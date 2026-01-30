Antifa Leader Deplatformed and Broke: Danesh Noshirvan was deplatformed and sanctioned after a Fort Myers judge exposed bad-faith conduct.

Fort Myers Courtroom Fiasco

(Fort Myers, FL) – Woke Antifa-linked Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan hit a brick wall in federal court this week, when he failed to pay court-ordered sanctions. Fort Myers federal court Judge John E. Steele slapped the self-proclaimed “Iranian Anchor Baby” with $62,320 in sanctions over his outrageous courtroom antics last October. Now, he’s on the hook and out of excuses.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Noshirvan – known online as @ThatDaneshGuy – was found to have acted in “subjective bad faith,” using the legal process as a weapon to harass opponents. The tipping point came when he derailed a deposition with profanity and then sicced his followers on the opposing lawyer with false accusations of racism.

Possessing an ungodly hatred for President Donald J. Trump, Noshirvan has openly praised and simulated allegiance to Iran’s ruling mullahs. He even boasted on video, “The Ayatollah is paying me… we have an agenda to turn America into Sharia law,” making clear his sympathy for the Iranian theocratic regime and his desire to see Sharia imposed in the United States.

Danesh Noshirvan uses the federal courts to sue and doxxes the federal judiciary when it suits him.

Judge Steele’s order made headlines as a stark warning: this isn’t TikTok, it’s federal court with real-world consequences. Noshirvan has a defamation and harassment case accusing Dr. Ralph Garramone, his practice, Garramone Plastic Surgery, and others (including Garramone’s wife, Jennifer Couture) of conspiring to smear and intimidate Noshirvan online in retaliation for his viral TikTok posts about Couture. He seeks millions in damages.

Garramone and Couture have counterclaimed, seeking damages arising from Noshirvan’s AI- and bot-driven business disruption. His bad behavior has already cost him, and this week, Danesh was asked nicely, probably for the last time, to pay the piper.

His response? More empty promises.

In December, he told the court his GoFundMe fundraiser “has already amassed over $43,000 (2/3’s sanction amount),” and he had “every expectation” of paying $62k in full well before the deadline. But January 19 came and went with not a penny paid.

Nick Chiappetta [L] and Danesh Noshirvan [R] coming out of Fort Myers Federal Court and avoiding the cameras.

By January 26, defense attorneys revealed Noshirvan still hadn’t paid a dime and was dodging their emails. His own lawyer, ethically-challenged Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, admitted Danesh only scrounged up $54,500 – still $7,730 short – and begged for more time.

When pressed why he hadn’t at least paid the $54k, Noshirvan went silent. Now he’s defying a court order, refusing to say when – or if – he’ll pay up.

Opponents are urging the judge to impose even tougher sanctions for flouting the mandate. In short, Danesh’s legal gambit has backfired spectacularly in Fort Myers, and he may face the ultimate sanction: dismissal of his case.

Antifa Leader Deplatformed and Broke: TikTok Takedown

Noshirvan’s week got worse online. The TikTok mega-influencer with roughly two million followers suddenly had his megaphone yanked away.

“Hello everyone… I was banned from TikTok,” Danesh announced bluntly in a video to his fans. The platform booted him after he posted a controversial video targeting Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement by peddling disinformation.

TikTok deplatformed Danesh Noshirvan.

In the video, Noshirvan pretended right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk was shot dead after pulling a gun at a school. The Antifa-supporting Trump-hater said the “dark parody” meant to “hold a mirror up” to how ICE victims are “dehumanized.”

“TikTok decided to not only take that video down, but also ban me as a result,” Danesh griped.

According to him, he hadn’t remotely hit the violation limit for a perma-ban.

“None of those bans were justified – as this one’s not either,” he insisted.

Danesh hinted political motives were at play.

“To actually be banned by their rules, I would need more violations – unless they decided content critical of Trump or ICE is an immediate ban,” he quipped.

Gavin Newscum

He claims TikTok’s “new ownership” is hostile to his content. For three days before the ban, he says his uploads about ICE mysteriously got zero reach. It wasn’t until California’s Governor Newsom announced an inquiry into TikTok’s practices that Danesh’s posts suddenly went through – only for TikTok to nuke his account moments later.

Now the self-appointed “accountability” cop finds himself muzzled on his favorite app.

Whether TikTok will restore @ThatDaneshGuy remains uncertain – even Danesh admitted “I don’t know what the outcome will be.”

For now, the platform that made him famous has shown him the door, compounding his terrible week.

Antifa Leader Deplatformed and Broke: Danesh Faces Consequences

The grotesque Charlie Kirk video falsely portrayed the slain conservative political organizer as a violent threat and justified lethal force against him. Danesh dared critics to react. When the ban followed, Danesh didn’t accept responsibility. He escalated.

He publicly blamed hero journalist Joey Camp, who now lives in an undisclosed location in Latin America because he has an Antifa bounty on his head. Camp went undercover in the 2020 riots in Denver, Kenosha, and elsewhere, and identified Antifa operatives, posting their information online.

Danesh claimed Camp, his personal “boogeyman,” was “conspiring” to mass-report him, even as Camp accused Danesh of doing the very thing Danesh had previously reported others for—running circumvention accounts after bans.

Journalist Joey Camp

Animal Lover Joey Camp

Danesh then veered into paranoia, asserting leftist dogwhistle claims that TikTok’s “new ownership” was “the Jews and the IDF.” The self-proclaimed accountability expert floated an outlandish, inflammatory claim to explain why his account was gone, rather than taking responsibility.

