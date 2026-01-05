Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: Danesh Noshirvan’s accusations collide with sanctions, sworn admissions, and a pattern of projection.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan made a career screaming “pedo” at strangers and siccing mobs on command. Now the paper trail screams back. Sanctions. Sworn admissions. Missing porn records. Chats involving minors. Judges don’t care about TikTok theatrics, woke buzzwords, or influencer cosplay. They care about evidence, compliance, and truth under oath. Projection is not a meme. It’s a psychological tell and a courtroom concept. When the loudest accuser keeps tripping every red flag, adults start asking adult questions. This isn’t cancel culture. This is accountability. The “Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork” shtick is over. And the mirror Danesh aimed at others is finally pointed at him. This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Frankie Pressman

Richard Luthmann

The Screamer In The Mirror

(FORT MYERS, FL) – Danesh Noshirvan sells himself as TikTok’s moral cop. He’s a self-proclaimed “Iranian Anchor Baby” with Antifa links. This Woke, trust-fund baby, Californian transplant poses as an “Average Joe” Internet accountability vigilante, located in central Pennsylvania or Fort Myers, Florida, depending on the day.

His shtick: throw America’s dirtiest labels at targets, then dare the crowd to react. He brands people “predators,” “pedophiles,” and “child stalkers” on a whim. Then he watches the mob pile on.

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

In his own filed federal court documents, he insists he never directs followers to “go after” anyone and claims he’s not responsible for any harassment. Yet he seeks millions in damages against the respected Fort Myers power couple, Dr. Ralph Garramone and Jennifer Couture, after Noshirvan’s AI-driven harassment mobs have wrecked their businesses and reputations, causing physical and psychological trauma, and costing millions.

Meanwhile, Danesh’s published social media shows he even uses his own children as Woke props, touting pediatric gender-transition politics to boost his image with the fringe left.

He also solicited nude photos from underage teen Emily “Ellie” Botyos, a Fort Myers resident.

His tactics now sit at the center of several Fort Myers federal courtroom brawls. Dr. Garramone, Jen Couture, and their lawyers took incoming attacks from Danesh. He called them “child stalkers,” “low-class racists,” and hurled epithets.

Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: Danesh Noshirvan’s social media post.

The plastic surgeon and his wife lodged counterclaims at Noshirvan, aimed at bringing the Mega Influencer’s social media machine to a halt.

Noshirvan also publicly accused journalist Richard Luthmann of being a “pedophile,” blasting the smear to over three million followers across multiple platforms. Luthmann hit back with a $20 million defamation suit, which now awaits a sanctions ruling.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nichlolas Mizell found that Noshirvan skipped a mandatory Rule 16 conference and ignored basic court rules. The judge ordered Noshirvan to explain himself “under oath” – and to back it up with proof beyond his own word.

Luthmann laid Noshirvan bare in a September hearing.

“I took him to the woodshed,” Luthmann said. “But after reading his messenger exchanges with Mr. James McGibney, I’m pretty sure Danesh enjoyed it.”

A few weeks earlier, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele delivered a blistering sanctions order against Danesh Noshirvan in the Garramone-Couture case. The court found Noshirvan had engaged in “bad-faith” conduct and used the legal process as a weapon to harass his opponents.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The tipping point was a profanity-laced outburst during a deposition and his repeated abuse of court procedures. Judge Steele ordered Noshirvan to pay $62,320 in attorney’s fees and costs.

The ruling made headlines and served as a stark warning: This isn’t TikTok. This is a federal court, where there are real-world consequences.

Now add the psychology.

Britannica defines “projection” as seeing the self in the other. The Justice Department’s NCJRS library calls it treating a subjective item as objective and external.

Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: Understanding Projection

Seasoned investigators note that denial and projection often surface when evidence closes in – they’re tells that must be tested with documents, not vibes.

Medical literature likewise describes projection as blaming others for impulses a person refuses to accept in himself.

Put it together, and a pattern snaps into focus. Noshirvan hurls “pedo” at enemies like confetti – all while his own record is drawing fire. His critics say it’s more than hypocrisy. They call it “consciousness of guilt.”

In court, that concept matters. It lets jurors weigh a defendant’s behavior for what it reveals about motive and intent.

And Noshirvan keeps supplying behavior to examine.

Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: The Commercial Porn Problem

Start with what Noshirvan and his wife put online. The public record says it was X-rated. Judge Steele traced the recent $62,320 sanction partly to a wild deposition dustup over Noshirvan’s OnlyFans content.

Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: Danesh Noshirvan produced Only Fans commercial pornography by obtaining legally required releases under 18 U.S.C. § 2257. This sanitized shot is part of the court record in Noshirvan v. Couture.

Defense counsel set ground rules and asked Noshirvan’s wife, Hannah, if anyone else was in the room during her Zoom testimony. She said no.

Then the lawyer asked about an OnlyFans photo tied to the handle “@thatdaneshguy.” The image showed Danesh in a sex act. Noshirvan himself had described the commercial pornography as “two girls giving me a BJ at the same time.”

The question was relevant because Noshirvan claimed “swinger” rumors were defamatory and harmed him. Hannah refused to answer.

Suddenly, Danesh’s voice cut in off-camera.

“Whoa, I’ll remember this at settlement,” he snapped, before unleashing a profanity-laced tirade at the attorney. That meltdown made headlines, led directly to the five-figure court sanction, and supports the narrative that Danesh’s entire case is really a “money whip” without substance, targeted at hard-working, white, non-Woke, traditional Americans.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

Then comes the paperwork problem. Federal law demands ironclad age verification for porn. Under 18 U.S.C. § 2257, producers must “create and maintain” records for every performer shown.

