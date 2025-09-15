Cancel Danesh the Canceler? Noshirvan’s Hypocrisy Exposed After Charlie Kirk Post

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Noshirvan’s Charlie Kirk post sparks national backlash. Victims speak. Dems face a choice: denounce it or own it.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

Outrage Erupts Over Noshirvan’s Kirk ‘Footnote’ Post

Danesh Noshirvan – a Woke Mega Influencer and social media vigilante – is under fire after an inflammatory Instagram post about the assassination of Christian conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk. In the post, Noshirvan argued, “We don’t need to honor his memory… We need to add a footnote to his memory that he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death,” suggesting Kirk’s pro-gun rhetoric helped seal his fate.

Danesh on Charlie Kirk: “We don’t need to honor his memory. School shootings across the United States honor his memory. We need to add a footnote to his memory that he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death, and go the opposite way by creating gun laws.”

The comments were widely condemned as gloating over Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Ironically, in the wake of Kirk’s killing, many Americans have already lost jobs for far milder remarks. Hundreds have been fired or suspended from their jobs after discussing the killing online, including teachers, professors, and even a Nasdaq employee who was ousted over social media posts about Kirk.

From coast to coast, educators who posted “inappropriate” rejoicing at Kirk’s death have been sacked “effective immediately.”

Now observers are asking: will Noshirvan – who built his brand holding others “accountable” for such speech – face the same consequences for his own gleeful take on Kirk’s assassination?

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: A Long Trail of Targets

Noshirvan is no stranger to online outrage campaigns – in fact, he pioneered them. Known on TikTok as @ThatDaneshGuy, he rose to fame by publicly naming and shaming people for perceived misconduct. He calls it “accountability.” Critics call it cancel culture.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Noshirvan is a King of TikTok Cancel Culture

His typical pattern involves doxxing alleged wrongdoers (exposing their names, workplaces, and contact info) and inciting his 3+ million followers to inundate them with harassment. Often, he explicitly urges that a target be fired or even arrested.

The results are devastating: scores of individuals have lost jobs or faced legal trouble after Noshirvan’s videos went viral.

By monetizing outrage through TikTok’s creator fund, he profits from these public pile-ons – “every attack video generates income for him,” one advocate noted. As a leading figure of this “accountability culture,” the 38-year-old Noshirvan has unapologetically ruined careers and reputations over what people say or do online.

Now, the canceler has become the target of cancel cries himself. After conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Noshirvan effectively cheered the murder. This vitriolic reaction to a political killing struck many as gross hypocrisy. Noshirvan built his career on zero tolerance for “hateful” speech from others; by his own standard, critics argue, he should be just as swiftly canceled for his Kirk comments.

And it’s not the first time. Danesh previously told Dr. Phil that the results of his subversive comments and online actions – even suicides and deaths – are “not his responsibility.”

Now he dishonors Charlie Kirk’s memory.

What follows are several case studies of Noshirvan’s past targets – and how his campaigns upended their lives.

It should not be lost on the readership that Danesh’s targets featured here are three white, traditional, heterosexual women.

Jennifer Couture: Doxxed, Defamed, and Fighting Back

Jennifer Couture, a Fort Myers mom and business owner, was thrust into the spotlight as one of Danesh Noshirvan’s earliest targets. She has had enough.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Dr. Ralph Garramone and Jennifer Couture

In 2022, a viral TikTok video captured Couture in a heated altercation outside a Fort Myers Dunkin’ Donuts. Unsurprisingly, Danesh took the side of a Woke TikToker named Anjlyke Reed (@spammanj1).

Noshirvan seized on the clip: he identified Couture, broadcast her personal details, and painted her as a violent menace. The fallout was immediate. Harassment and threats poured in against Couture, her family, and her husband’s practice (Garramone Plastic Surgery) after Noshirvan’s videos about her spread online.

Danesh never provided the context for the altercation. Reed allegedly nearly t-boned Couture’s car with her teenage daughter in it. Couture believes the distracted driving was marijuana-induced and that Anjlyke Reed is the real criminal.