Noshirvan’s meltdown tracks directly with the Fort Myers federal case, where Judge Steele found him engaged in intentional bad-faith conduct, including coordinated harassment and manipulation of online audiences. Faced with a sanctions order documenting bot-driven misconduct, TikTok didn’t need Camp’s reports to act. Danesh’s own conduct—and his spiraling public accusations—made him radioactive.

The Charlie Kirk video wasn’t the cause. It was the final proof point.

The real reason Danesh Noshirvan was deplatformed had nothing to do with satire or Charlie Kirk and everything to do with risk management. Sources have revealed that TikTok’s legal department, now operating under the new ownership group, was finally handed Judge Steele’s sanctions ruling from the Fort Myers federal case and saw a flashing red light.

The U.S. Courthouse in Fort Myers, Florida.

The sanctions order didn’t describe protected speech; it documented intentional bad-faith conduct, which some fear includes the use of bots, AI amplification, and coordinated harassment to inflict real-world harm.

Section 230 does not provide blanket immunity to social media platforms that knowingly host or facilitate non-speech conduct, particularly where automation, bots, or AI are used to target individuals, interfere with legal proceedings, or drive coordinated harassment campaigns. Courts have repeatedly held that immunity collapses when a platform materially contributes to unlawful conduct or goes beyond passive publication, such as by enabling or amplifying misconduct. See Fair Hous. Council of San Fernando Valley v. Roommates.com, LLC, 521 F.3d 1157, 1164–68 (9th Cir. 2008) (en banc); FTC v. LeadClick Media, LLC, 838 F.3d 158, 174–76 (2d Cir. 2016).

Once a platform is on notice—especially through a federal court order documenting intentional bad-faith conduct—it cannot claim ignorance. Courts have made clear that failure-to-act theories and claims based on platform conduct fall outside Section 230, including where the platform knows users are engaging in criminal or tortious activity and continues to provide access or tools that facilitate harm. See Doe v. Internet Brands, Inc., 824 F.3d 846, 851–53 (9th Cir. 2016); Barnes v. Yahoo!, Inc., 570 F.3d 1096, 1107–09 (9th Cir. 2009).

Recent decisions further recognize that algorithmic amplification and AI-driven manipulation raise distinct liability concerns not automatically shielded by Section 230, particularly where platforms promote or operationalize harmful conduct. See Gonzalez v. Google LLC, 598 U.S. 617, 143 S. Ct. 1191, 1206–07 (2023); Lemmon v. Snap, Inc., 995 F.3d 1085, 1092–94 (9th Cir. 2021); Henderson v. Source for Pub. Data, L.P., 53 F.4th 110, 123–26 (4th Cir. 2022).

In short, when a platform knows or should know that a user is deploying bots or AI systems to commit actionable misconduct and fails to intervene, Section 230 immunity erodes, and platform liability can attach. Faced with that reality, TikTok didn’t make a political decision. It made a legal one.

Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan couldn’t raise $62K in sanctions, exposing his fake followers and bots.

In the recent court filings, defense counsel blasted him for ignoring the court’s mandate and using stall tactics. They say he’s even stirring up his followers with false social media rants, trying to sic his online mob on the Florida physician’s practice and its lawyers out of spite.

The bottom line: Danesh Noshirvan is broke and out of compliance. His once-profitable outrage crusade has left him facing real financial consequences – and the meter is running.

Antifa Leader Deplatformed and Broke: Under the Microscope

Danesh’s bad week isn’t happening in a vacuum. His extreme tactics have drawn intense scrutiny from the media and authorities, heightening the pressure. Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit ran a blistering exposé by investigative reporter Richard Luthmann, painting Noshirvan as a “radical TikTok agitator” who’s “crossed a dangerous line.”

The piece details Danesh openly urging armed left-wing militias to “fight” ICE agents in America’s cities. He’s accused of framing ICE as “Trump’s racist army” and inciting followers to physically block federal agents.

The Gateway Pundit warned that Noshirvan is tied to “dark-money networks, digital harassment mobs, perjury, and federal sanctions” – a one-man extremist “incitement” machine. It was a public drubbing that likely put Danesh on the radar of Big Tech moderators and law enforcement alike.

At the same time, investigative outlets like Frank Report have catalogued Noshirvan’s shocking online warfare. With an audience he claims in the millions, Danesh has boasted he can doxx targets and unleash swarms of fake accounts at will. In one case, the court found he marshaled AI-powered botnets to deluge a rival’s family and employer with threats.

“Remember one thing, it’s not ICE that’s the greatest threat… It’s the people that support ICE,” Danesh preached in one viral rant.

Antifa Leader Deplatformed and Broke: Danesh Noshirvan peddles disinformation and defames those who challenged his crooked worldview.

Such rhetoric, amplified by bot armies, has real-world fallout – and now it’s coming home to roost. Noshirvan’s own tactics of calling those he doesn’t like “predators” and “pedos” in videos have led to multiple defamation battles and judicial rebukes.

All this has left Danesh Noshirvan increasingly isolated and under fire. His TikTok soapbox is gone, his fundraising fell short, and a federal judge’s patience is wearing thin. The man who made a career dishing out “accountability” is finally getting a taste of it himself.

It’s been a terrible week for ThatDaneshGuy – and if the courts, the FBI, and the DOJ have their way, his reckoning is just beginning.