It’s not a suggestion – it’s the law. A first offense is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Repeat violations can mean up to 10 years behind bars.

The Justice Department’s regulations for §2257 are found at 28 C.F.R. Part 75, and DOJ even publishes a compliance guide that spells out these rules.

In court on May 19, 2025, Noshirvan admitted he failed to keep the required 2257 records. He had no age/ID releases for himself, his wife Hannah, or at least one other woman involved.

This bombshell admission raises exactly the kind of question §2257 is designed to prevent: Who were those “two girls,” and were they of age?

Hannah Butcher Noshirvan

Hannah Noshirvan in Black Face

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan partying in Las Vegas

“It’s quite sick,” said journalist Richard Luthmann. “Hannah Noshirvan admitted that she was one of the women in the video. We don’t know the other, and we don’t know if she’s of age. How can Hannah Noshirvan, a teacher in the Tioga County, Pennsylvania, schools, not come clean about this?”

Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: The Minors Questions He Won’t Answer

Here’s where the “projection” claim turns ugly. Some of Noshirvan’s own content lands uncomfortably close to the twisted theme he loves to weaponize. A video clip circulates online under a blunt title: “Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan talk about kids.”

In that clip, critics say Danesh uses children as punchlines in a highly sexualized context. We’ll spare readers the graphic details – the subject matter involves minors.

The very existence of the clip has fueled scrutiny. It also pours gasoline on his opponents’ “projection” theory: Why is a self-proclaimed predator-hunter joking about kids in a sexual way?

Then there are the private messages. Jennifer Couture, the Fort Myers mom Noshirvan sued, says she obtained chat logs that left her shaken. Couture claims that in those messages, Noshirvan, his lawyer Nick Chiappetta, and sidekick Mr. James “McLiar” McGibney plotted to destroy her life. She says children got caught in the crossfire.

The logs “turned my stomach,” Couture said. One underage-related chat was described as “rather sick,” describing how Noshirvan approached a teenage girl with inappropriate questions and asked for nude photos.

Teenage Emily ‘Ellie’ Botyos was underage when Danesh solicited nude pics

“They hurt children,” Couture concluded. “That’s predatory, in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, Noshirvan continues to wield the “pedo” sword against others as if it were a harmless TikTok catchphrase. Public records show a pattern: He starts feuds by slapping the “predator/pedophile” label on his target, then unleashes an online mob.

Aaron De La Torre with wife Lori

In one case, he fixated on Texas high school coach Aaron De La Torre and bombarded him with baseless accusations. Local authorities cleared him of any wrongdoing, but not before that coach ended his own life.

In Couture’s case, Judge Steele found Noshirvan’s posts about her legal team were “false, inflammatory, and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.”

This is the core contradiction: he screams about protecting children from danger, yet leaves a trail of child-themed smoke around himself. Critics call it a giant, flashing tell.

Screaming Pedo Hiding Paperwork: Consciousness of Guilt, Courtroom Edition

Lawyers see patterns. Judges teach juries how to read those patterns. They call it “consciousness of guilt.” It means a defendant’s own behavior can hint at what’s lurking in his mind.

For example, model jury instructions say false statements can indicate a guilty conscience. But they also caution that this kind of evidence “is never enough by itself” to convict. These guardrails prevent jurors from leaping from suspicion to verdict without more.

The U.S. Courthouse in Fort Myers, Florida.

Federal courts echo the warning. The Eleventh Circuit’s pattern charge on fleeing or hiding says it’s “not sufficient in itself to establish guilt.” But if proved, jurors may consider such conduct alongside all other evidence. And crucially, jurors get to decide how much weight – if any – to give it.

The instruction even reminds them there could be innocent reasons for flight, concealment, or projection (fear, panic, etc.).

In plain English: acting guilty doesn’t always mean you are, but it’s usually not a great look. And here, Danesh now has an additional pattern of behavior – projection – that he must explain to the satisfaction of the jury and the judge.

To date, Danesh claims he’s been influenced by an amorphous “fear” for himself, his wife, and his children. But that doesn’t add up.

Danesh is a Mega Influencer and public figure with millions of followers across multiple platforms. He engages in content creation for profit. He involves his wife and children in his story lines and Woke advocacy. If he and his family are “exposed,” clearly it’s Noshirvan who has opened the door.

Try again, Danesh.

All of this is against the evidentiarybackdrop now brewing in Fort Myers. Judge John Steele already slapped Noshirvan with a sanctions order, but he has not paid. The $62,320 in attorney fees was due immediately in October.

If Noshirvan keeps up the delinquency act, his entire case could be dismissed. It’s three months later, and federal court orders cannot be seen to be “optional.”

Separately, Danesh blew off a court conference and flouted rules in another case, where looming sanctions or even default on a $20 million claim may result.

So the thesis lands hard. Danesh Noshirvan hurls the most vile accusations on earth at others. At the same time, sworn testimony and his own admissions raise serious questions about his conduct.

Maybe Emily “Ellie” Botyos should be subpoenaed to testify in Danesh’s upcoming cases. She is, after all, a Fort Myers resident.

If this self-anointed “accountability creator” truly wants the world to believe he’s protecting kids, he owes the public some answers under oath – with receipts.

Otherwise, the scream he hears may be his own.