Based on Noshirvan’s AI-driven cancel culture campaign, Couture was arrested and charged (for assault related to touching Reed’s cell phone). She ultimately pleaded guilty and received probation, but Noshirvan didn’t stop at reporting. He continued to vilify her on TikTok, calling for maximum punishment and rallying his followers to pressure local authorities.

According to court documents, he selectively edited footage to make Couture look as bad as possible, and even targeted the local sheriff and prosecutor with accusations to influence her case. Couture’s name and photos were plastered online as Noshirvan pushed a false narrative that she was some “predator” – falsely accusing her of “stalking” his own children, an utterly baseless claim.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno often faces baseless leftist smear campaigns but stands strong defending Florida law and order.

After enduring nearly four years of online persecution, Couture is now fighting back on both legal and public fronts. She and her husband have sued Noshirvan, accusing him of harassment, cyberstalking, and defamation.

In August 2025, a federal judge in Florida officially rebuked Noshirvan and his lawyer for “brazen bad-faith lies” in the Couture case. Judge John E. Steele is expected to slap Noshirvan with nearly $100,000 in sanctions in another case after blasting his “reprehensible conduct” in litigation.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

In another case, Noshirvan was a no-show at a mandatory federal court conference in Fort Myers in July, ditching the hearing to play at a California theme park and tape a podcast. A furious magistrate ordered him to explain why he shouldn’t be sanctioned or hit with a default judgment for flouting the court.

Empowered by that vindication, Couture recently released a scathing public statement condemning Noshirvan and his attorney. She says both men smeared her family with lies and “operated in bad faith to destroy [her] reputation.” Couture didn’t mince words about Danesh’s lawyer – calling him “feckless” and “a scumbag” who enables Noshirvan’s bullying instead of stopping it.

“He’s using the courts to attack anyone who stands up to Danesh,” she said of the lawyer.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Mega Influencer Noshirvan uses his platforms for a malicious purpose.

In her statement, Couture recounted how she stayed silent for years on legal advice while Noshirvan’s lies ran rampant, tarnishing the reputation she and her husband spent a lifetime building. Now she’s done being quiet.

“I am truly disgusted by the lies spread about me and Ralph… Three years and nine months… I’m over it,” Couture declared.

She blasted Noshirvan as “a complete stranger to us” who nevertheless orchestrated malicious campaigns against her and her family, amounting to “cyberstalking, intimidation, libel, persecution, defamation – not the other way around.” And she reserved special wrath for Danesh’s lawyer, accusing him of lying in court and even to her face during depositions.

“He is a scumbag… He lied throughout these proceedings,” Couture said. “Nick is demented and a money-grubbing whore… They are con men. I hope they both rot in hell.”

It’s an extraordinary turnaround: the once-doxxed “Fort Myers mom” is now one of Noshirvan’s loudest critics, determined to hold him accountable for the very tactics he used against her.

Sydney McDaniel: From 30 Views to 20 Million and a Ruined Life

Another of Noshirvan’s targets was Sydney McDaniel, a young cosmetologist from Bridgeport, West Virginia. Her ordeal began with a trivial TikTok video in 2023 – a 15-second clip in which she defended Elon Musk against a media accusation that he made a “Nazi salute.” The post was innocuous and garnered only “maybe 30 views” initially, McDaniel recalls.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Sydney McDaniel

But then Danesh Noshirvan found it. Without reaching out or learning who Sydney was, he screenshotted her video and “blew it up” across his platforms. Noshirvan branded McDaniel a Nazi sympathizer, even posting her TikTok side-by-side with a photo of an actual Nazi to maximize outrage. He tagged her workplace in the post and broadcast her location, effectively painting a target on her back.

The effect was instantaneous: “The video went viral,” Sydney says – skyrocketing to 20 million views after Noshirvan’s amplification. Suddenly, this ordinary woman’s face was infamous online. She was doxxed, inundated with hate, and even accosted in public.

“My workplace got mass-called. I was approached at gas stations. I couldn’t go anywhere alone,” McDaniel remembers of the nightmare that unfolded.

Noshirvan’s mob demanded justice against the supposed “racist.” They barraged McDaniel’s employer – Platinum Salon in Bridgeport – with calls and threats, intent on getting her fired. At first, the salon owner (a close friend of Sydney’s) tried to stand by her. But as the pressure mounted, he caved.

