spoke for itself, it would not need Bob Norman dressing up stale grudge material as investigative journalism. If critics had a fresh criminal bombshell, they would not be leaning on alleged affairs, TikTok theatrics, hot-pink Instagram innuendo, and Norman’s left-wing salvage operation.

Real evidence does not need a hype man, a hack columnist, and a digital mob. It stands on its own. This smear does not.

That is the tell. The case collapsed, but the campaign continued. The law ran out, but the gossip didn’t. So now Marceno’s enemies are trying to do through repetition what they could not do through evidence: stain him, weaken him, and make voters forget the only fact that matters.

The feds closed the file. The smear merchants reopened their mouths.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno: Still Standing

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