Antifa Agitator Dangerous Danesh Noshirvan: Influencer urges armed left-wing militias to confront ICE with guns.

NOTE: The Gateway Pundit first published this piece because silence is no longer an option. When a mega-influencer with millions of followers openly calls for armed militias to confront federal agents, that is not rhetoric—it is a warning flare. Antifa Agitator Dangerous Danesh Noshirvan is not an activist. He is an agitator with a documented history of doxxing, harassment, lies under oath, and digital mob violence. The same tactics that helped fuel an assassination attempt against Justice Brett Kavanaugh are now being aimed at ICE agents doing their jobs. True media outlets like The Gateway Pundit exist to expose threats others sanitize. This is one of them.

By Richard Luthmann

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) - Radical internet activist Danesh Noshirvan is no longer flirting with violent rhetoric. The Antifa-aligned mega influencer is now openly calling for organized, armed left-wing militias to confront U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and federal law enforcement in America’s largest cities.

Behind the bombast lies a trail of extremist conduct, dark-money ties, and legal troubles that expose the truth about his “accountability” crusade.

Antifa Agitator Dangerous Danesh Noshirvan: Calls “Left-Wing Militias” to Confront ICE with Guns

Danesh Noshirvan is openly urging organized, armed resistance against federal agents. In a recent video rant, the TikTok firebrand told followers “every major city” must start forming “left-wing militias” to “protect your communities.

ANTIFA RIOTS (Courtesy of hero journalist Joey Camp)

He insisted a “well-regulated militia” should meet ICE agents whenever they appear, to “tell them to leave. Noshirvan even alleged that ICE agents “murdered” a civilian and later “assaulted” high schoolers, claiming “this wouldn’t have happened if a militia would’ve kicked them out of town”.

His solution: mobilize citizens to stand off with federal law enforcement. In Noshirvan’s words, “Defend yourselves against Trump’s personal pedo, racist army, fight back against ICE.”

He paints ICE as “extremists” – “Trump’s…racist army” – and tells Americans it’s their right to forcefully eject ICE from local communities.

The rhetoric crosses a dangerous line, effectively calling for armed confrontations with federal officers. Seasoned ICE agents now face an online agitator inciting mobs to “hold them accountable” at gunpoint. Federal authorities warn that such demonization of ICE has already led to a 400% surge in assaults on immigration officers in recent years.

Noshirvan’s bombastic call to arms marks an escalation in anti-ICE extremism – one that observers fear could spark real-world violence.

Doxxing Justices, Dancing on Trump’s Grave, Harassment Turns Deadly

Noshirvan’s militant rhetoric is nothing new – it fits a pattern of extremist conduct. The self-styled “accountability” activist has a history of targeting conservatives with alarming ferocity. He once posted a video of himself gleefully dancing on a mock-up of President Trump’s grave, celebrating the idea of the President’s death.

After the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, Noshirvan publicly doxxed six Supreme Court justices – posting their home addresses and urging his 3 million followers to harass them at their residences. That campaign had real-world fallout: an armed man was arrested for an assassination plot on Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid the furor. Nicholas John Roske later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.

Noshirvan’s message to his political enemies is blunt: he wants to destroy their lives by any means. He routinely exposes private citizens he deems “racist” or “extremist,” blasting their names and employers online and siccing his followers on them. He calls this vigilantism “accountability,” but critics call it pure cancel-culture terror.

Often, he explicitly urges that a target be “fired or even arrested” for their views. The results are devastating: scores of people have lost jobs or faced threats after Noshirvan’s viral videos sparked coordinated harassment campaigns.

In one case, a Texas high school coach named Aaron De La Torre took his own life just days after Noshirvan’s relentless TikTok shaming videos went viral.

Noshirvan’s toxic crusades have real blood on their hands. Even as he casts himself as a warrior against “hate,” his own tactics – grave-dancing, doxxing, mob intimidation – mirror those of the very extremists he claims to oppose. This Mega-Influencer’s “jihad” against conservatives isn’t social justice; it’s a personal vendetta with collateral damage fueled by foreign payments.

Antifa Agitator Dangerous Danesh Noshirvan: Dark Money, Lies, and Digital Terror

While Noshirvan preaches chaos on the streets, evidence shows powerful interests pulling the strings. Reports link him to a secretive Democrat dark-money scheme called the Chorus program, which offered select influencers up to $8,000 a month to push partisan content in strict secrecy. Noshirvan even indicated he applied to join this Sixteen Thirty Fund–backed operation, suggesting his “grassroots” outrage may have been bankrolled from the shadows.

He’s also tied to prominent Democrat operatives. Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition, has hailed Noshirvan as “one of the hardest working investigators out there right now,” a telling endorsement of Noshirvan’s role in the left’s online war.

Antifa Agitator Dangerous Danesh Noshirvan is directly linked to Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Donald Trump

According to reports, Dworkin and even foreign interests bankroll Noshirvan’s activities.

Noshirvan’s entanglement with radical networks doesn’t end there. In federal court, this Antifa-aligned agitator was caught in a web of lies and illegal conduct.

During a hearing last May, Noshirvan admitted under oath that he never obtained legally required 2257 age verification or consent forms for the explicit OnlyFans pornography he filmed with his wife and another female participant. This shocking admission means he could not verify that all performers were adults – a federal offense under 18 U.S.C. §2257 that carries up to five years in prison per violation.

Antifa Agitator Dangerous Danesh Noshirvan: Filed Court Document from Noshirvan v. Couture et. al., pending in Fort Myers federal court.

Noshirvan’s lawsuit backfired spectacularly as these truths came out. A Florida federal judge slapped him with $62,320 in sanctions for “outrageous” bad-faith misconduct during the case. In a profanity-laced deposition meltdown, Noshirvan tried to intimidate the opposition by baselessly accusing a Black attorney of being a “racist” and even spewing fabricated claims about “revenge porn” – tactics the court found were purely meant to harass.

Even after the gavel fell, Noshirvan took to social media with “inflammatory but false” posts intended to incite his followers to threaten his legal opponents. His behavior resembles lawfare by harassment – abusing courts and online mobs to bludgeon enemies.

Perhaps most insidious is Noshirvan’s use of technology and trickery to amplify his attacks. Investigators uncovered an army of AI-driven bot profiles linked to his campaigns. Court insiders warn that Noshirvan operates an “AI-run cancel culture mob” – automated troll accounts unleashed to terrorize targets at scale.

Under oath, Noshirvan even conceded use of social media sock puppets and fake personas like “@JOEYSCRAMPS2020” and “Erica Sabonis” used to smear and stalk victims.

In short, this “Mega Influencer” relies on a whole machinery of deceit – dark money paymasters, extremist allies, and digital hit-squads – to execute his agendas.

Now, with his militant call for armed militias against ICE and a growing record of lies and intimidation, Danesh Noshirvan has made himself the face of a dangerous new breed of activist. The question for authorities: Will this online terrorist finally be held accountable?