Without warning, Sydney was fired and even blocked by her boss of four years.

“No discussion. He said I couldn’t return, then he blocked me,” she says. “I lost my job, my income, my safety. All because I told people to stop being negative.”

In Noshirvan’s quest for a “scalp,” her life was upended overnight.

“Danesh knew what he was doing,” Sydney says. “He wanted a scalp – and I was it.”

To this day, McDaniel is picking up the pieces. She became yet another victim of Noshirvan’s “cancel culture jihad.” But she’s not staying silent either. Sydney has spoken out in the media, condemning Noshirvan’s tactics. She and many observers note the irony that Danesh himself exhibits the bigotry he claims to fight.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Danesh Noshirvan, the WOKE TikTok race hustler, destroyed the life of Elon Musk West Virginia supporter Sydney McDaniel.

“He hates white people and overwhelmingly targets them with his ‘accountability’ videos,” the Florida Gulf News reported, citing the pattern of who Noshirvan goes after. McDaniel flatly calls Noshirvan akin to a “digital Al Sharpton” – essentially a race-baiting agitator for clicks.

“He targets certain people to rile up a mob… It’s not about justice. It’s about views,” she says.

His so-called accountability, in her view, is really performative outrage for online clout. McDaniel’s case also highlighted the evolving public backlash to these tactics. In her hometown, many were disgusted that Platinum Salon gave in to the mob. Sydney McDaniel, for her part, hopes that shining a light on Noshirvan’s “rampage” will spur accountability.

“He’s dangerous,” she warns. “He leads a cult. And people follow.”

Coco” Briscoe: TikTok Dating Tales Turned Into a “Criminal” Target

One of the more bizarre episodes in Noshirvan’s cancel catalog involves Coco Briscoe – a DC-based TikToker and comedienne who gained modest fame for her light-hearted “Dating DC” video series. Briscoe’s content was essentially an ongoing vlog about her love life and the quirky characters she encountered.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Real-world consequences of online harassment and cancel culture by Danesh Noshirvan’s victim, Coco Briscoe.

By all accounts, it was harmless fun – until Danesh Noshirvan latched onto a distorted version of her story. According to Briscoe, Noshirvan twisted her situation into a false criminal narrative and unleashed his digital army on her.

The context: Briscoe had a falling out with some local bar staff (after she spoke about them on TikTok), which led to a contentious restraining order dispute in 2021. Danesh, without knowing the facts, jumped in and cast Briscoe as the villain – implying she was a dangerous stalker or mentally unhinged troublemaker.

His followers swarmed, and before long “Coco” found herself smeared across the internet by people who knew nothing of her beyond Danesh’s posts.

In reality, Noshirvan himself eventually admitted he had no idea what he was talking about in Briscoe’s case. At one point, he even apologized to her, writing, “I was never going to even comment on it… I should not have said anything.”

But that mea culpa was fleeting. When Briscoe tried to set the record straight publicly, Danesh turned on her again – doubling down with insults. He branded Coco Briscoe as “insane,” a “liar,” and “toxic” in front of his massive audience.

The damage was done: Briscoe’s reputation was wrecked by a flood of strangers convinced she was a menace. She even ended up jailed briefly over the original dispute (in what many saw as an overreaction fueled by the social media frenzy).

Her case illustrates the capricious cruelty of Noshirvan’s vigilantism – he parachuted into a complex situation, grossly mischaracterized a woman as a criminal, and when challenged, attacked her character further instead of admitting error.

“Coco was just documenting the dating scene in DC,” reporter Richard Luthmann explains. “Danesh twisted that into some criminal narrative, sending his digital army after her.”

To this day, Briscoe is trying to rebuild her life and name. Her takeaway from the ordeal is a cautionary one: internet mobs led by influencers like Noshirvan can ruin innocent people on a whim, with little to no accountability.

Noshirvan, she says, “knows nothing about us, yet he feels entitled to destroy us.”

