Bot King Busted Again: Danesh claimed the Garramone holiday party was empty. Photos and guest logs show 826 attendees. Another reckless lie.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FrankReport.com.

Frank Parlato

By Frank Parlato

(FORT MYERS, FLA.) – Take Danesh ‘ThatDaneshGuy’ Noshirvan. He has been bullying Jennifer Couture and Dr. Ralph Garramone for years.

This is Danesh (above), and below is the image he presents of himself on TikTok – that of a fearsome bully.

The parties are immersed in lawsuits about his alleged lying, and Noshirvan got hit with $62,000 in court-ordered sanctions for (actually) lying about Garramone’s attorney Julian Jackson-Fannin.

He falsely said Jackson-Fannin, who is Black, ‘can’t tell Black people from monsters.’

All of this is nothing more than Noshirvan lying. He lies about little things and things that are easy to disprove.

Consider this recent post on social media:

Bot King Busted Again

“Garramone/Couture had their holiday party last night, and no one showed up.

“I’ll be surprised if the judge doesn’t recommend criminal charges for them by the end of this case.

“Too bad their last Christmas party before prison was a flop. I guess people don’t like to associate with child stalkers. Maybe the Christmas parties in prison are more festive?”

The party was held under a large tent and on the grounds outside Garramone Plastic Surgery in Fort Myers, Florida.

This was their announcement graphic.

Was it true that nobody showed up? Danesh claims to have more than 2 million TikTok followers — many clearly bots.

Danesh would have us believe that they set up this elaborate spread, and there were just empty tables.

And an empty dance floor with a lonely neon light sadly displaying the name Garramone, but no one to dance to the music.

And Dr. Garramone and his wife, Jennifer Couture, were all dressed up with nobody to party with.

But at least one guest arrived — Rich Luthmann.

But pretty soon, others started coming.

The people kept coming and coming.

Bot King Busted Again

Filling up the tent and overflowing into the grounds.

So much for ‘no one.’ That’s more people than the average Danesh livestream attracts without bots.

Bot King Busted Again

All told, there were 826 people who signed the guest register for the party, a turnout so big even Danesh’s bot farm couldn’t inflate it.

You have to wonder about him. A liar so plain, simple, and reckless. No wonder he is being sued for defamation. No wonder the judge sanctioned him.

When a man lies about things 826 people can disprove with their cell phones, it’s not defamation—it’s a cry for help.

It may also be a matter of projection. Danesh says there will be criminal charges before the litigation is all done. I think that may be true. But he may have the wrong party. The charges, if I err not, will be against Danesh himself. Not to mention this latest lie – that no one attended the holiday party Dr Garramone hosted -is furthering the actions that had him sanctioned in the first place.

More on that later.

Share

Leave a comment