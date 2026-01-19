Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD: TikTok bully Danesh Noshirvan simps for Tehran, using bots and lies to erase an Iranian immigrant doctor.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This isn’t a language dispute—it’s an ideological purge. Fort Myers Florida Federal Court litigant and Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan’s hate-filled Farsi rants against Trump and Israel, his soft-glove treatment of the Iranian mullahs, and his attacks on Persians who fled that regime all point in one direction: loyalty enforcement. Dr. Poneh Rahimi escaped clerical rule, embraced America, learned English, and built a medical career. For that, she is marked as a heretic. Danesh didn’t challenge power; he mimicked it—weaponizing mobs, bots, and shame to punish dissenters. That’s not accountability culture. It’s regime culture, repackaged for TikTok. This piece is Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD, first published on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

Dr. Poneh Rahimi

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA and MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA) – Dr. Poneh Rahimi came to America from Iran. She speaks Farsi. She learned English because, as she puts it, “I don’t expect people to speak Farsi to me.” She studied hard and became a medical doctor.

One day, Rahimi went to her local post office in California. She encountered two men inside. They were masked head to toe in black. They were videotaping people. They were, by her account, “kind of annoying people.”

Rahimi, when confronted by two masked men with cameras thrust in her face, asked what they were doing. She took out her phone and began recording them.

They answered in Spanish.

She asked them to speak English so she could understand what they were saying.

They continued in Spanish.

“This is America,” she said. “Speak English.”

She called the police. The officers told her these men had done this before. They had targeted police departments, sued them, and made money.

Dr Rahimi asked the men to speak English

Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD: The Provocateurs

The masked men called themselves the “Long Beach Observers.” They wear masks, beanies, and sunglasses to conceal their identities while filming in public spaces—post offices, police stations, and city buildings.

Their tactics are described as “antagonistic, getting close to faces, and trying to provoke reactions for online content.” A 12-year-old boy who encountered one of them at a post office was so disturbed that his mother wrote about it online. “It unsettled my son,” she said.

They stuck the camera right in her face. You might be angry too if it happened to you.

Another observer explained the grift: “Just looking for people to negatively react so they can post on social media and monetize it… Without content, they can’t post anything. And without post, they don’t make money.”

Dr. Rahimi didn’t try to stop them. She asked them to speak English.

Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD: The Amplifier

Two days later, the Long Beach Observers posted their video of Rahimi online. She was labeled a “racist Karen.”

Then Danesh Noshirvan found her. Someone who knew Rahmini gave Danesh her name, her employer, and the fact that she was a physician.

Visit FrankReport.com

Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD: The Video

Danesh Noshirvan’s video about Dr. Rahimi runs over a minute.

“She’s a gastroenterologist,” he tells his followers. “That means she stares at assholes all day. So ironic that she ended up becoming one.”

Actually, Gastroenterologists diagnose everything from liver disease to colon cancer.

Danesh invokes Nietzsche—”if you gaze at the abyss long enough, eventually it will gaze into you”—then adds, “in this context it’s actually very hilarious.”

In the middle of his video, before he closes with his fart sound, the classy Danesh makes an aside about Dr Rahimi, saying she probably wears ankle socks, the point of which is unclear.

Noshirvan, who is himself Persian, disowned Rahimi from their shared heritage. “As a Persian myself, I just want to say: we do not claim her.”

He framed her question—asking masked men to speak English as “discrimination” against Spanish speakers.

“I stand with the Spanish speakers that you’re discriminating against,” he declared.

He ended with a fart sound.

He makes a funny at the end, this sophisticated man. He always ends with a fart noise, which sort of sums up the content preceding it. But this fart noise had double the meaning for the brilliant one. Shes a gastrenterologist so a fart noise has extra meaning. Happily, he has mostly a bot following, which is good because they will find it amusing if so instructed. Few humans would be as amused and pleased with themselves as Danesh evidently is.

Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD: The Fake Army

Noshirvan doxxed her to his claimed two million followers.

The calls started. The hospital where she worked was flooded. Bad reviews appeared on Yelp from people in states she had never visited. The harassment continued for a week.

Dr. Rahimi believed thousands of people wanted her destroyed.

Forensic analysis of Noshirvan’s campaigns has revealed that the vast majority of his “followers” are bots. When he targets someone, the flood of calls, messages, and reviews that follows is largely auto-dialers with spoofed caller IDs, AI-generated voices, and automated systems posting templated complaints.

The calls to Dr. Rahimi’s hospital likely weren’t from outraged citizens. They were probably recordings—Noshirvan’s voice digitally altered, delivered by software, designed to create the illusion of mass public condemnation.

A federal judge in Florida, in an unrelated case, has found that Noshirvan’s communications were “intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.” He sanctioned Danesh for $62,000 due to his deceptive behavior.

In the case of Aaron De La Torre, a Texas football coach who died by suicide ten days after Noshirvan targeted him, investigators believe most of the harassment was AI-generated.

Mullah Simp Targets Iranian MD: The Reputational Stain

When Rahimi Googles her name, Noshirvan’s video is the first result. Not her medical credentials. Not her years of service. She lost at least one job. The employer had Hispanic clientele and decided her presence might be “concerning.” She closed her California practice and has been taking traveling positions in Utah, where colleagues are more understanding.

She contacted YouTube. Nothing. She contacted Google. Nothing. She contacted the FBI. Nothing. She contacted lawyers. They told her California’s anti-SLAPP statutes made the case unwinnable—and if she lost, she’d have to pay Danesh’s legal fees.

“I spent all my life being a good human being and a good citizen,” she said. “When I’m dead, I don’t want that stupid Danesh video out there saying ‘she was a racist.’”

What Danesh Hid

Here is what Noshirvan hid from his followers:

He did not show the two men in black masks. He did not show them dressed like the Grim Reaper, shoving cameras in a woman’s face. He did not show the police confirming these men were known provocateurs who had sued law enforcement for profit.

Dr. Rahimi has footage of the masked men. Danesh never showed it. If he had would have revealed the truth: she was not the aggressor.

The costumed grifters got their content. Danesh got his clicks. His bots did the rest. Dr. Rahimi got a stain on her name.

This is accountability culture. This is ThatDaneshGuy.

Next in The Danesh Chronicles: “The Week Two Women Tried to Die”—how Noshirvan dismissed two suicide attempts as hoaxes, played the race card, and took a vacation with the donations.

Danesh eggs on a “White woman” who is attacking him, “a Brown man.”

Share

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

Visit FrankReport.com