Her story is a stark reminder of how reckless and damaging this brand of “cancel culture” can be when the mob gets it wrong.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Backlash Builds

Noshirvan’s long trail of targets – from private citizens like Couture, McDaniel, and Briscoe to teachers, doctors, police officers, and even Supreme Court justices – has not only spurred civil lawsuits but also a profound shift in public sentiment.

Cancel culture has significantly changed since Noshirvan first began his TikTok crusades. No longer is outrage mobbing a one-way street dominated by “woke” activists. Now, the backlash is striking back. High-profile controversies have galvanized conservatives and free-speech advocates to counter “cancellations” with equal force.

Bud Light’s ill-fated 2023 marketing stunt with a transgender influencer, for example, provoked a nationwide boycott that shaved billions off the beer brand’s value.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Cracker Barrel saved. Bud Light destroyed. Which way will the Democrat Party go?

And earlier this year, when Cracker Barrel unveiled a seemingly innocent new logo, it faced fierce MAGA-world condemnation – some dubbed it the company’s “Bud Light moment.” One pundit lambasted Cracker Barrel as “the Bud Light of formerly great restaurants.”

In other words, companies that cave in to online pressure (or are perceived to go “Woke”) now risk being “canceled” by the other side. This growing climate of counter-boycotts and skepticism has put Noshirvan’s tactics under a harsher spotlight than ever before.

Crucially, law enforcement is also taking notice. In the most tragic case linked to Noshirvan, a Texas high school football coach named Aaron De La Torre took his own life in October 2024 after being relentlessly targeted, harassed, and defamed by one of Danesh’s campaigns.

Aaron De La Torre with wife Lori

Noshirvan had falsely accused the coach of heinous acts (even after the initial allegations were discredited) and continued to sic the online mob on him even after the man’s death. The outcry over that tragedy finally moved authorities to act. Prosecutors in Denton County, Texas, are reportedly preparing felony charges against Noshirvan in connection with De La Torre’s death.

Investigators believe Noshirvan’s cyber-harassment may have crossed the line into criminal extortion and stalking, contributing directly to the coach’s deadly despair.

In addition, law enforcement agencies in multiple states and the FBI have opened files on Noshirvan based on complaints from victims. For the first time, the self-styled TikTok vigilante faces the real possibility of legal consequences beyond the civil courts.

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Nobody in law enforcement likes Danesh Noshirvan.

Danesh Noshirvan spent years weaponizing social media outrage to punish others – ruining careers, upending families, and even abetting loss of life. Now, with the tide turning, he finds himself in the crosshairs. His former targets, once isolated and intimidated, are banding together and speaking out.

Public opinion is shifting against the kind of one-sided “accountability” Danesh peddled. And significantly, the justice system may soon catch up to what he’s done. As one commentator put it, “The canceler has finally been canceled – and maybe even about to be charged.”

Each of the cases above underscores a common theme: mob “justice” on the internet can inflict real harm – but eventually, real justice and truth have a way of prevailing. Noshirvan’s long trail of targets is coming full circle, and this time, he is the one being held to account.

Democrats’ Dilemma: Will Allies Cancel the Canceler?

For years, Noshirvan was embraced in certain progressive circles as a digital vigilante fighting the far-right. Prominent Democrats and anti-Trump activists amplified his content – none more than Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition. Dworkin once hailed Noshirvan as a “citizen watchdog” with formidable “investigative skills,” even calling him “one of the hardest working investigators out there right now.”

Cancel Danesh the Canceler: Scott Dworkin

That praise came in 2020, because Noshirvan’s antics – like publicly shaming COVID rule-breakers – aligned with liberal causes. But after the Charlie Kirk post and a string of scandals, Danesh Noshirvan has morphed from asset to potential liability. Even his one-time allies are now pressed to renounce him.

“Dworkin needs to answer why he ever supported this maniac,” journalist Richard Luthmann wrote pointedly, noting that today “many think Danesh Noshirvan is a digital assassin, a cancel culture killer.”

Luthmann unloaded.

Journalist Richard Luthmann

“Danesh Noshirvan has blood on his hands, and he’s unapologetic. His entire mission in life is to amplify poisonous Woke rhetoric and mute the voices of conservatives,” he said. “He should apologize immediately, and then get down on his knees and pray to the one true God for forgiveness. The same God that saved his family from certain death when He delivered them safely from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the greatest nation that God ever gave to mankind.”

We asked Scott Dworkin about Danesh Noshirvan. We received no answer as of press time. Here is what we asked:

From: Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>

Date: On Sunday, September 14th, 2025 at 7:51 PM

Subject: Do You Still Stand With Danesh Noshirvan After His Charlie Kirk Post and Legal Scandals?

To: dworkin@substack.com <dworkin@substack.com>, scott@democraticcoalition.org <scott@democraticcoalition.org>, scottjdworkin@yahoo.com <scottjdworkin@yahoo.com>

CC: RALafontaine@protonmail.com <ralafontaine@protonmail.com>, richard.luthmann@protonmail.com <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>, mthomasnast@protonmail.com <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, frankiepressman@protonmail.com <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, mvolpe998@gmail.com <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, frankparlato@gmail.com <frankparlato@gmail.com> Mr. Dworkin, We are a group of independent journalists. We are preparing a piece about the above-referenced Danesh Noshirvan, an individual known to you. We’re following up on your past support for Danesh Noshirvan (@ThatDaneshGuy), who you once praised as a “citizen watchdog” and “one of the hardest working investigators out there.” That endorsement now looks radioactive. After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Noshirvan posted: “We don’t need to honor his memory… We need to add a footnote to his memory that he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death.” That’s not “accountability.” That’s dancing on a grave. Meanwhile, teachers, professors, firefighters, and even Nasdaq employees have been fired for far tamer posts about Charlie Kirk’s death. Noshirvan himself built his career getting people fired for what they said online. The man who destroyed lives for bad tweets is now exposed for gleeful rhetoric after a political murder. So here are our direct questions to you: Do you still stand by your endorsement of Danesh Noshirvan? Or was that a mistake you now regret? Do you consider Noshirvan’s Charlie Kirk post a celebration of assassination? If so, should he face the same career-ending consequences he’s demanded for others? Noshirvan is facing several multi-million dollar federal defamation suits in Florida, sanctions for “reprehensible conduct,” and a Texas grand jury probe into the death of high school football coach Aaron De La Torre. Do Democrats risk reputational suicide if they continue associating with him? You have been called “a Charlie Kirk on the Left,” based in part on your ability to organize youth vote. If something happened to you, would it now be “fair game” for conservatives and others to say your rhetoric brought it on, trample your memory, and “piss on your grave”—the exact standard Noshirvan applied to Charlie Kirk? Should Democrats now draw a hard line and disown this man, or will silence be interpreted as approval of his post and his pattern of harassment? You once called him an “investigator.” With his trail of canceled careers, AI-driven harassment campaigns, and looming felony charges, do you still believe that label applies—or was he always a digital executioner masquerading as an activist? Mr. Dworkin, these are not abstract questions. They cut to the heart of whether Democrats will practice what they preach or be exposed as hypocrites. We intend to go to press and would like your responses and comments to give our readers a balanced perspective on the issues. If you respond after press time, we will incorproate your response in a follow-up. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Regards, Rick LaRivière

Independent Journalist

Democrats once hailed Danesh Noshirvan as a digital vigilante, a hero of the resistance. Now he’s radioactive. Their silence in the face of his ghoulish Charlie Kirk post isn’t neutrality—it’s complicity. Every day they duck the question, the stench of hypocrisy grows stronger.

The Right already knows what to do with him. They’ve tagged him as one of the ghouls who “celebrated” Charlie Kirk’s death—precisely the sort of conduct Noshirvan built his empire punishing. It is the ultimate reversal: the executioner strapped into his own guillotine.

But America knows how to celebrate its heroes, from teachers and coaches to cultural icons and founders of movements. We never forget that all death can do to the believer is deliver him into the arms of Jesus.

So here’s the real question, the one that hangs like a sword over Danesh’s brand, his allies, and his career: Should the canceler be canceled? If Democrats don’t cut him loose, they own him. If they do, they admit they were played by a con man all along.

Tick-tock, Danesh. The mob you unleashed is circling back. The cancel culture king is about to find out what it feels like when the mob comes for him.

Share

Leave a comment